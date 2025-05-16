In these days of the media describing Jeremy Corbyn as being “to the left” of Labour it is worth reviewing where Labour is placed on the political spectrum. This is especially relevant because Kier Starmer was a close ally of Corbyn and he had been a well-known Pabloite Trotskyist after university.

What were the British electorate thinking, voting for people who are dedicated to ending democracy in a ‘Revolution’ to create a global, totalitarian state (Trotskyism)? Starmer was a grown man, not a student, when he was editing the UK Pabloite magazine (Socialist Alternatives). What were the British press doing ignoring the unsavoury origins of the Labour Party?

Harry Pollitt, leader of the Communist Party of Great Britain, told potential members: 'Don't join us. Work hard, get good degrees, join the Establishment and serve our cause from within.'. Having joined the Establishment they would recruit more of their own. Few people realize that New Labour was a Far Left group that captured the Labour Party. They turfed out all the Old Labour working class MPs and replaced them with Postmarxist ideologists. They moved the electoral base of Labour from working people to 50% humanities graduates and 50% migrants. The Labour Party is now the party of Trotskyists, Stalinists etc. there is no need for the Left leaning student to join the Socialist Workers Party.

The modern Labour Party is now entirely controlled by the Far Left. The Labour Party is no longer centre Left, you can go as far left within it as you want. Labour MPs are internationalist, authoritarian Market Socialists. They believe that this period of posing as a democratic Party is transitional, an essential stage to implant the ‘red’ power throughout society to achieve a Socialist state.

The key to the rise of the far Left is the apathy of the general population in the UK. There are very few political activists in the country. A handful of people can capture an existing Party and impose their will on 65 million provided they do it slowly, promise presents and never tell the people where they are leading them. (See: Forget Gender: Polarisation is the Objective ).

Labour has now made the transition from Marxism to National Socialism. Marxism holds that the State should own industry and exercise totalitarian control of a socialist society. National socialism is the belief in capitalist industry with totalitarian control of a socialist society . This transition has occurred in every Far Left State . China is the model Postmarxist State.

The rest of this article describes how the Labour Party was captured by the Far Left ‘New Labour’ movement.

Tony Blair was the key figure. The career of Tony Blair is detailed in Who is Tony Blair? Blair was a Trotskyist sleeper who inflicted huge and irreversible damage on the UK. He changed the Labour Party into a subversive, Far Left group that will promise anything to further their ‘revolution’. He promoted the wholesale recruitment of political fellow travellers into the Public Sector. They believe the Marxist saying that the end justifies the means.

The Political Spectrum There and Where · June 8, 2024 Left and Right bear no relation to modern politics. The true political spectrum must take account of uncomfortable truths such as National Socialism arising from “Left Wing” parties and the march of Globalism. Read full story

The article below was written in 2009 but is still useful to understand the motivation behind New Labour - from the global financial crisis through the over-regulated, surveillance society to the break up of the UK into nationalities. Many of the links are now broken but it is still a useful summary.

The past lives of Labour Ministers have long been sanitised and many biographies that include their shady communist and Marxist pasts are inaccessible or removed from the net. The truth about these guys is similar to discovering that leading Tories were members of the Nazi Party. The Marxist Socialists murdered far more people than the National Socialists.

If you are a British voter and do not think that this is important then I despair for British politics. Had these people taken jobs in industry their past might be forgotten and forgiven but they continued in left wing politics and even today boast of being "Stalinist" or International Socialist (or in Blair's case, Trotskyist).



Peter Mandelson (first Secretary of State and Labour Supremo):

"Mr Mandelson was born into a Labour family - his grandfather was a Labour Cabinet minister Herbert Morrison - but he rebelled and joined the Young Communist League after Labour supported the United States' intervention in Vietnam. It was during this period that he attracted the well-documented attention of the MI5 intelligence service."

BBC Biography

He, along with Clarke and other labour politicians spent time in Cuba in 1978 (see below - Cuba was the main training camp for Cold War terrorists and subversives).



Charles Clarke (one time Home Secretary and Education Secretary)

"He was educated at Highgate School and later King's College, Cambridge, gaining a BA in maths and economics. Mr Clarke was president of the NUS from 1975 to 1977 before becoming a councillor in Hackney from 1980 to 1986. Interestingly, as a radical Marxist he spent a whole year in Cuba, organising the 1978 World Youth Festival, which was also attended by future New Labour modernisers Peter Mandelson, Paul Boateng (ex Chief Secretary to the Treasury) and Fiona McTaggart (ex Under Secretary of State)."



Guardian Profile (try this link - 2025)





Alistair Darling (Chancellor of the Exchequer):

"Darling attended the University of Aberdeen and earned a Bachelor of Laws. In 1977, Darling was a supporter of the International Marxist Group, part of the Trotskyist Fourth International."

