The legal problem of the Falkland Islands will be explored in this article.

According to the UN Charter and UN Resolution 1514 the sovereignty of the Falklands should primarily be determined by its people although it could be assigned to Argentina on the basis of territorial integrity. The relevant parts of the UN Charter and Resolution 1514 are given at the end of this article.

If, as is the case in International Law, the wishes of the people are paramount then Argentina has no sovereignty over the Falklands because in the 2013 Falklands Referendum 99.8% of the electorate voted to stay as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom (which is a largely self governing status).

The Argentine position on the Falklands Referendum is that it polled an artificial, implanted population. This position is, strangely, widely supported. All ex-colonies are implanted peoples so the supporters of the Argentine position would seem to favour stripping the people living in ex-colonial states of their power of self government. The fact that the Falklands were unpopulated before colonisation makes this problem especially poignant.

Unless Argentina is prepared to relinquish its own right to self determination (as an ex-colonial territory) the ‘implanted people’ objection is simply vexatious. Perhaps Argentina should be forced to hold a referendum among its indigenous peoples, including the exiled Mapuche tribe, on their right to govern Argentina. Obviously Argentina will not hold such a referendum. This leaves Argentina with the argument from territorial integrity.



If territorial integrity is paramount then does Argentina still have a legal or physical claim to sovereignty?



Assessment of the legal claim begins with the most recent agreements and treaties. In the 1850 Convention of Settlement Argentina and Britain agreed that they had no differences even though the Falkland Islands were a full UK colony in 1850 (the two nations were in “perfect friendship”). This means that in 1850 Argentina relinquished any claim to sovereignty it might have had. Argentina might argue that the Convention of Settlement did not specifically mention the Falklands. This is a specious argument because the Convention did not specifically mention much at all, being an overarching statement that there was no conflict outstanding between the two countries. Argentina argues that if the 1850 treaty had truly settled the matter, the United Nations would not have formally recognized the Falklands dispute a century later. The Convention settled the matter until Alfredo Palacios published a highly nationalistic book in 1941 titled Las Islas Malvinas which encouraged Juan Peron to reopen the dispute, in violation of the Convention of Settlement. Peron was a leader of the Junta that mounted the 1943 fascist military coup. Argentina and the UK had indeed settled the dispute until WWII.

The UN Charter and 1850 Convention of Settlement are the most important recent treaties. The two treaties obviate any Argentine legal claim to the Falklands. They supersede all previous treaties. However, the Argentines base their claim on more historical treaties which, despite having been superseded, are widely used in debate.

If the 1850 Convention of Settlement is ignored then the next relevant treaty is the Spanish-Uruguay Pact of 1841 in which Spain assigned sovereignty over East Falkland to Uruguay. If Spain had the right to assign sovereignty of East Falkland to Uruguay then East Falkland would be Uruguayan. This pact was recognised by Argentina so Argentina has no claim to sovereignty.



If the 1841 Pact is disallowed then the next legal problem is to determine which South American state might inherit sovereignty from Spain after the South American wars of independence under the principle of "uti possidetis juris". This principle generally means that the country that was responsible for governing a region prior to the end of Spanish rule becomes sovereign over that region after independence. “uti possidetis juris“ does not have the status of an international treaty and amounts to an agreement between South American countries.

Most importantly, the British never recognised Spanish rule of the Falkland Islands so any title to these islands, passed on to successor states is incomplete. A state cannot pass on a better legal title (nemo dat quod non habet) than it actually possessed. Unless the Spanish established a title that was accepted by the British “uti possidetis juris” does not apply.



Even if "uti possidetis juris" is accepted Argentina still has a problem claiming sovereignty. The Governor of the Viceroyaly of Rio del Plata moved to Uruguay in 1810 (prior to Argentine independence). The Spanish Governor of the East Falklands was appointed from Buenos Aires until May 30th 1810, from 1810-12 the Governor was appointed from Montevideo. The Argentinians, Uruguayans and Spanish seem to have recognised this sequence of events in signing and recognising the Pact of 1841. (Although the 1828 Treaty of Montevideo prevents a Uruguayan claim over the Falklands the primacy of the Argentine claim is obviated).

The Spanish physically abandoned the East Falklands in 1811 on orders from Montevideo (The West Falklands were recognised by the Spanish to be British - see below). Technically this means that in 1812 the East Falklands would be Uruguayan except that, after Uruguayan independence, between 1812 and 1820 they were unpopulated and unclaimed by Uruguay or Argentina and, given that the Spanish originally had dominion, the islands either reverted to Spanish dominion or belonged to the Captain General of Chile, Chile being Spanish controlled until 1818, when it became a republic. On this basis the East Falklands would be Chilean (although Chile makes no claim). Argentina has no sovereignty.

However, the Argentines might argue that sovereignty relates to the areas ruled by the colonial power in Buenos Aires at the instant of independence in 1811. Against this argument, neither the East Falklands nor Chile were independent at the instant of Argentine independence in 1811 and both remained under Spanish rule until 1812. A slippery argument would be needed to elevate the Spanish Governor based in Buenos Aires above his later position in Montevideo where he was usurped at the moment of Uruguayan independence.



