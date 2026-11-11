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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
7h

Got it. When Birmingham turned a green colour earlier this year celebrating Pakistan Day all those people who turned out were actually ethnically English. The fact that they looked like Pakistanis and called themselves Pakistanis was just them having a laugh.

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Aloft Fondness's avatar
Aloft Fondness
6hEdited

Nationality is country of origin? So, birthplace?

What about people born abroad with different nationalities?

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