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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
Jan 10, 2024Edited

There is a profound spiritual kinship between National Socialism and Communism. Both were opposed to democracy, political liberalism and the free market economic system. Both had complete contempt for the value of individual human life and were exceedingly destructive and cruel. This is why Stalin and Hitler got along so well before Hitler's betrayal, and why the Nazis and the Communists at times cooperated with each other in bringing down the Weimar democracy even while they were battling each other in the streets.

The are differences, though. The Nazis emphasized race and demonized Jews and other supposedly lesser races. The Communists emphasized economic class and demonized the capitalists and the kulaks.

Also, Naziism had deep roots in 19th century German thought. Before WWI and even before Hitler was born Germans were arguing that the Jews were the enemy of the German race . . . that racial purity was the key to cultural superiority . . . that democracy was a sham and Germans would find true freedom united under a dictator . . . that war has healthy and revitalizing while peace was enervating . . . that life was in essence a merciless struggle for survival of the fittest in which the death of even millions of people was an ordinary aspect of nature's harshness.

More than one student of Hitler has pointed out that none of the basic elements of his ideology were new. His unique contribution was to weld them all together and to organize an effective political movement to attain power.

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HardeeHo's avatar
HardeeHo
Nov 6, 2023

Interesting history that I was not aware about. Seems true that the government-corporate corruption rises and falls over time as greed dominates. Must be that strong men-good times, etc story.

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