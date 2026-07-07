Nigel Farage has been under constant investigation by the Standards Committee in the House of Commons. Whether he was ‘guilty’ or not is less interesting than the rise of Lawfare in modern politics.

Lawfare is a political weapon that uses regulatory processes and threat of legal prosecutions to harass opponents and, most importantly, to preserve a constant atmosphere of wrongdoing around a politician.

There has been a global epidemic of Lawfare, from the multiple prosecutions of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump and the banning of Marine Le Pen to the ruthless victimisation of Imran Khan. Johnson won his legal cases during the Referendum campaign but an air of misdeeds was constantly fanned by the media. The personal case against Darren Grimes was overturned on appeal. Donald Trump has had most of the cases against him dropped now that he is President because US Presidents have considerable immunity from prosecution. The case against Le Pen was probably amended to allow her to stand for President because Jordan Bardella, the National Rally substitute, was proving even more popular than Le Pen. Bardella looked certain to trounce Macron in the 2027 elections. The Lawfare against Imran Khan was total and he is now going slowly blind and dying in jail. Every possibility from framing him to trumped up charges has been applied and the judges have been nobbled to ensure convictions.

The Telegraph report on the arrest of Le Pen is telling:

“.. there was open glee and gloating in newspapers such as Libération and the Communist-run L’Humanité, whilst the main television channel in France, TF1, wasted no time in taunting Le Pen’s followers on its nightly satirical programme Canteloup, caricaturing them as beret-wearing, gun-toting rustics, describing them as “ploucs”, an old Breton word meaning gormless yokels totally unsuited to the modern world.”

It is the process of Lawfare that is important. If a public figure can be pilloried for months in the dock or Commons Committee Room the mainstream media can slowly skin them alive. Even if they emerge with an acquittal the media will imply that there is no smoke without fire.

Farage knows what is happening. He could see months of hearings and innuendo ahead of him. He knows that, whatever the outcome, the mainstream media, with its daily sneers from Laura Kuenssberg and Nick Robinson, would slowly eat into the national psyche. He could emerge as an entirely innocent man and the result would be little different from being found guilty. That is the whole point of Lawfare.

Farage, with typical political brilliance, has taken the best way out. He has removed himself from the process and will be able to re-enter Parliament with an entirely, administratively correct catalogue of Member’s Interests.

Which brings us to asking who these slimy practitioners of Lawfare represent. All of the major examples of Lawfare have entailed Internationalists attacking Nationalists. We can only hope that one day soon the electorate come to their senses and see the terrible threat to their countries posed by globalist internationalism.