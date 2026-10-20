In the late 1960s the Soviet Union thought that its ‘Active Measures’ were sufficiently effective for an attempt at Communist Revolution in the West. This is explained in the video below:

It was obvious at the time that the UK would not have a Revolution. It needed the Maoists and their successors, the Post Marxists, to work out that the resistance of the British was due to cultural homogeneity due to their island home which had permitted centuries of independent development. The Trotskyists and other International Socialists took up the challenge of conditioning British society for destruction by using mass migration and the consequent ‘multiculturalism’ to disunite the British.

They were helped by Globalists who used the Far Left as the foot soldiers of their own programme for global change.

So who is running the riots that are occurring across Europe? It is not the leftists themselves because leftists are notoriously disorganised and factional. Leftists provide the original impetus for protests but the riots need Machiavellian leadership and money to be truly dangerous.

This pattern of leftist protests being transformed into violent, organised riots is fairly common in world history. In Russia Stalin and Lenin provided the leadership with Stalin being inspired by the criminal tactics of Georgian gangsters. Stalin raised the initial cash by terrorising oil businesses in Azerbaijan and then Lenin was paid by the Germans to get Russia out of WWI. In China Mao provided the leadership using the ruthless behaviour of a Chinese warlord and got the money from Russia.

The translation of the European demonstrations into riots is currently lacking any clear leadership but is almost certainly receiving funds. France has a strong influence from the Antifa (Anti-Fascist Action) movement. In Paris in 2014 and 2017 Antifa demonstrated and rioted against Israel.

Antifa was rioting in Paris just a year ago:

Notice the standard Antifa riot gear in the video (the smooth head coverings in particular).

According to US intelligence services Antifa is probably funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Tides network. In the USA there is a general view that a shady ‘Riots Inc.’ of Globalist Foundations is behind a lot of global unrest. There is strong evidence linking Globalist Foundations to almost $100 million of funding for the BLM riots (See Washington Times). Some of this funding went to Antifa.

However, Antifa itself is notoriously leaderless so that they cannot be rounded up easily. Antifa has been associated with the Far Left since WWI. See (Examining Extremism: Antifa). As International Socialists the Antifa movement is the perfect match for globalist organisations. Antifa needs leadership and the Globalists can provide this.

You may be thinking ‘Oh no, not another conspiracy theory’ but the strength of Antifa in France, its overlap with the Far Left and its experience of converting protests into confrontation and riot cannot be ignored. Antifa is closely allied with the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) in the UK and was highly visible during the Epping protests:

These Far Left fanatics are dangerous people who view society as a uniform sea of victims that must be steered towards a socialist dystopia and controlled for their own good.

They are Internationalist and fanatically anti-nationalist. They ignore the fact that it was Democratic Nationalists who saved the world from National Socialism and Communism and work to subvert and destroy Democratic Nationalist States. Antifa have been proscribed in the USA and should be proscribed in Europe, especially in the UK.

Antifa are tools. They are used by the Globalists to attack nation states. The Far Left and Antifa are almost certainly behind the spate of rioting in Europe, Antifa receive funding, and hence control, from the Globalist ‘Foundations’. This looks like ‘rent-a-riot’ but Antifa and the Globalists have convergent, Internationalist objectives.

Unfortunately both the SWP and Antifa have decades of experience of subversion and are difficult to pin down. The Globalist leaders are powerful corporate bosses who kow-tow to the Chinese government, they seem to be beyond the control of national governments. See: