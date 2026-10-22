I haven’t had a fight for about 10 years. (A taxi driver tried to kidnap my wife and I in Saigon in 2017). There are moments when you have to fight to survive.
Despite the fact that my wife is a ferocious opponent and prepared to hold up her end in a fight, polls show that women are, by a wide margin, the least likely to defend their country. Reform voters, averaged over both male and female are the most likely of the political parties to fight for Britain.
(Source: IPSOS)
In Ukraine and other wars it is the women who suffer the greatest damage from invaders.
Only 22% of British adults of conscription age would volunteer or accept being called up (You Gov).
I would fight a foreign enemy even though I am old. You might say I have less to lose but I am loyal to my family and country. However, this loyalty is not unconditional, it goes two ways. I expect my government to be loyal to my country.
I might fight against my government if they invited the Russians or Chinese to take power.
This is the nub of the decision to fight. If there is a disloyal government or group that permits the invasion of the UK then I would not fight on behalf of that government or its invaders.
Loyalty defines a British or English person. People who live in England and are not loyal are not English, they just happened to move here or be born here. The same applies to Britain. Your national identity is defined by your loyalty.
People who are disloyal are traitors. This is the meaning of the word ‘traitor’:
“A traitor is a person who breaks a strong promise of loyalty and hurts their country, a group, or a friend”.
The EEC was imposed on Europe after WWII. The EEC divided loyalties. It was designed from the outset to drain away the desire of people to fight for their country. The UK was never supposed to be part of this removal of power, it was imposed to stabilise Germany and France. The EEC and, later, the EU, achieved the post WWII Allied objective and now have little desire or capability to resist an external threat. In the UK over half the population are now disloyal and are no longer proud to be British. They have no desire to pass on their country to their children and ruthlessly demand to be able to deprive all future generations of British people of independence. They are no longer British.
Eventually there will be a military challenge to the UK and EU. Few will fight for the EU. Europe will fall.
See:
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But you ignored one very important point, if you fight as a part of the Armed Forces for this country, you may in ten, twenty or thirty years times be summoned to fact a criminal court charged with “war crimes” such as discharging you weapons at opposing individuals who are firing at you, you could face years of repetitive court appearances for just carrying out the binding orders your superiors gave, and you will note carefully that not one senior officer or politician will ever face the same hounding. Experience teaches you that those in charge never carry the burden of being troubled by questions about the legality of any actions carried out based on their instructions.
If nothing brings this clearly into view is the ongoing Northern Ireland cases where the IRA in all its disguises and other terror gunmen were given get out of jail cards while agreeing that soldiers who actually defended civilians and colleagues are guilty of breaking the law………and now we have a group of lawyers, on behalf of Argentina are looking to the international courts to charge service personnel in all three services with war crimes- the crime is killing innocent Argentina soldiers, sailors and airmen, most of whom were conscripts and not at the trained standard of the U.K. forces, therefore, the action was one sided and must therefore be criminal.
Why would you fight……..
Before we defend our nation against foreign nation aggressors, we would first need to take out the domestic threat posed by the invaders who have been swarming into the UK over (at least) the past decade.