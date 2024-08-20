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From Left to Right's avatar
From Left to Right
Oct 6Edited

Has anybody told the WEF that "It isn't working"? DEI is not producing growth. Mass Immigration is not producing growth. The nations most invested in it are actually struggling towards economic collapse, a big part of which is due to the unprecedented population increases of unproductive immigrants the WEF has backed.

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