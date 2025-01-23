The much praised IICSA report on child sexual abuse in the UK was a whitewash.

The report: IICSA: report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse was chaired by Professor Alexis Jay in 2022.

Alexis Jay looked like she would be the best person for the job. Prior to the IICSA report Alexis Jay produced a thorough and honest report on grooming gangs in Rotherham in 2014: Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham 1997-2013. It says of the 1,400 girls who were assaulted:

“In just over a third of cases, children affected by sexual exploitation were previously known to services because of child protection and neglect. It is hard to describe the appalling nature of the abuse that child victims suffered. They were raped by multiple perpetrators, trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England, abducted, beaten, and intimidated. There were examples of children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone. Girls as young as 11 were raped by large numbers of male perpetrators.”

“Within social care, the scale and seriousness of the problem was underplayed by senior managers. At an operational level, the Police gave no priority to CSE, regarding many child victims with contempt and failing to act on their abuse as a crime.”

This is really serious. If you cannot see this you have lost your humanity.

The later IICSA Report in 2022 was obviously the victim of tight terms of reference. Any serious detail was buried in 1,627 subsidiary reports, references and notes that were deliberately, poorly summarised in the main Report.

One of the subsidiary reports, Child sexual exploitation by Organised Networks noted that: “The failure to collect data on the ethnicity of the perpetrators and victims of child sexual exploitation, and the failure to make a public statement of the reasons why it is important to collect such data, have also led to a one-sided and often uninformed public debate where links have been made between ethnicity and a number of high-profile cases involving South Asian men. Allowing this debate to continue without providing a proper context allows an accusatory style of debate in the public domain which is both unhelpful and divisive”.

This statement implies that without accurate ethnicity data the debate is going to be ‘accusatory’, ‘unhelpful and divisive’. Compare this with Jay’s 2014 Rotherham Report which said that “By far the majority of perpetrators were described as 'Asian' by victims, yet throughout the entire period, councillors did not engage directly with the Pakistani-heritage community to discuss how best they could jointly address the issue. Some councillors seemed to think it was a one-off problem, which they hoped would go away. Several staff described their nervousness about identifying the ethnic origins of perpetrators for fear of being thought racist; others remembered clear direction from their managers not to do so”.

Professor Jay knew the facts about Rotherham and might have corrected the IICSA report to say that without ethnicity data thousands of poor white girls are being raped, tortured and even murdered. No doubt the terms of reference and instructions from the Conservatives were such that Jay had to hold her fire.

The Labour Government has now asked local authorities to produce reports on Grooming Gangs (Rape Gangs). There is already a Local Authority Report on Oldham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, in his pivotal role as police and crime commissioner, commissioned the Manchester report on events in Oldham and Rochdale. This was a complete whitewash job that claimed that police and local authorities did not have any serious problems. As usual in cases where a whitewash is required, the summary of the Report is inconsistent with its contents. In the summary it says:

“We have concluded that we have been provided with no evidence, either through our interviews or documentary review, to suggest that senior managers or councillors sought to cover up either the existence of child sexual exploitation in Oldham or the complexity involved in tackling the perpetrators.” “there is significant evidence that the council did everything possible to publicise the threat of child sexual exploitation”

In the contents however it reports events that are at variance with the summary:

p20 “We regard this as poor professional judgement by the senior officer..” “There were serious failures by Greater Manchester Police in its investigation of Offender E”

p21 “When we interviewed Sophie [a victim] in 2022, she was shocked and dismayed that Greater Manchester Police had not pursued these lines of investigation and had not shared this information with her despite 10 years of her seeking answers.” “We have set out in Chapter Eight the several serious failures in the 2006 investigation..”

Council officers were actually offenders! “Offender A worked for Oldham Council between 1988 and 2006. He was employed as a welfare rights officer in the welfare rights unit of the council seconded to the Oldham Pakistani Community Centre.” … “In February 2011, Offender C was dismissed from his role as a library officer for downloading sexual images on his computer, including pictures of 'pre-teens', during working time. Oldham Council failed to make a referral to the LADO following this discovery, which would have been prudent given his role with vulnerable adults and children..”

