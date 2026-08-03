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Va Gent's avatar
Va Gent
12h

Spot-on analysis, John! I find it interesting how the left attempts to project the label of Cultism on us plebes here in the states, when most of us held our noses and voted for Trump because he wasn't Hillary or Kamala.

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Leftard Watch's avatar
Leftard Watch
12h

Leftards are easily spotted by the ‘666’ on their scalps

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