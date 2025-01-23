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Richard's avatar
Richard
Feb 21, 2025Edited

Excellent article. Thanks. Tragic that this is still going on today. Criminal.

Peter McLoughlin’s 2016 2nd edition of his “Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal” book has plenty of well-researched evidence for the Labour cover up. No politically correct content in this book which is one of those you are not supposed to read. Amazon banned it (on orders from UK home office or similar I would guess). Bought mine online from Barnes & Noble, USA.

Should be required reading for all wanting to understand the corrupt and evil goings on that desperately need fixing to stop this barbaric scandal which is still happening. A national disgrace.

Easy Meat 1st edition (2014) in PDF form is available for free distribution from the author here (please share):

https://www.mohammeds-koran.com/grooming-gang-statistics/easy-meat-2014-1st-edition

Lots more evidence here too:

https://www.redwallandtherabble.co.uk/

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Stout Yeoman
Jan 23, 2025

It's probably the greatest scandal ever in modern Britain. The establishment is pulling every trick in the book - the latest being councils marking their own homework - to stop all dots being joined up and the full, awful extent being completely known. Of course they will. The state has failed utterly and their complicity too great to be admitted.

My fear is that apathy, indifference, and sullen fatalism in the wider population will prevail. We must not let this be memory holed.

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