How is the transition of working practices to AIs going?

I have recently been assessing AI receptionists for a friend of mine who runs a private medical practice. As someone who is used to the clunky telephone answering services of banks and government departments I was shocked at how the modern AIs were so much better than anything currently provided by big corporations.

Despite being fluent there are problems with the AIs. The general receptionists were much better than those dealing with particular, complex, business applications.

A big problem with the AIs that are sold to book medical appointments was that if you started a conversation with a list of symptoms they tended to say that they could not deal with this and you should see a doctor (!). The AI was unable to triage the patient without venturing into legal liability. A possible solution might have been to integrate an AI medic into the system, solely for triage. This is a rabbit hole so I will not take you any further down it. Suffice to say that where there are legal liabilities there are problems.

The general receptionists were much better because they had few of these legal risks and booked appointments etc. without putting insurmountable obstacles in the way. The fluency was exceptional and the systems were seldom fazed. An irritating problem with all the systems was the way they wanted to collect your data before doing anything. Humans are more canny and will offer an appointment, then take data and then confirm.

Expect small and medium sized businesses to begin using AI receptionists as the prices go down from the current £100 to £500 a month to about £100 a month. The investment involves a risk of failure so £100 a month is probably just affordable for the average electrician or small garage.

Small and medium sized businesses should rent or lease their AI systems over the next couple of years because the systems are changing rapidly and using yesterday’s AI will identify you as ‘out of date’.

Big businesses are victims of the incredible speed of progress in AI technology. It is now possible to be out of date within a year or two. This is giving people a feeling that the talk about AI is all hype without substance. Beware! This is happening. It is not hype.

In the UK the main reason for using AIs in clerical and receptionist roles is the poor quality of staff and the appalling labour laws. Schools are training pupils to emerge with little self discipline and little idea of mutual cooperation (ie: making the business richer usually makes them richer). Employers are being saddled with ever more regulatory and HR burdens that small and medium sized businesses cannot really handle. Employers are not babysitters and they are certainly not magic money pots that can dish out compensation payments as a result of vicarious liability under the Equality Act etc.

Most employers are dreaming of the day when humanoid robots will relieve them of staff trouble.

(Image by Grok AI. Of course, the robots would contain computers and not need to type and the poor manager did lose his right foot in the wars)

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Big businesses have a problem because many have spent millions on AI systems that have become out of date within a couple of years. The banks all have this problem. Their AI systems are nowhere near ‘state of the art’. The banks are a bad advert for AI and their AIs are a bad advert for the banks. If I were IT director for a bank I would provide more human assistant support for their AI assistant over the next 2-5 years. At the same time I would develop prototype AIs in a sandbox (restricted environment) then release the AI assistant when it was agreed that the new AI assistant was excellent.

There are plenty of AI Receptionist applications out there.

The venerable “Moneypenny” receptionist company is right up to date:

https://www.moneypenny.com/uk/ai-receptionist

https://www.moneypenny.com/uk/ai-receptionist#Hear-it-in-action

The system is not perfect but much better than “for parts department press 1” etc..