It is 80 years since WWII and we have been reflecting on how to stop events like the Holocaust from ever happening again. The seeds of such events are often sown by the governments that precede them.

In Germany in 1924 the Weimar government got rid of juries so that the State could prosecute extremists (Emminger Reform). A few years later Hitler used this to prosecute everyone he opposed. In Russia Stalin used laws against the "fifth column of wreckers, terrorists, and spies." to introduce the Great Purge. The Great Purge was one of several episodes of mass murder in the USSR. It is clear from the Home Office Review of PREVENT that the UK is on the brink of similar legislation.

No-one can doubt that the UK has a serious problem with terrorism. This terrorism is now mainly due to Islamists:

In Great Britain, Islamists are responsible for 94 per cent of all deaths caused by terrorism since 1999 and around 88 per cent of injuries caused by terrorism over the same period. Last year, Islamists accounted for 80 per cent of the police’s counter-terror caseload, 75 percent of MI5’s and 63 per cent of terrorists in custody. (Policy Exchange)

The government response to this Islamist threat has been to increase immigration of Muslims while simultaneously increasing surveillance and control. It has also begun to use the anti-terrorist legislation to target its political enemies.

Despite having the problem of Islamic Terrorism for thirty years the Internationalists in government have deliberately imported large numbers of Islamic people. One in five British Muslims are sympathetic to ISIS.

(Also see Forget Gender, Polarisation is the Objective and The New Civil War in Britain ).

The Internationalists are to blame for domestic terrorism. We have a problem with terrorism and the Internationalists are an untouchable elite so what can be done? In the absence of the possibility of action against Internationalists the security services must focus on controlling the damage they have caused. This damage is due mainly to imported Islamists.

Labour introduced ‘CONTEST’ in an attempt to de-radicalise potential Al Qa’ida and IRA recruits and after this they created a ‘Prevent Programme’. They took these de-radicalisation measures because Al Qa’ida and the IRA were serious sources of death, injury and disruption. The later ‘Prevent Strategy’ created by Theresa May was intended to tackle extremism as well as these two sources of terrorism.

‘PREVENT’ was introduced by Theresa May when she was Home Secretary in 2014. Theresa May made the fatal extension of ‘Prevent’ to any activity that the government of the day finds objectionable. This provided both an atmosphere of oppression for all ‘extremist’ groups and a legal precedent that could be used by future totalitarians to seize control.

Theresa May said: “I want to see new civil powers to target extremists who stay just within the law but still spread poisonous hatred. … To eliminate extremism in all its forms - neo-Nazism and other forms of extremism as well as Islamist extremism..”

PREVENT and the Home Office became staffed with Internationalists during 14 years of Tory rule. PREVENT was, from its inception, a move to tackle extremism rather than terrorism itself and is now being interpreted as a tool to tackle opponents of Internationalism.

PREVENT has even defined unease about mass migration as ‘Terrorist Ideology’ that must be prevented:

(Daily Telegraph)

PREVENT also says that it is a conspiracy theory to believe that mass migration is being enforced and that its opponents are being attacked by government agencies (such as PREVENT).

In August 2024 Yvette Cooper, the Labour Home Secretary, asked for a Review from the Civil Servants at the Home Office on what needed to be done to make Prevent effective. The Review was called a “Rapid Analytical Sprint”. This Review exposed the fact that the Home Office was trapped in a bubble of Internationalism that viewed the opponents of Internationalism as the real threat, not real terrorists. PREVENT itself had been captured by extremists.

The Internationalist Conservatives had ensured this capture of PREVENT and the Home Office helped by favouring a government sponsored Civil Service Muslim Network . This uses a UK government financed Internationalist communication network called Knowledge Hub. There is no ‘English Network’ to pressurise the Home Office to look after the interests of English people but there is a government sponsored Muslim lobby group right at the heart of the Civil Service.

(Source: The Times. Sufyan Ismail: Islamic hardliner invited to address civil servants)

Fortunately, when the Review was completed even Yvette Cooper found the Home Office recommendations to be too extreme and rejected it. However, despite this, any objection to migration is classed by PREVENT as “Terrorist Ideology”

The Review is a clear insight into the drift of the UK Civil Service towards Internationalism. It minimises the problems of migration and emphasises the need to suppress opponents of the Internationalists. The documents from the Review were leaked to Policy Exchange. Here are key excerpts from the Policy Exchange summary.

