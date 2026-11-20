As an Englishman I am angry that Xi, Putin and Trump are disposing of Ukraine and European security without any English or even EU representative present.

(Source: AlJazeeara)

The world has certainly changed. Europe was the home of the Great Powers, the home of Britain, France and Germany: places that had been mighty since the crusades and the victory of Christendom. The EU was designed to take the sting out of Europe by dis-empowering the Germans and French.

Post WWII the Anglo-American alliance was sick of European wars. After victory they stationed over a hundred thousand troops in Europe, governed West Germany and manipulated the politics of France and Italy so that the borders between European countries were broken and national sentiment disrupted. The USA used the Marshall Plan to ensure this neutralisation of Europe for all time. The broken European nations were paid to dismantle by forming the EEC, it was a condition of the Plan. See:

As the EEC, and then the EU, grew in influence it allocated billions of Euros to EU unity and identity, providing EU oriented educational programs for schools, fostering exchanges of people from students (Erasmus) to workers and importing millions of people from other countries to replace local cultures and belonging. The objective was to abolish nation states and replace them with regional states. This program culminated in the EU Constitution of 2004 which, to the shock of the Political Class, was rejected by referendums in France and the Netherlands in 2005. The People had rejected the Constitution so the Political Class wrote much of the new EU powers into the Lisbon Treaty that was implemented in 2009. These powers included the contentious "shared competences" which give the EU control of most of governance but are delegated by the EU to the Member States. The power can then revert to the EU without further Treaties. The EU will eventually govern the continent without the need for pesky referendums.

Looking at the EU from the viewpoint of a Nation State it is obvious that the EU has achieved its original purpose. The European Great Powers have been destroyed. It was never intended that Britain should also be destroyed but Internationalism, especially the Internationalist Far Left, became so powerful here that the UK threw itself into the flames of European dismantlement.

Now we can see the outcome of the European Project. The self-immolation of the British means that Europe is like Africa, it is a region that can be disposed of by outsiders who have military and economic power. Britain was the only hope for Europe but it always had more than its fair share of traitors on the Far Left and its contact with the EU has eroded any sense of patriotism in half of the population. The traitors have no belief in self governance as a way of passing a way of life to their children. They have no love for our future generations and would deny them a country of their own forever.

How did the traitors throw us back into this disaster? They had no mandate to do this. In 2024 only 20% of the whole electorate voted Labour. In Makerfield Burnham promised that he would not be a traitor but is now fulfilling the dreams of the Political class against the will of the people and his own constituency.

The mass media and Political Class are triumphant. They are crowing with satisfaction that they are back in control.

With the death of the powers of Europe it will not be long before there is a global government. The whole world will fall into the hands of a globalist Political Class and it will do as it pleases. AI and robotics will ensure total control. Resistance will be futile. China will dominate for 10 to 20 years until the AIs assume power. What is happening is like a sci-fi horror story, a nightmare with no escape, but it is happening. We are witnessing the end game of Socialism and Internationalism.