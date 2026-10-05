The UK Mass media, except GBNews and Daily Mail, have mostly ignored the shocking violence in France. The BBC has only mentioned these riots in passing.

Women are a particular target as the flame thrower attack below shows:

The Far Left has stirred up migrants, schoolchildren and students to attack the police and their neighborhoods. Bally Bagayoko, mayor of the Saint-Denis suburb, actively encouraged the rioters. The mayor is a member of the Far Left ‘France Unbowed’ party which is led by presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

In the video below there are several episodes of women being targeted and beaten:

The EU is the principle reason for mass migration in Europe because of open borders and mandatory membership of the ECHR. The UK is keeping its ECHR membership as part of the absurd plan by the Uniparty to Rejoin.

It is women who are most at risk from Far Left and Migrant anarchic violence. As we have seen across the EU, when migrant riots occur they are often concomitant with brutality towards women and even mass raping sprees as in Cologne. It is ironic that women are also the keenest supporters of migration and the EU. There is truly suicidal empathy for migrants in the EU and UK.