Notice also that it was the United Provinces of South America, not Argentina, that laid claim to the Falklands in the early nineteenth century. The United Provinces were certainly not geographically the same as Argentina and whether they can be considered politically contiguous with Argentina is a moot point although they are retrospectively claimed to be contiguous entities in the Argentine Constitution. Indeed, in the late 1820s, a civil war meant that there were two countries in what is now the North of Argentina and it was the Buenos Aires (on behalf of the Liga del Littoral), not the United Provinces, that claimed the Falklands between 1829 and 1832 (after which the USA, then the British took control). Given that, at that time the Falklands were last governed and supplied from Montevideo, Buenos Aires was seizing the islands from Uruguay. This removes the legal claim of Argentina, changing it to a claim of ‘right of conquest’ which has little legal weight.

Prior to any South American claim over the Falklands the British and Spanish had conflicting claims. The next relevant treaty is the Nootka Sound Convention of 1790. Nootka was a treaty between Britain and Spain. It is often quoted by South American States as if Spain were laying down the law. However, Britain controlled the Falkland Islands in 1791 so Nootka cannot be construed as the British relinquishing control of these.

Nootka only forbids new settlements, it allows British occupation because they had an existing settlement in West Falkland - the Spanish recognised the British rights in West Falkland with the Masseran Declaration of 1771. The Spanish had purchased East Falkland from the French in 1766. West Falkland was settled by the British by this time. The Spanish, in pursuing this purchase, had recognised that foreign powers could own the Falklands. Article 6 of Nootka also permits British settlement in the Falklands because Patagonia was not populated by Europeans in 1790 and the Nootka Convention only forbade settlement off populated coasts (ie: colonized coasts). The full Convention between Britain and Spain also allowed British occupation because the country called “the Buenos Aires” was not Spanish. The Buenos Aires, by occupying the Islands in the 1820s voided any agreement for the British to respect Spanish rights in the Islands. In fact, once the United Provinces/Buenos Aires occupied the Falklands it caused the Treaty of Utrecht to fall into abeyance because they were not signatories, and once they occupied the Falklands it caused Nootka to be superseded (the islands were no longer occupied by Spain and were not offshore from Spanish possessions). The United Provinces might have had a claim over the East Falklands, along with Chile and Uruguay, had Spain relinquished its claim to sovereignty but the Falklands were never ‘liberated’ so “uti possidetis juris” does not apply and Spain did not formally renounce sovereignty until 1841. Argentina has no valid claim to sovereignty.



Arguments from proximity alone



The possible legal argument that Argentina has sovereignty due to proximity or as a result of the Falklands being part of its offshore continental shelf is void because in 1833, when the Falklands were occupied again by the British, Argentina was nowhere near the Falklands. Patagonia was only annexed by Argentina in 1881 (after a genocide of the native Mapuche who the Spanish had recognised as a country in the Treaty of Quilin in 1661).





What is the Argentine claim? Does anyone know? There is no legal or territorial basis. See The History of the Falkland Islands.

Even international property law obviates the Argentine claim. Under international property law, title to territory can be secured through acquisitive prescription—the continuous, effective, and peaceful exercise of state authority over a prolonged period without effective legal interruption.

193 Years of Administration: Except for the brief 74-day illegal occupation by Argentine forces in 1982, the UK has maintained continuous, open, and effective administration of the islands since 1833.

State Functions: The UK has consistently exercised all attributes of sovereignty, including maintaining law and order, establishing courts, collecting taxes, enacting legislation, and defending the territory.

Absence of Effective Challenge: While Argentina has consistently lodged diplomatic protests, a protest alone does not legally displace a state exercising effective, peaceful sovereignty on the ground for nearly two centuries.

Even if it were agreed that an independent Falklands violated Argentina’s territorial integrity UN Resolution 1514 does not declare that the Falklands must be Argentine. The primary clauses in Resolution 1514 give priority to the wishes of the people. Argentina would not be entitled to sovereignty even if it could demonstrate a legal or territorial right to sovereignty.

Given that Argentina appears to have no valid claim to sovereignty and the people of the Falkland Islands have voted to reject Argentine sovereignty why does the world largely support Argentina? The answer is clear, British governments and the British Foreign Office have hoped to trade the Falklands for advantage in South America for the 150 years before 1982. The government made no effort to educate the world about the history of the Falklands or the legal position of the Islanders. It was only the British people who objected on behalf of the Islanders to their government’s machinations. The result of this perfidy by the British government is that what should be an open and shut case is considered by the whole world to be dubious.

The Argentine claim to the Falkland Islands was almost unknown in Argentina between 1850 and WWII. In WWII the Fascist Peron re-awakened the issue to put pressure on the British on behalf of the Germans. The Falkland Islands was a critical refuelling base for Allied forces.

