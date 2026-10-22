I haven’t had a fight for about 10 years. (A taxi driver tried to kidnap my wife and I in Saigon in 2017). There are moments when you have to fight to survive.

Despite the fact that my wife is a ferocious opponent and prepared to hold up her end in a fight, polls show that women are, by a wide margin, the least likely to defend their country. Reform voters, averaged over both male and female are the most likely of the political parties to fight for Britain.

(Source: IPSOS)

In Ukraine and other wars it is the women who suffer the greatest damage from invaders.

Only 22% of British adults of conscription age would volunteer or accept being called up (You Gov).

I would fight a foreign enemy even though I am old. You might say I have less to lose but I am loyal to my family and country. However, this loyalty is not unconditional, it goes two ways. I expect my government to be loyal to my country.

I might fight against my government if they invited the Russians or Chinese to take power.

This is the nub of the decision to fight. If there is a disloyal government or group that permits the invasion of the UK then I would not fight on behalf of that government or its invaders.

Loyalty defines a British or English person. People who live in England and are not loyal are not English, they just happened to move here or be born here. The same applies to Britain. Your national identity is defined by your loyalty.

People who are disloyal are traitors. This is the meaning of the word ‘traitor’:

“A traitor is a person who breaks a strong promise of loyalty and hurts their country, a group, or a friend”.

The EEC was imposed on Europe after WWII. The EEC divided loyalties. It was designed from the outset to drain away the desire of people to fight for their country. The UK was never supposed to be part of this removal of power, it was imposed to stabilise Germany and France. The EEC and, later, the EU, achieved the post WWII Allied objective and now have little desire or capability to resist an external threat. In the UK over half the population are now disloyal and are no longer proud to be British. They have no desire to pass on their country to their children and ruthlessly demand to be able to deprive all future generations of British people of independence. They are no longer British.

Eventually there will be a military challenge to the UK and EU. Few will fight for the EU. Europe will fall.

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