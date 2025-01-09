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D Radlett's avatar
D Radlett
Jan 9, 2025

I would argue that these internationalists more than often belong to a certain (very protected) group, who want open borders for everyone else, but not when it comes to their own ethno-state in the Middle East.

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Carol Diane Bevis's avatar
Carol Diane Bevis
Jul 10, 2025

Long ago I read that the settler colonialists in the Americas killed around 10 million indigenous people and I was appalled. More recently I learned that 150-175 million indigenous people reflects a much more accurate figure, which does not include the terrible suffering inflicted on millions of slaves.

People like to brush aside these facts with excuses like that was just the way it was back then. Actually, people have always known better. The first bill of human rights that we know of was written by the Persians 2600 years ago, Buddha taught compassion 2500 years ago, Jesus said love everyone 2000 years ago, Sir/Saint lThomas More wrote Utopia in the 1500s about a just communistic society. Codes of conduct occur over and over again throughout history. Everyone can understand the Golden Rule (found in most religious scriptures). People choose to ignore basic morality.

The imbalance inherent in patriarchy of domination over the feminine and the devaluing of feminine values and the emphasis of competition over cooperation enable war and abuse.

A Zionist sniper targeting a baby or toddler, a Zionist soldier kidnapping a young girl or boy to rape, or beating and raping hostages to death, Zionist apartheid withholding food, medicine and basic human rights to millions … the Zionists already had thousands of hostages in their dungeons before 10/7.

Though techniques of evil may vary, evil is evil, and we have the capacity to discern what is evil.

The rhetoric of many in the West tries to hide it. Words like democracy and anti-Semitism are misused. Only a truth denier would call Israel a democracy. Nelson Mandela before and South Africa today know what an apartheid state looks like and it is Israel: one set of rights and laws for Jews and another for everyone else. Semites include those who speak Hebrew or Arabic.

But the world knows. The Universe knows.

In the West the Canadian government applauded an old Ukrainian soldier who fought for the Nazis. Nazi salutes and symbols have become popular among the far right in the US. People actually put their signatures on bombs that will rip apart and burn babies and children. Israeli families go on outings to cheer the bombs and burning, eagerly anticipating stealing more land and property.

Evil.

In the hope that people will wake up to the evil inflicted in their name and demand an end to it.

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