It should also be noticed that the Argentine claim to Patagonia, which it illegally invaded in 1870-1880, is dubious. The indigenous people of Patagonia, the Mapuche, were recognised by the Spanish. The Mapuche are still campaigning for the liberation of their country. The British would do well to support these people whose claim to Patagonia is infinitely more worthy than that of Argentina over the Falklands.

Notes:

The Falkland Islands were unpopulated until the 18th century and are now populated almost entirely by settlers of British origin. Do these people have a right to self determination?

The declaration in resolution 1514 states:

"And to this end Declares that:

1. The subjection of peoples to alien subjugation, domination and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights, is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and is an impediment to the promotion of world peace and co-operation.

2. All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

3. Inadequacy of political, economic, social or educational preparedness should never serve as a pretext for delaying independence.

4. All armed action or repressive measures of all kinds directed against dependent peoples shall cease in order to enable them to exercise peacefully and freely their right to complete independence, and the integrity of their national territory shall be respected.

5. Immediate steps shall be taken, in Trust and Non-Self-Governing Territories or all other territories which have not yet attained independence,to transfer all powers to the peoples of those territories, without any conditions or reservations, in accordance with their freely expressed will and desire, without any distinction as to race, creed or colour, in order to enable them to enjoy complete independence and freedom.

6. Any attempt aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and the territorial integrity of a country is incompatible with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

7. All States shall observe faithfully and strictly the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the present Declaration on the basis of equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of all States, and respect for the sovereign rights of all peoples and their territorial integrity."

Territorial integrity is introduced into the UN Charter by this resolution - no doubt to comfort the Russian and Chinese empires and other land empires, especially large ex-colonies such as Brazil and the USA.

The UN Charter:

Article 73:

'Members of the United Nations which have or assume responsibilities for the administration of territories whose peoples have not yet attained a full measure of self-government recognize the principle that the interests of the inhabitants of these territories are paramount, and accept as a sacred trust the obligation to promote to the utmost, within the system of international peace and security established by the present Charter, the wellbeing of the inhabitants of these territories, and, to this end:

1. to ensure, with due respect for the culture of the peoples concerned, their political, economic, social, and educational advancement, their just treatment, and their protection against abuses;

2. to develop self-government, to take due account of the political aspirations of the peoples, and to assist them in the progressive development of their free political institutions, according to the particular circumstances of each territory and its peoples and their varying stages of advancement;

3. to further international peace and security;

4. to promote constructive measures of development, to encourage research, and to co-operate with one another and, when and where appropriate, with specialized international bodies with a view to the practical achievement of the social, economic, and scientific purposes set forth in this Article; and

5. to transmit regularly to the Secretary-General for information purposes, subject to such limitation as security and constitutional considerations may require, statistical and other information of a technical nature relating to economic, social, and educational conditions in the territories for which they are respectively responsible other than those territories to which Chapters XII and XIII apply.'

Article 103

“In the event of a conflict between the obligations of the Members of the United Nations under the present Charter and their obligations under any other international agreement, their obligations under the present Charter shall prevail.”

Other documents about the Falklands - all of these are superseded by the 1850 Convention of Settlement and the UN.

In 1766 the British set up a colony on the Falklands and demanded that the French leave. In 1766 Spain paid the French 700,000 francs for Las Malvinas. Reference: The Falklands/Malvinas Case: Breaking the Deadlock in the Anglo-Argentine.Sovereignty Dispute. By Roberto C. Laver. p.30.Martinus Nijhoff Publishers, 2001

Masseran Declaration of 1771:

"DECLARATION OF SPAIN: .. Masserano Prince of states, while in name of your Lord the King, the commitment he has given His Catholic Majesty that reset to Her Majesty the possession of the port and fort called Egmont, can not and should have no effect on the sovereign right of the previous issue of the islands called Malouines Falkland Islands also ."

(Fort Egmont now Port Egmont is in British West Falkland.)

“ .. the viceroyalty of La Plata is represented as extending southward to the latitude of 41 degrees; and in the map accompanying it, a line drawn from the Andes eastward to the head-waters of the river Colorado, and down that stream to its mouth in the Atlantic, near the 40th degree, is given as the boundary between the viceroyalty and Patagonia.” [Revolucion Hispano-Americaux 1829 Mariano Torrente]

1790 Nootka Sound Convention No.1 Forbids new settlements but by implication allows the settlement by Britain of the Falklands and has an (at the time) secret Article 6 that refers to coasts "actually occupied by Spain" - Patagonia was not actually occupied.

May 30th 1810 Government of Viceroyalty of Rio del Plata transfers to Montevideo

There was Spanish government of the Falklands from Uruguay. The last governor, Pablo Guillen, was appointed in 1810 and East Falkland was controlled from Montevideo; the abandonment of the Islands was ordered from Uruguay in 1811. Isles of Discord. A file on the Falklands (Malvinas). 1983. Eugenio A.L. Ravenal.p.127 Ventura Books

The Spanish evacuated the Falklands in 1811. Reference: The Falkland Islands: The political and economic aspects. The RUSI Journal Volume 131, Issue 1, 1986 Rex Hunt and David Bolton



First published 4/4/13