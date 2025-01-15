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B.'s avatar
B.
Jan 19, 2024

The invasions that succeeded added to the English gene pool but did not detract from it; the invasions repelled would have altered England's civic society irremediably.

The invasion of Islamists, unwilling to adapt to the mores of the country they chose to enter, finds Britain fast asleep and vulnerable.

Object, and you're labeled a bigot. Real jail time is likely for those who express reservations about having absorbed a people who don't like their lovely island life. Because despite some bad patches, the sceptered isle is a green and pleasant land. (Forgive the mash of poetry.)

I do not know what benefit Muslims have as a whole brought to England. Some diversity, surely, is nice, but accommodating a critical mass of sullen young men, who have no respect for secular life, or for western women, cannot end well.

I don't see any Islamic Shakespeares, Miltons, Newtons, Darwins, Flemings, Bewicks, Huxleys, or Goodalls coming up the pike.

I do see, though, that England suddenly has a rash of stabbings. No, don't bring up the War of the Roses or any such fatuous comparison; it won't do.

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True Orthodox Christian's avatar
True Orthodox Christian
Dec 26, 2024

I notice the usual complete skimming over of the foundational event in English Culture - the original conversion to Holy Orthodoxy - to true Christianity. This is the civilising force that unites the people into one discernible race, albeit over the course of a few hundred years. This is the explanation too of the Norman invasion - the forced conversion of the English to the novel Papist heresy, and no doubt also the reason Lollardy, the first grass roots rejection of Papacy after the ‘salted earth’ policy of the Normans with regard to English culture had removed all clear memory of England’s links to the Orthodox East, found such a lot of support amongst the theologically illiterate, but apparently still stubbornly rational English who remained. They had received the correct dogma and it remains embedded in the national soul, albeit buried very deep. Thanks!

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