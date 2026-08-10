Record temperatures and drought mean fire.

The Copernicus project calculates that the SE half of the UK is in extreme danger of catching fire.

Lets hope that we have some hosepipe water to douse the flames as they lick round our houses.

Fortunately the UK media and population are in zombie mode, worshipping Andy Burnham’s massive policy drive such as action against subscriptions. This is puzzling because the economy would surely benefit from resurrecting the electronics industry (govt support for chip makers) and from home grown solar panels and heat pumps for hydronic air conditioning (the sun shines on our houses when we need hydronic cooling). Anyway, Handy Andy has thought it through: the cure for the ‘cost of living crisis’ (ie: a bad economy) is laws about subscriptions.

But don’t blame Labour, blame Labour voters and the Postmarxist media propaganda that convinces people to prefer sweeties to adult policies.

I sincerely hope that the Copernicus warnings do not come true.