On Muslim rape gangs the Review diverts attention:

The main reference to grooming gangs is a statement that “right wing extremists frequently exploit cases of alleged group-based sexual abuse to promote anti-Muslim sentiment as well as anti-government and anti-‘political correctness’ narratives.

[There is a] “growing portfolio of actors of concern” within the Khalistan [Sikh Nationalist] movement; and reference to activism which contributes to “the demonisation of Muslim communities, in particular in relation to child sexual exploitation allegations”

we are informed child sexual exploitation and abuse as a result of extremist beliefs is perpetrated by Satanist groups such as the Order of 9 Angles, 764 and Com Network.

The Rape Gang problem is dismissed as ‘alleged’ despite hundreds of convictions of Muslim Rape Gang members and the ongoing furore around this issue.

The Review states that the Far Right can be identified by:

“claims of ‘two-tier’ policing” are an example of a “right-wing extremist narrative.”

“hijacking extant local grievances about perceived inequalities around access to resources (eg benefits, migrant ‘hotels,’ etc.)”

Policy Exchange point out that two tier policing has been admitted to exist by the authorities themselves in the case of the Rape Gangs. Notice the word hotels is in inverted commas: 35,000 illegal migrants are housed in hotels.

The Home Office also wants to classify misogyny as dangerous extremism:

The sections on Islamist and Far Right extremism are followed by a page devoted to extreme misogyny, much of which details the harms flowing from the “manosphere”, men’s rights activists, pick up artists and Incels (the involuntary celibate).

There are almost no terrorist events from this source.

New measures to monitor and control speech are proposed:

a digital “national centre of excellence for the monitoring and disruption of protest” should be established

Restrictions on the use of “non-crime hate incidents” brought in by the last government should be “reversed,”

A new criminal offence of making “harmful communications” on social media is floated.

These suggested measures show how close Home Office staff have come to a Totalitarian mind set.

The Review proposes in, Recommendation 1, that “Responsibility for Counter-Extremism moves to the Home Office”.

The Review also proposes that a board of Ministers should be established to coordinate PREVENT activity. It identifies those Home Office Civil Service members who might inform the board:

Chloe Squires – Director General, Homeland Security Group,Home Office Michael Stewart – Director, Prevent and Counter-Extremism, Home Office Scott Storrie – Deputy Director, Counter Radicalisation and Enablers Unit, Home Office.

Clearly Squires, Stewart and Storrie should be sacked rather than appointed to PREVENT. Internationalist Extremism is undermining our whole society.

The Review shows unequivocally that the UK is on the verge of the final step to laws that allow the enforcement of Totalitarianism.

The Home Office has been captured by extremist Internationalists. This partly explains the failure of PREVENT, the failure of the asylum system and the mass migration into the UK. The Home Office itself should be referred to PREVENT because it’s Internationalism is the root cause of most terrorism (both Islamist and the reaction of the tiny group of Far Rightists to Islamist terror).

The Civil Service should be purged of political and religious lobby groups by sacking senior members and others who have favoured this corruption.

Please Restack. Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Reference: Andrew Gilligan and Dr Paul Stott (2024). Extremely Confused: The Government’s new counter-extremism review revealed. Policy Exchange

See:

There and Where

·

Jan 9

Read full story

Note on Theresa May

Theresa May is an Internationalist extremist who was appointed as Prime Minister by the Conservatives to ensure that the UK remained in the EU Customs Union. She failed. The Conservative Party lost the last election because people finally realised that the Tories believe that the ordinary people should be lied to and controlled so that the elite and multinational business can do as they please.

In her speech at the 2014 Conservative Conference (see end of article) about further measures to combat "extremism" she said:



"Soon, we will make 'Prevent' a statutory duty for all public sector organisations. I want to see new banning orders for extremist groups that fall short of the existing laws relating to terrorism. I want to see new civil powers to target extremists who stay just within the law but still spread poisonous hatred. .......



It will aim to undermine and eliminate extremism in all its forms - neo-Nazism and other forms of extremism as well as Islamist extremism - and it will aim to build up society to identify extremism, confront it, challenge it and defeat it."

I did have a YouTube video of Theresa May below that showed her saying the above but it had been edited by someone to remove it. The UK is becoming Orwellian. Disinformation is mainly provided by the State.