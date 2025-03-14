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JMButler's avatar
JMButler
Mar 14, 2025

Bornin the 60s and brought up in the 70s, I was not taught that Great Britain was responsible for slavery; if anything, the emphasis was placed on William Wilberforce who was the first person in Parliament to try and stop it.

So-called 'intellectuals' from Oxford and Cambridge have always been influential in government and therefore education and every other branch of knowledge. The difference was that, in the past, these people had better educations and understanding of business and could actually do their jobs.

The more recent outputs have been promoted beyond their abilities and are incompetent in comparison.

They still do much of the placing of equally incompetent friends and sycophants into important jobs like chancellors of universities, the Civil Service, the Foreign Office ...

They are the citizens of nowhere, expert in nothing, particularly brought up in the 80s, the years of excess and rank stupidity. And that sort of 'leadership' is now completely finishing us as a nation.

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white extinction is real's avatar
white extinction is real
Mar 14, 2025

The university intelligentsia have been undermining our culture pride and Nationalism for years. Why is it we have Fact Checking on Social Media but nothing in the Universities ?

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