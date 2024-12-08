Politics is informed by religion but what happens when God is dead? Religions are a way of life, politics are about managing our affairs to maintain that way of life. Can we have a way of life that is served by politics without a religion?

The religion of the West was Christianity. It was introduced by the Roman emperor Constantine the Great. Constantine believed it was a Christian symbol, the ‘Labarum’, that gave him victory over Maxentius in 312 AD. This cleared his path to becoming sole emperor.

The Roman state adopted the Christian mode of thinking and this became the foundation of the ‘West’. This militant Christianity made the family central to its philosophy and anything that undermined the family was banned. Its great festival of Christmas was a celebration of the family.

The Bible was not the sole source of Christian thought and much of Christian belief derives from the creeds of the early Roman Church. The Bible itself is a combination of Jewish and Christian texts.

Erudite Christians had known for a long time that the Old Testament has lingering associations with Akkadian and Babylonian myth. Even the name ‘Israel’ means ‘ruled by El’, the Akkadian deity. The idea that the world was made in seven days was a mnemonic for the patron gods of the seven days who were associated with the mobile heavenly bodies (Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn). It probably specified the daily puja in pre-Judaic society. We now know much more than this and the Bible can be studied as a mythological index by those who are interested.

Erudite Christians understand the mythical and historical content of the Bible but continue their own belief in God and the Christian religion and way of life. They understand that the Bible is an ancient text that is about life through history as well as life today.

In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries less erudite people got confused about the difference between the Bible and a scientific manual. They turned to Genesis and compared the mythological accounts with the emerging sciences of geology and biology and declared that the Bible was ‘wrong’.

A few literalist clerics directly opposed the new science of the enlightened 18th and 19th centuries. As in all public debates those who did not polarise the issue were ignored. The clerics who engaged in the debate should never have got involved because religion is not about steam engines or genetic codes. It is about a way of life and a way of thinking.

Prior to the rise of science people knew of nothing much beyond their own observation. Their observation included sensation, loves, thoughts and imaginings etc. To a pagan a river that flooded might be imagined to be angry but it was the river in their observation, in their mind, an object that was embroidered with their feelings and imagination, that was angry. The physical world was seamlessly attached to the mental world. The early Christians modified this by describing God as the cause of the river’s behaviour rather than the river itself. However, the ‘anger of God’, expressed in the flooding of the river, described the effect of the river on the mind of the observer. Where else could such anger be perceived? Religion uses the language of the mind.

In 1848 a new force entered politics, the Marxists. Marx and his followers were materialists and construed politics in terms of economics and power and little else. Karl Marx saw that the religious Establishment had little sympathy with ordinary people and that they were promoting acceptance of the established order. The Revolution demanded that the religious were removed from influence. Karl Marx declared that: “Religion is the opium of the people. It is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of our soulless conditions.”

The Marxists portrayed the Christians as idiots who believed in fairy tales that had no scientific basis. Christianity was the belief of fools who thought the world was created in seven days and that all humanity came from Adam and Eve. The Marxist destruction of religion was essential to the Marxist pursuit of power.

Religion and Marxism were opposing world views.

In a religious world view we have the individual whose mind is in a relationship with the idea of God, we then have their family which lives according to rules that enhance the relationship with God and finally the nation that protects the family in its ability to raise religious children.

In a Marxist or atheist world view we have the “economy” which is the transactions necessary for the people to provide the material means to support the power structures that govern the economy. The economy is transcendent. The individual is a worker, the family provides more workers and the nation is the power that the economy produces.

Of course, religions have severe problems with adherance to the faith. As an example, there are Establishment clerics who see children as sexual prey and preachers who see subscriptions from the faithful as the route to riches. However, the Christian reviles these abuses once they are known.

Abuses are far worse in Marxism and authoritarian Socialism (Fascism etc) than they are in Religions. In practice, from Mao to Mengistu, the Marxists use murder and coercion to keep their power. Their abuses entirely dwarf the disgusting paedophilia and avarice of some Christian clerics. The Marxists see their abuses as the necessary means to an end and the murder of millions etc. are not considered disgusting at all.

Marxism, Postmarxism and Corporatism have nothing to offer the individual. They promise material well being but this can be obtained without abandoning the individual and family way of life that is at the heart of Christianity.

The idea of a relationship with God and the idea of being a cog in an economy are two entirely different states of mind. The first looks to the corpus of ancient and modern writings on prayer and morality, the second signals its virtue according to what is currently sanctioned by the highly controlled media. It is difficult for a secular materialist (and many modern clerics) to even imagine the religious state of mind.

The materialists, especially the Marxists and Postmarxists, have killed the idea of God in many areas of the world. The individual, family and children are no longer focused on the idea of the way of life prescribed by the idea of God. Instead they give service to those who supply money and material benefit and neglect the psychological and spiritual well being of their partners and children. They offer their children no way of life and instead cast them into the maw of the state.

When the idea of God is dead the nation becomes dedicated to the power and wealth of the few because there is nothing else except ambition and greed. In Christian thought and in the analysis of all Abrahamic religions the nation has become evil.

When a river is seen it is more than the light from the river. It is the river in the mind of the observer. The balance of the mind lies in the spirituality of the observer.

The atheist refusal to acknowledge the role of religion in the structure of the mind reduces being human to stimulus and response. Instead of building grand cathedrals to honour the idea of God they build huge computing networks to honour artificial intelligence and the secular control of thought.

Postscript: The idea of God from the Bible: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”