Failures in dealing with offenders were discovered:

p27 “The police alerted Oldham Council of the serious charges in respect of Offender B and requested a strategy meeting due to the children living in his household. We have seen no record of this strategy discussion…”

And so on. The report also relied very heavily on the testimony of Council Officers themselves.

Despite the content of the report, the Summary shows that everything was fine! The Report only mentioned the 2014 Alexis Jay Report once, in passing. There was clearly extreme Misconduct in a Public Office by numerous council officers and the police.

Yvette Cooper has said that there will now be further Local Authority Reports on the Rape Gangs. It is absurd to believe that Local Authority Reports on the Rape Gangs will do anything more than provide a whitewash for Labour. The response to the Rape Gangs and the Reports about the Rape Gangs can only be understood in the context of a group of people, including Yvette Cooper and Andy Burnham, who want to suppress the whole issue. There is a whole group of people at work here who are covering up for each other.

The offending group are not solely Labour voters. The existence of a clear group of people who favour mass immigration, multinational corporations, woke and globalism became clear after the EU Referendum. The people who have this cluster of beliefs are the same as the people who are happy to adhere to the aims of political, economic and monetary union with the EU. Their beliefs in mass migration, globalism etc. clearly extend far beyond EU membership so they are rightly called Internationalists. Their opponents are the other 60-70% of the population, the Democratic Nationalists. The people who are prone to Internationalism are largely public sector workers, academics, teachers, humanities graduates, migrants and the upper middle classes.

It is only through understanding that the problem is not just in the Labour Party that we will be able to tackle it. Conservatives in government also suppressed action to deal with the rape gangs at the same time as Andy Burnham was working overtime on police and council cover ups. Both Labour and Conservatives have large numbers of Internationalists in their ranks and see the Democratic Nationalists as the enemy. The Internationalists are ruthless and would gladly see the continuing, hidden abuse of thousands of little girls if this avoids confronting the failure of their own ideology and denies evidence that the Nationalists are right.

The belief in Internationalism appeals to many ordinary people because it is supported by large numbers of MPs from the Uniparty and by the mainstream media. This social acceptability allows people to publicly demonstrate their own imagined virtue and publicly condemn and cancel their opponents. This adoption of an Internationalist ID has an almost religious fervour. Anything that is anti-Internationalist is called racist. Local Authority workers fail to follow up complaints against ethnic minorities because they believe these are ‘racist’. Councillors fail to publicise problems caused by migration because this will give succour to anti-Internationalists (‘racists’). The new intake into the police force, with their humanities degrees, will fail to investigate race or migration linked events because these might cause a reaction from anti-Internationalists.

The Internationalist Labour Party has gone the whole hog and declared that anyone wishing to deal with the rape and torture of 10,000 plus English children is ‘Far Right’. Labour are such fanatics, or so heavily indoctrinated, that they no longer know evil when they see it. Especially when it is their beliefs that have created this evil.

The mainstream media has failed to hold Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, to account on the Rape Gang issue because they are also strong Internationalists, especially the BBC. Most other media outlets are owned and controlled by foreign companies and Trusts and are also Internationalist. Although only 30% of the population are fanatical Internationalists they have gained control of the three main parties in Parliament, including the Conservatives. They have turned Labour, Tories and Lib Dems into the Uniparty. The political, and moral, battle in the country is between Nationalists and Internationalists. The Internationalists call Nationalists ‘Racist’ to justify their disloyalty to their own country and racist behaviour to their own people. Internationalists have a twisted moral sickness that finds the terrible, racially motivated abuse of English girls by Pakistanis to be acceptable because they imagine that dealing openly with the problem might provide succor to their political enemies. These Internationalists are ruthless and bigoted.

Almost every part of these events, from the suppression of action on the Rape Gangs to the whitewash reports involve Internationalists, either individually or in groups and Parties. If we continue to vote Labour, Tory or LibDem this moral corruption will only spread. Just don’t do it. We will lose our souls and everything that we care about and pass on nothing worthwhile to our children.

See The New Civil War in Britain