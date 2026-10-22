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Michael's avatar
Michael
5d

But you ignored one very important point, if you fight as a part of the Armed Forces for this country, you may in ten, twenty or thirty years times be summoned to fact a criminal court charged with “war crimes” such as discharging you weapons at opposing individuals who are firing at you, you could face years of repetitive court appearances for just carrying out the binding orders your superiors gave, and you will note carefully that not one senior officer or politician will ever face the same hounding. Experience teaches you that those in charge never carry the burden of being troubled by questions about the legality of any actions carried out based on their instructions.

If nothing brings this clearly into view is the ongoing Northern Ireland cases where the IRA in all its disguises and other terror gunmen were given get out of jail cards while agreeing that soldiers who actually defended civilians and colleagues are guilty of breaking the law………and now we have a group of lawyers, on behalf of Argentina are looking to the international courts to charge service personnel in all three services with war crimes- the crime is killing innocent Argentina soldiers, sailors and airmen, most of whom were conscripts and not at the trained standard of the U.K. forces, therefore, the action was one sided and must therefore be criminal.

Why would you fight……..

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4d

Before we defend our nation against foreign nation aggressors, we would first need to take out the domestic threat posed by the invaders who have been swarming into the UK over (at least) the past decade.

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