On reflection it is with some sadness that I heard about the death of Jason Arday today (See Jason Arday). I have no knowledge about what he was like personally but the death of a young man is a tragedy for their family.

The media are reporting that he committed suicide.

The pundits and BBC are suggesting that he was hounded to death by the media coverage of his appointment as a Professor at Cambridge University. Some might even go as far as to suggest it was death by social media.

The media outcry had two sides. On one side there were those who wished Cambridge University to guard its reputation for academic excellence and on the other side there were those who defended the application of postmodern standards to appointments and condemned a lack of postmodern morality in their opponents. The Cambridge dons appointed him, knowing that there were problems but convinced by ideology that this was the right thing to do. They put him on a pedestal believing that this would reflect on their postmodern virtue. They extolled his colour, background and personal problems without a thought for the man. Their ideology killed him.

The mind virus that infects the Cambridge Dons kills. It was designed from the outset to destroy people and civilisations:

Perhaps the Cambridge Dons who appointed Arday should be identified and brought to account for their actions, like employers would be prosecuted for negligence if they employed steeplejacks with declared narcolepsy.