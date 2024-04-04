The Falkland Islands are a group of islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. They are 300 miles east of Patagonia. Las Malvinas is the Spanish name for the Falkland Islands. The islands were settled by the British before Argentina was a country.

The Falkland Islands were unpopulated until 1764. The East of the islands were settled by the French in 1764 (East Falkland Island) and the west settled by the British in 1765 (West Falkland Island). The British claimed sovereignty over the entire island group. The Islands may well have been discovered first in 1421, by the Chinese. The Spanish purchased East Falkland Island from the French in 1766. In 1770 the Spanish attacked West Falkland, taking control of the entire group but in 1771 they withdrew under threat from the British, recognising the right of the British to remain in West Falkland in 1775. The Islands are 460km away from the South American mainland, well beyond any normal territorial limits. The Argentine claim to the Islands originates in a brief occupation of East Falkland 200 years ago by the State of Buenos Aires which was one of the states that claimed to rule the United Provinces of South America during the Civil War of the 1820s/30s.



In 1823 the United Provinces of South America was a transient State consisting of Uruguay, much of Bolivia and a piece of northern Argentina. In the 1820s the United Provinces broke up into Bolivia, Uruguay and two sets of warring states, the Confederation of Argentina and the State of Buenos Aires, which claimed sovereignty over each other. An entrepreneur called Luis Vernet was proclaimed governor of the islands in 1829 by the Buenos Aires not by the United Provinces or Argentine Confederation.

South American countries accept a principle called uti possidetis juris where states inherit the governance of territories that were administered by the colonial power prior to independence. According to this the Buenos Aires had the South American legal claim to continue the Spanish claim over the Falkland Islands. The Argentine Confederation maintains it owns the actions of the Buenos Aires because Buenos Aires was appointed to deal with foreign relations by the Confederation. In 1829 Buenos Aires was in a state of civil war and the extent to which the Confederation respected its right to exercise foreign relations for all of its members is uncertain.

(United Provinces and Falkland Islands in 1830s)

Luis Vernet’s mission as governor in the Falklands only lasted 2 years until it was ejected by the Americans.

"In 1831, Luis Vernet seized three American vessels (Breakwater, Superior and Harriet) hunting seals in Falklands waters, confiscating their catch and arresting their crews. Vernet returned to the mainland, bringing senior officers of the American vessels to stand trial for violating restrictions on seal hunting. The American consul protested violently against the seizure of American ships and the USS Lexington sailed to the Falklands. The log of the Lexington reports only the destruction of arms and a powder store, though in his claim against the US Government for compensation (rejected by the US Government of President Cleveland in 1885) Vernet stated that the settlement was destroyed.[4] The Islands were declared free from all government, the seven senior members of the settlement were arrested for piracy[5] and taken to Montevideo,[3] where they were released without charge on the orders of Commodore Rogers.[6]. The Lexington also removed the entire administration and most of the population of the Falklands [7].(Wikipedia)"



(Report of the Lexington saying that the islands had been rendered free of any administration and of nearly all the people. Click on image to see full size.)

In 1832 the Buenos Aires sent a military governor to the Islands to found a penal colony but the troops under his command mutinied. The British military arrived on 20 December 1832 and re-established British rule and imposed order. Vernet was invited to return to the Falklands but, as the United Provinces had disintegrated, was unable to do so. Argentina claims the Falkland Islands because the state of Buenos Aires was in control of the Islands from 1829 to 1831/32 and in the late 1850s the Argentines conquered the later Republic of Buenos Aires so silencing any debate about independent action by Buenos Aires.



In the early 1830s the Confederation of Argentina and the state of Buenos Aires were on the verge of war. This alone would undermine the claim of the modern Republic of Argentina over the Las Malvinas. To support the modern claim to the Falklands Argentine children are taught that the Confederation of Argentina was happy to let the State of Buenos Aires deal with foreign policy such as weapons shipments from abroad, territorial claims and foreign military alliances despite the simmering conflict. This does not fool foreigners but having been taught the story as children Argentines do not question this absurd "myth of common foreign affairs". Argentine history is a confusion of civil wars around 1830. The country was unified under the Federal Pact of 1831 which united Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, and Entre Ríos so that they could defeat the League of the Interior to create the boundaries of the modern Argentine state.



So, except for a few months of dubiously legal occupation the East Falklands has not been Argentine. Indeed it is not even clear that Argentina ever occupied the islands because the nations of the 1830s do not align with those of 2020s. However, successive "Argentine" governments have claimed sovereignty over the whole Falkland Islands. off and on, for almost two hundred years, with a gap between 1851 and WWII in which they recognised British rule. The West Falkland Islands have always been British. However, they were abandoned by the British military between 1774 and 1832 for economic reasons and this is used to reinforce the Argentine claim that the four years of government by Vernet is the only exercise of administrative sovereignty in the period between 1774 and 1832 and that this affects the entire legal case.

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The legality of the current Falkland Islands administration is discussed in depth at: The Legal Position of the Falkland Islands.

Although the Argentine claim to the Falkland Islands is null and void, the Mapuche have a very strong claim to Patagonia (southern Argentina). Argentina launched a genocidal invasion of Patagonia in the late 1870s and the land is still Mapuche according to any independent assessment. The UK should finance the Mapuche liberation movements and represent their case at the UN.