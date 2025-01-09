The UK is undergoing an undeclared civil war between Internationalists and Democratic Nationalists. Who are the Internationalists? What do they believe?

The British Social Attitudes 41 Survey and BSA 39 show that there is a well defined group of Internationalists who share a cluster of beliefs. People in this group believed:

75% of Internationalists believed Britain should not limit the import of foreign products in order to protect its national economy (62% of rest of pop’n don’t believe this). See the article on tariffs on this Substack. Internationalists are the foot soldiers of the multinational corporations that benefit from international trade.

67% of Internationalists believe that immigrants should have the same access to jobs, housing and healthcare as the established population (26% of rest of pop’n believe this).

Only 17% of Internationalists believe immigrants increase crime rates (57% of rest of pop’n believe this) - It is known that immigrants have 200% the crime rate of ordinary Brits.

70% of Internationalists believe immigrants are generally good for Britain’s economy (29% of rest of pop’n believe this) - there are numerous articles on this Substack showing that the effect of migration is negative.

61% of Internationalists believe equal opportunities have not gone far enough for women (32% of rest of pop’n believe this)

60% of Internationalists believe equal opportunities have not gone far enough for Black and Asian people (23% of rest of pop’n believe this).

This group, being Internationalists, all voted Remain in the EU Referendum. Remain voters did not just desire to remain in the EU.

The Internationalist identity extends well beyond wanting membership of the EU. However, the identification of Internationalists with Remain/Rejoin immediately exposes their main characteristic. Internationalists believe that a country’s problems can be solved by shopping around, joining another country and eventually merging all countries.

Internationalism is a cluster of beliefs held by largely middle and upper middle class people in Britain. It is characterised by the championing of mass migration, free trade, multinational corporations, the concept of free speech as harm and the termination of nation states.

Most Internationalists vote Labour or LibDem but a sizeable number also vote Conservative. All of these parties have a majority of Internationalist MPs. Labour and LibDem MPs are almost entirely Internationalist. These Internationalists are the Uniparty.

Internationalists do not believe that it is the responsibility of a citizen to make their own area of land into a place with a culture that is a boon to its inhabitants and a gift to its children. They are not builders, they are consumers who, when persuaded that the grass is greener elsewhere, will move elsewhere. They will even hand over their country to those who control elsewhere.

As consumers, the Internationalists view culture as a purely commercial enterprise. Culture becomes the transient and disposable arts, not a set of beliefs and manners that are passed on to children. The land becomes a place they travel through from home to work. They treat their country as a hotel.

Internationalists view migration and the replacement of nationalist populations as the main tool for destroying the nation state. Internationalists are your enemy, not the migrants that they use as weapons.

Most of the Internationalists have been indoctrinated. This was obvious after the EU Referendum when some of them actually cried. Another big clue to their indoctrination is that most consider that ‘Identity’ is of huge and overriding importance. This idea comes straight out of the views of media personalities whose lives are an act. A person is first and foremost their inner being, not how they are seen by others.

An Internationalist ID is a mark of holiness. Everyday Internationalists wreath themselves in holy memes sold by the media and see themselves as people who desire that the world should live as one in peace. If they engage in debate they seek a point that makes them appear holy and then Virtue Signal on this rather than considering the issue. Internationalism is another word for disloyalty, their neighbours, the People of a nation, are of no importance to the Internationalists.

The Internationalist ID is a marker for people who do not realise that apparently ‘holy’ parts can create a whole that is controlled, uniform and sterile. Add Diversity to Equality to Inclusion and you have uniformity. Their New Racism is livid. They are the tools of Multinational Corporations and Banks.

George Soros - a Leader of Internationalism

(This philosophy of moral support for particular events without considering the whole context is due to deliberate indoctrination with Postmodernism/Post-Structuralism at school and university).

They can be beaten if we never vote Labour, Conservative or LibDem again. These are the Uniparty, they represent global business against the people.

You can either stick with a country and its population and build a nation or you can be an Internationalist who virtue signals and builds nothing for your children to inherit. See No-one Cared that the English Died. Internationalists believe in ‘multiculturalism’ where strongly opposing beliefs share an area of land and this inevitably leads to an oppressive, surveillance state.

We should not forget that it is these Internationalists, virtue signalling away in Council offices and in the police who conspired to perpetuate the rape gangs. It was they who insisted that cross channel migrants should risk their lives at sea to obtain benefits rather than offering them deterrents. They have destabilised the inner cities of many towns. They have deprived the young British of affordable homes. It is these Internationalists who have taken away the pride of the British in their country.

The end point of Internationalism is global government run by totalitarian oligarchs and China. (See the Globalist Threat). Internationalism is a racist, totalitarian creed. It is the rebirth of National Socialism.

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Here is a clip of a middle class British youth rehashing Internationalist indoctrination:

(Source: GBNews)

This is an excellent record of the classism that helped break the English. He is a child who knows nothing except Internationalist classism and certainly nothing about the French. No thought at all of making his country better.

Please don’t think too badly of this very young man, he can still grow out of this madness. He really is a child. We should thank him for providing such an honest example of the rottenness of Internationalist indoctrination.

The idea that migration is not related to criminality is a myth created by internationalists.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell showing suicidal empathy for economic migrants from France: