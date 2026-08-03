In some ways it is easy to identify the ‘Left’ in British politics. The LibDems are ‘left of centre’, the Labour Party are Postmarxist Left and the Socialist Workers Party are Internationalist Far Left. The members and fans of the Lib Dem and Socialist Worker Parties would probably self identify in this way. Labour members and voters would probably object because half of them still live in the 1970s-80s when Labour was defined by the Trade Unions and Marxist academics.

What non-leftists mean by ‘Left’ is the way they see the Left behave and debate. If you are not on the Left it looks like a semi-religious cult and the further Left it goes the more cultish it becomes. It is relatively easy to identify the source of belief in most cults, The cult leader might be a Christian fanatic or, in an alternative culture cult, the leader might be selling eastern religions. Cults deal in social dependency, loyalty and belief. The social dependency gets a lot of coverage when cults are discussed because this prevents members from ‘apostacy’ (renouncing their adherence to the faith).

Political cults deal in belief. In Western democracies leftist voters generally believed in ‘Socialism’ which is an ill defined group of policies and actions that were thought to be ‘good’ by people who called themselves socialist or socialist sympathisers. The recurrent theme of Socialism is equality. In British socialism this equality was tempered by ideas of fairness whereas in Continental socialism ‘fairness’ was replaced by equity which became ‘that which predicates equality’. This linking of equity and equality resulted in ‘inequality’ being of primary importance. The modern Left can be defined as the groups that oppose inequality. (See for instance Fabian Philosophy).

Opposing inequality is equivalent to supporting equality. Centering a cult on a belief in equality is an effective route to power over a society.

When a cult uses a single belief to control social and political behaviour it is inserting a moral foundation in its adherents. The belief defines what ‘good’ means. The belief is then used to adjudicate moral decisions. A member of an Eastern religion may cease killing insects. A cult Christian may give away all their goods.

It is relaxing to subordinate moral decisions to a general belief. The cult member feels they have a universal tool for assessing political and economic decisions.

The Postmarxism favoured by Labour is the optimal political movement for attracting the young, especially young students. It clarifies political decisions because it has a clear foundation. (Although recently the Greens have occupied this political ground).

The attraction of the young to Postmarxism is easy to understand. When students relocate to university they largely share a lack of material comforts and find it difficult to see why the richer segments of society have material goods when they have so little. Once the equality ‘program’ has been slotted into a student brain the world becomes clear: if there were equality then people would not be poor.

The Left knows the fragility of thought in the young and focuses on recruitment from this group. The teachers and academics who have themselves been indoctrinated know that they are teaching ‘good’ when they insert the belief in equality into young minds. They happily teach post-structuralist and postmodern ideas as ‘good’ in their course content.

There are obvious problems with the equality program. What of people who are born with a lack of ability? The equality program would argue that a ‘lack of ability’ refers to a social valuation. If the power structures of society are amended then any type of ability can be accommodated and society made equal. Society must, by the same reasoning, adapt to handicap, neurodiversity, lack of family wealth etc.

Children and students are taught that power structures are responsible for inequality. Equality can be achieved by individuals challenging the power structure.

In summary the Left is a secular cult that has seized on the apparently simple concept of universal equality as a belief. The latest incarnation of this idea is postmodernism/post-structuralism which are extremely sophisticated traps for the unwary and naive.

Labour is Postmarxist, the clip below is of Labour MP Rachael Maskell showing suicidal empathy for economic migrants from France. Her view is based on migrants being equal to the people living in England and hence entitled to receive the benefits provided by our country.

Superficially this might sound ‘good’ but even a weeks delay can kill English cancer patients. Her general belief has overcome the analysis that is really needed to justify her position. Maskell is a belief driven individual. Reason takes a back seat.

Why is Postmarxism wrong? Firstly it only exists because a group of Marxist-Leninist academics and philosophers used their combined power to impose it on the education system. In its own terms it is the product of a power structure that must be opposed. Secondly, all power structures are not wrong and a society without any power structure will descend into disorder and poverty.

Postmarxism is well tolerated by Marxists because they can see that it aids the revolutionary destruction of society.

All that distinguishes a belief in equality from a belief in inequality is that the former is likely to gain more adherents. There is nothing truly foundational to be found in ‘equality’. Postmarxism has grown because there are more people who regard themselves as victims, or can be characterised as victims and more people who enjoy the implicit moral condemnation of virtue signalling, than individuals who have a strong belief in themselves.

The Left are driven by belief and a desire for the power to impose that belief on everyone else. The Left is best tackled by exposing the founding belief and its pseudo-religious, cult aspect. The media, teachers and academics should not be funded by the taxpayer where they integrate leftist, postmodern ideas into articles and teaching. These are political ideas. It is not the role of the education system to promulgate political movements.

The Left uses a generalised, moral pose to take decisions rather than dispassionate analysis. In contrast the non-Left generally discusses politics in terms of economic and social management to achieve aims such as health and prosperity.

The Left is Internationalist and is the main route for geopolitical interference in our society. (See The Internationalist Adversaries). All of the Cambridge and Oxford spies came from the Left.

The history of the Left is important because fanatical, leftist belief leads to murder and oppression. Everywhere that the Left has been in firm possession of power it has been a nightmare for the People.