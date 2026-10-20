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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
7d

Don't forget the Muslim Brotherhood

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Va Gent's avatar
Va Gent
7d

This also has Neville Roy Singham's grubby paws all over it, with a dash of his girlfriend's "Code Pink" thrown in for good measure.

I think, (and fervently hope), that these communists have fatally misjudged the mood of Western CIV, and that the masses will rise up against them instead of nation states.

It's tie like these that I treasure our First Amendment rights here in the US. which is the only thing holding them back from doing the same thing here.

Keep your head on a swivel and your powder dry, folks, for it looks like the 4th Turning is nigh upon us....

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