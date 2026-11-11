There is a move afoot to finally stamp out the English people. A group of MPs are agitating to allow people of any ethnicity to claim that they are English. See Census should include black English and Asian English options.

The option on the Census form asks for ‘Ethnicity’. English ethnicity cannot be claimed by people who are not English:

What is happening is that people who have come to this country have found themselves living among another ethnic group. They find the assertion of an ethnicity by this group to be irksome, although most are proud to assert their own ethnicity.

‘Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde told the BBC that "most people" in the country believe "you don't have to be white to be English", as he called for the categories to be updated in a similar way to changes in Wales and Scotland.’

Babarinde doesn’t seem to realise that there is a mixed ethnicity box in the census form (“Any other Mixed or Multiple ethnic background”). He knows he is of mixed ethnicity and is ethnocidal in his bitterness.

However, it would be fine for him to declare that he is of English nationality. However, the English do not have a nationality. The problem is that Babarinde is too young to recall the Scotland Act 1998, Government of Wales Act 1998, and Northern Ireland Act 1998 which created devolved states in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but deliberately excluded England. These ‘states’ only have legal status within the UK. However, they do allow all people living in Wales, NI and Scotland to declare that their nationality is Welsh, NI or Scottish.

The anomaly of the exclusion of England from being a devolved Nation within the UK was due to the fanatical hatred of the Political Class for the English. When the devolution debate was still active its architects were adamant that the English should be excluded.

After the 2001 Labour Conference Jack Straw, a senior cabinet minister and Foreign Secretary, declared that “the day of the nation state is over”, and that the biggest threat to the UK is “English Nationalism”. Straw had already expounded this view in a BBC programme on what it means to be British when he was Home Secretary.

William Hague, the leader of the Conservative Party, said that “English nationalism is the most dangerous of all forms of nationalism that can arise within the United Kingdom, because England is five-sixths of the population of the UK.”

The English as a people are now being systematically erased by the Political Class. There is no recognised ‘English Nationality’ in UK or International law.

It is a tragedy to see so many people of English ethnicity who want to virtue signal by pandering to Nigerian British, Guyanan British etc. people in the deliberate erasure of their own English ethnicity. If the Australians did this to the Aborigines or the Israelis did this to the Palestinians there would be an outcry. The Aborigines would probably react violently to a Greek White Australian declaring that they were Greek Aborigine. The offending Greek would probably be sectioned for their own safety. Ditto for a Jewish Israeli declaring that they were ethnically a Jewish Palestinian Arab.

The obvious route to allowing Babarinde and his group of anti-English racists to obtain their desire to be English is to pass an England Act 2027 that creates a recognised state called England within the UK. There will then be an English Nationality for them to adopt.

Burnham says he wants devolution but sadly we now know he is a liar. The Labour and Libdem parties say they want devolution but they are anti-English racists who hate the English. The Conservatives are liars who failed to reverse any of the constitutional changes made by the Labour Party and conspired to throw our country into its present turmoil.

When will the electorate realise that the Political Class want the English gone? This includes the virtue signallers and their children, they will be gone as well as the rest of us.

Nationality is the most problematical of the three labels. It could also be the most unifying. At present most people might relate nationality to their place of birth but many would link it to their citizenship or ethnicity or both. People are legally allowed to be ‘dual nationals’ which means they have citizenship in two countries. Dual nationality usually arises from being born in a foreign country to parents who have citizenship elsewhere. Nationalists are very often ethnonationalists. They link nationality tightly to ethnicity.

Nationalism is better linked to citizenship. British people should be called British Nationals if they are British Citizens who are domiciled in the United Kingdom. This is not legally the case because British governments have issued British Citizenship like confetti all around the world. See the British Nationality Act 1981. They have followed Straw’s dictum that the age of the Nation State is over.

At the age of 18 all British Citizens, wherever they live in the world, should be asked to sign a declaration and oath of loyalty to the UK or relinquish their citizenship or, if no other citizenship is available, be deprived of the vote and any automatic right to benefits and residence in the UK. British Nationality would then be British Citizenship. Dual nationality should cease to be recognised because loyalty cannot be divided.

A British Nationality should be created that depends on loyalty. The English, Scots, Northern Irish and Welsh nationalities should be subordinate to a British Nationality and sworn loyalty should be to the UK. The intentional violation of loyalty to the UK should involve sanctions. It is treason.

PS: Shabana Mahmood, then Home Secretary, has said that Labour should stamp out ethnonationalism. Given that the English have no legal ‘nationhood’ this can only mean opposing any real political power for the English ethnic group.

David Lammy is a dual citizen of Guyana and the UK.