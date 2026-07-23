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The Rape Gangs now have Government Protection
John Sydenham
Jul 23
•
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12
6
Language in British Politics
John Sydenham
Jul 21
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1
3
El Presidente today is: Andy Burnham!
John Sydenham
Jul 20
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3
1
Britain must avoid losing more than a game
John Sydenham
Jul 16
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2
1
Immoral as Hell
John Sydenham
Jul 14
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4
2
1
Global Warming, is it really fun?
John Sydenham
Jul 10
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6
11
1
Who are these BBC Creeps?
John Sydenham
Jul 8
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6
1
1
Was the Referendum Fair? Who spent most in the EU Referendum? The Russia Report.
John Sydenham
Jul 7
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5
2
Farage Resigns - Why?
John Sydenham
Jul 7
•
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9
2
Apologitis
John Sydenham
Jul 2
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5
2
June 2026
Burnham's Insult
John Sydenham
Jun 30
•
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13
3
4
Labour to Flood Country with Asylum Seekers
John Sydenham
Jun 27
•
There and Where
12
10
4
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