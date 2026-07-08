If you have not already succumbed to their indoctrination the BBC will make your flesh crawl. Its news and documentary output is delivered by arrogant chums who have formed a cult. Their mantra is that they (the BBC) can do no wrong and are the font of all ‘verified’ wisdom. They claim that their attachment to the truth makes them unbiased and fair. The cult will only accept those who virtue signal with memes that the cult considers to be virtuous.

Some people believe that the BBC is ‘left wing’. This is true in the sense that it is staffed by narcissistic humanities graduates who are disconnected from ordinary people. BBC staff are also paid for by taxpayers. On top of this, the BBC is inherently a left wing structure. The BBC is an example of what happens to a corporation that is divorced from market pressures and has no accountability to its customers. The staff have adapted to this leftist, socioeconomic unreality as though they were entitled to it.

The obvious truth is that BBC bias revolves around the views of the BBC Staff. The staff lack insight into the difference between biased views and views that depart from the BBC centre ground.

Any viewpoint that is not held by the BBC cult is either cancelled or labelled extreme. Most BBC news and editorial staff have done a stint in BBC World or the World Service and are Internationalist. In consequence any British nationalist or patriotic viewpoints are not BBC views. ‘One of us’ would lose their career if they supported such viewpoints: it would show they are no longer ‘one of us’.

The opinion polls show that Reform has been in the lead for voting intention for over a year and the Conservatives have adopted many Reform policies to try to recapture their voter base. The reaction of BBC staff has been to use their platform to disparage the 45% of the population who do not have the BBC viewpoint. BBC presenters routinely treat the 45% as outsiders and make it clear that they are not ‘one of us’. They are especially fond of the anti-democratic term ‘populist’ to imply that their opponents are just offering gifts to ignorant chavs.

The BBC are creating a problem for themselves by making enemies out of half the population. If these enemies obtain power they will probably want revenge. The BBC know this and are doubling down on the propaganda against these enemies. Elections are in danger of becoming polarised into contests between the BBC and its enemies.

The BBC used to be governed by a strong Charter that contained necessary structures, such as Broadcasting Councils, that provided feedback about bias. Tony Blair realized that the BBC was insufficiently radical and revised the Charter so that the BBC was regulated by Ofcom. Ofcom is a government appointed Quango that is increasingly being used for indoctrination. It is run by Melanie Dawes who is clearly ‘one of us’.

The people of England are lucky to have their national broadcasting interests overseen by Yolisa Phahle, the Southern African, Content Board member who represents the interests and opinions of people living in England:

(Source: Ofcom).

Peter MacMahon looks after Scotland’s broadcasting interests for Ofcom, but what’s in a name?