Evening Standard article



Alan Johnson (Home Secretary)

Johnson, currently Home Secretary, is quoted as saying: "I wasn't a Trot," he insists. "I was more CPGB [Communist Party of Great Britain]. I did consider myself to be a Marxist - I read more chapters of Das Kapital than Harold Wilson."

New Statesman biography



John Reid (one time Minister of Defence, Home Secretary and Northern Ireland Secretary):

"I have known John Reid as a Communist, as a member of the Scottish Labour party and now as a general in the New Labour Army. His march across this ideological battlefield has been seamless with not a hint of embarrassment. But John is an able person, one of the most able in New Labour's high command. They put him up to deliver the message. And they are right, he is a very capable, articulate figure," said George Galloway, the Labour MP for Glasgow Kelvin.

Guardian

letter



Bob Ainsworth (Minister of Defence)

"In a number of newspaper stories last week, it was suggested that the latest Defence Secretary, Bob Ainsworth, had been - at the age of 30 - a 'candidate member' of a body called the 'International Marxist Group'. The IMG, originally associated with the prominent student revolutionary Tariq Ali, was a Trotskyist group active in the 1970s and 1980s, whose members at one stage adopted the slogan "Victory to the IRA"."

Daily Mail



Steven Byers

Stephen Byers was once an activist in the Socialist Workers Party.



Alan Milburn (one time Health Secretary)

Marxist. "He famously worked in a Marxist bookshop in Newcastle formally called Days of Hope".



Charlie Whelan (Ex advisor to Gordon Brown)

Communist party member: "John Reid, David Triesman, Peter Mandelson, Charlie Whelan to name a few - belonged to the Communist Party of Great Britain" Observer article August 2002 - see below.



David Triesman (once General Secretary of Labour Party)

Communist party member.



Gordon Brown:

"While Tony read for the bar, Gordon was doing his doctorate on James Maxton an idealistic Clydeside MP from the Marxist ILP."

BBC Biography

The decision to give Gordon Brown his first and only safe seat, Dunfermline East, was made by two T&G officials: Hugh Wyper, the regional boss and a Communist Party member , Deputy Director of the TUC and KGB agent, Alec Kitson.



Jack Straw (Minister of Justice):

Joined Labour Party at 14!



According to his own letter in the Independent newspaper Jack Straw is a Self avowed stalinist . (The Independent has now removed Straw's letter to sanitise New Labour).



President National Union of Students 1969-71 (aged 25).

A quote from someone who knew him at that time:



"Novelty and staying power were combined only in the third kind of student politics, student unionism. This did not really exist before 1968-9. Its arrival was signalled by the election of Jack Straw to the presidency of the National Union of Students in 1969 at the head of a slate backed by something in the shadows called the 'Left Caucus'. And its existence was consolidated by the election of Digby Jacks as Straw's successor in 1971. Jacks was (and was widely known to be) a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain, and the guiding force in the 'Left Caucus' from the outset was the CPGB. The CPGB's success in getting first Straw and then Jacks elected to

the NUS presidency established student unionism as a form of student politics with serious left wing political pretensions; it gave to student unionism a gravitational pull on ambitious left wing students which it had never previously had, and it forced IS and the IMG to reorient themselves to student unionism to counter the CPGB's success in this arena, although their presence in it merely reinforced the CPGB's influence."

See:

Labour's leadership and student politics

Official: Born in Essex in August 1946, Jack Straw went to Private Brentwood School. He then read law at Leeds University and qualified to practice as a barrister. He worked as a barrister until 1974 (3yrs). From 1974-77 he worked as a political advisor to Labour governments. He then worked as a television journalist until 1979. He married Alice Perkins in 1978 and they have two children. Jack Straw has been MP for Blackburn since 1979.

Biography



Self declared Stalinist Jack Straw said after Blair's New World Order speech at the 2001 Labour Conference that "the day of the nation state is over",and that the biggest threat to the UK is "English Nationalism" so continuing a policy of treason against the people of England.



Links with Old Labour



It has recently been discovered that many Old Labour supporters were truly KGB agents. This is important because, as the Labour General Secretary Ron Hayward pointed out, the way forward for 1970's communists was through recruitment of the next generation.



Jack Jones and Alec Kitson



Jack Jones, head of the TUC, during the turbulent 1970s was a Soviet agent. See KGB Colonel says he paid Jack Jones, Jack Jones worked for KGB , Union boss sold secrets to KGB and Reaching through the iron curtain. This might seem innocuous but the unions bankrolled Labour and labour MPs are usually trained within the unions. His union sponsored and trained Neil Kinnock, Tony Blair, Margaret Beckett, Harriet Harman and John Reid. It is impossible to believe that these individuals were not moles given that the two top jobs in the union were held by Jones and Kitson who were both KGB agents.



Jenny Little



Jenny Little, the secretary of Labour NEC's International Committee was working with the Soviets. See also Spectator article.





A quote from the Observer article:

"The Observer, August 25, 2002 The old communists of New Labour by Peter Oborne:

(clip)

The influence of the Communist Party on New Labour has been neglected. One day it will be an important subject for a dissertation or PhD by a university graduate. It is not merely the case that a significant number of figures in the Government machine - John Reid, David Triesman, Peter Mandelson, Charlie Whelan to name a few - belonged to the Communist Party of Great Britain in all its King Street grandeur. Many others - Stephen Byers and Alan Milburn among them - were connected in one way or another with the obscure sub-Marxist organisations that abounded in the 1970s, doing their best to tear down capitalism. Even those, like Jack Straw, who had no Marxist sympathies at all, were obliged to come to terms with communist methods and adversaries in the shadowy internecine struggles of the 1970s and 1980s. It is these methods - as opposed to the now despised Marxist dogma about ownership of the means of production - that have endured to influence the Blair Government. Millbank admittedly borrowed its technology - rebuttal units, the Excalibur computer etc - from the United States. But the obsessive secrecy, centralisation and intolerance of dissent which were such overwhelming characteristics of the Millbank operation reek of the CPGB. David Triesman was a significant figure of the Euro-communist movement of the 1970s, an attempt to give communism a 'human face'. Thirty years on and he is attempting a comparable exercise with New Labour. It turns out that 2002 is New Labour's climacteric year. If Clarke and Triesman succeed, and a thousand flowers bloom, they will secure Labour's

position as the natural party of government for decades to come. If they fail, they will make the party ungovernable and sow the seeds of long-term decline."



See

this link for a US copy of this Observer article that can no longer be accessed



Conclusion

In the 1970s, during the formative years of the New Labour elite, the Soviet Embassy used to provide Socialist Societies in British Universities with information packs on how to foment revolution. The key policy in these packs was the destruction of national morale and culture and the encouragement of mass immigration was an explicit objective. Incidentally, anyone could just write to the Soviet Embassy and ask for this literature, Britain is a free society. See London needs immigrants Labour wanted mass migration - as Neather says "I remember coming away from some discussions with the clear sense that the policy was intended - even if this wasn't its main purpose - to rub the Right's nose in diversity and render their arguments out of date." Could New Labour have been deliberately trying to undermine English society?



The leading lights of New Labour were teenagers who were disaffected with their parents or alienated by their schools in the late 1960s and 1970s. They took up left wing politics in the 1970s and joined the shadowy "Socialist Societies" of the student left that were initially organised by the Communist Party of Great Britain and, this being the Cold War, were ultimately resourced from the Soviet Union. They were instructed to infiltrate the establishment and succeeded, especially in infiltrating the Labour Party and Unions. Ron Hayward, the Labour Party General Secretary boasted to his Kremlin handlers that:



"I am the first Labour leader in British history who is not afraid to come out alongside Communists with the same agenda', he said, boasting that he prepared like-minded young people, put them in the right places and helped them to become prominent." Daily Mail 6th November 2009



The strangest aspect of this affair is that the British Intelligence Services were riddled with KGB agents and communists yet the electorate has a problem understanding that the whole of the British Left was and is infiltrated by people who are slyly acting in bad faith, against the interests of the population. Bad faith is not illegal, you can't be arrested for being a secret psychopathic maoist or trotskyist even if you are Home Secretary. The colleagues of these subversives know there is a problem and have tried to warn us that these people pose as our friends but are actually destroying our society like robotic devices from some long forgotten war:



"Mark Seddon, a member of the party's ruling National Executive Committee, said New Labour's desire for central control stemmed from many of its members' pasts in far-left groups. He cites John Reid, the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alan Milburn, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Kim Howells, the Consumer Affairs minister, as Government members who had roots in either the Communist Party or the International Socialists." Independent Newspaper article



Why do we believe those who were trained to deceive?



Many of the British electorate and our American Allies are unaware of the background of these people, it is our duty to tell them. It is even more extraordinary that most Britons who are under 40 years old and know little of the Cold War would call this history a "conspiracy theory", they will never wake up to the fact that it is a conspiracy but not a theory.



The irony of this whole sorry tale is that the USSR collapsed before the subversives got power. All they could do was vandalism, crashing the global economy (Brown's banking changes) and deliberately importing millions of people from overseas to change the country forever. They have also left us with a Postmarxist Labour Party that is fanatically internationalist and cares not a jot for the ordinary people of England.

Also see: