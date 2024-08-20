Corporations are importing workers and students into the UK at an astonishing rate. In the past two years over two million immigrants have been settled in the UK. This rate of immigration is sufficient to dramatically change the population. The majority of people in the UK have never agreed to this mass migration despite voting Labour and Conservative which both back high migration. Any mass migration against the will of the people is called colonisation.

Colonisation is probably most dramatic in the UK but it is occurring across the West. Almost all Western Europe, Canada, Australia and the USA are being colonised.

Most of the immigration to Western Countries is official, with visas being granted. Only 16% of migrants in the UK work in health or care, the other 84% are straightforward economic migrants. The migrants themselves need about 13% of their own number to work in health and care so 97% of migration is economic migration.

Normally mass immigration against the will of the people is due to an external power, an Empire. Mass colonisations are happening all over the West. The original population of the UK will be a minority by 2050-2065. What is this Empire that has such power that governments ignore the will of their own populations and submit to colonisation?

Any supranational entity that could act as an Empire that compels Western States to accept colonisation could not do so by force. It would need to have huge economic power. It would need to be run by the heads of the World Bank, IMF, WTO etc. so that it has not subverted the Establishment but it is the Establishment. It would need to exert control of economic activity within nations as well as from outside. Its supporters would need to control trillions of dollars. It would need to control the mass media so that its opponents would be cancelled or demonised as insane or ‘far right’.

It sounds unlikely but such an organisation does indeed exist: the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF is run by heads of the ECB, WTO, IMF etc:

Source: WEF Leadership and Governance

It has every major multinational corporation in the world as a member (fees up to $1m a year). The objective of the WEF is to obtain free movement of capital, trade and people throughout the world and to control the resultant, homogeneous world. The objective is to remove all borders and opposition and to do this they must remove the nation states.

Its members control all the important levers of international power. The WEF has multiple programs that insert operatives into corporations, administrations and government. It has groups involving tens of thousands of people such as Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders, Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution, Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, New Champions, and the The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers Community. This last group are psychological operatives placed in multinational companies to ensure that they tow the WEF line. (Also see World Economic Forum: A history and analysis).

The WEF “Young Global Leaders” are subverting almost every country in the world. See Note 1. It is remarkable that the CEOs of Meta, Google and Wikipedia are WEF Alumni.

The WEF Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) and their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs (DEI) are central to the WEF policy of shifting power out of nations. These programs sound very nice because WEF alumni and operatives control the media (most large media companies are WEF members). However, their purpose is to shift power out of national governments by homogenising Western populations to remove national identity and culture. The WEF ensures compliance by denying trade with companies that do not have high ESG/DEI ratings:

The UN is now in partnership with the WEF on migration and they created the Global Compact on Migration which aims to “Enhance availability and flexibility of pathways for regular migration”. The prime casualty of this process is democracy, which is a feature of local, national cultures.

A particularly sinister turn of events is that China now has huge influence in the WEF and can turn its programs to the destruction of Western cultures. (See The Globalist Threat).

The giant corporations routinely market their products with lies. A car becomes ‘a happy family’ and a phone become ‘endless friendship’. Corporations spend millions to create lies. They proselytise a creed of New Racism to seduce naive students and academics. All that they do is for power and money, not for you or ‘the world’. The WEF is not elected or accountable and should be broken up before it destroys our societies.

Globalisation is a Mistake There and Where · July 29, 2024 There is widespread talk of globalization but pundits are deliberately confusing "Globalization" with three separate concepts: Global Trading, the spread of Western Culture and Internationalism. Read on to discover which of these is evil and which is good. Read full story

Note 1: Some Alumni of Young Global Leaders:

France

United Kingdom

United States of America