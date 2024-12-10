Self driving vehicles have always been just around the corner. Now they will finally arrive. The USA and China are leading the drive towards driverless cars, robotaxis, robobuses and robovans.

At least 19 cities in China have robotaxi trials and the Apollo-Go robotaxi service will have 1000 taxis operational in Wuhan by 2025.

In the USA Waymo (Google Alphabet) has teamed up with Uber to provide robotaxis in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta. In Los Angeles Waymo robotaxis are a part of the city taxi service and no longer on test. Tesla is also rolling out ‘cybertaxis’ in the USA next year.

(Tesla Cybertaxi)

In the UK the Conservative Government recently passed the Automated Vehicles Act (2024) . This will permit autonomous vehicles that fulfil various safety criteria to drive themselves on UK roads from 2026. Tesla is leading the pack of self drive cars (WhatCar). The Teslas are not currently fully self driving but, if the Cybertaxi announcement is to be believed, will be Fully Self Driving (FSD) by 2027.

Robovans are under test in several places. Asda and Ocado van delivery services have been running trials of Automated delivery and these have led to a $1 billion investment in British AI company Wayve. This should make it ripe for purchase by a foreign investor which can then strip out the British founding experts and reap the profits. (This is always the case with British tech from Deep Mind to Mobile phone chips - the WEF run British government has the mantra ‘MEEGA’ rather than ‘MAGA’, make everywhere else great again). The automated delivery service will be operational at about the same time as the release of the Tesla Optimus robot, although robots walking up to your front door will probably not happen until the 2030s.

British car company ‘Jaguar’ is also focussing on the robotaxi and FSD market with its i-Pace model. The Jaguar is used by Waymo. The latest, apparently awful designs by Jaguar may be about this market rather than the conventional Jaguar target of the ‘betweeded’, luxury car lover.

There is good news in these changes. Deaths from road accidents will fall. Most importantly, if you live in a town a car will be less essential.

The introduction of robotaxis will probably decrease taxi driver employment by 57% to 76%. This will result in about 200,000 unemployed taxi drivers by c. 2035 in the UK. The wages of these drivers are worth about £6 billion. The robotaxis are EVs so garages will lose the fuel business. It is likely that new high tech garages and workplaces will be established to maintain the vehicles and monitor the taxis. Robotaxis will decrease the number of private vehicle sales. Robovans will remove delivery driver jobs, at first there will be a low skilled warehouse person walking from the van to the house but eventually they will be replaced by robot.

As automation progresses governments will be faced with the problem of how to employ people. Modern governments already see themselves as administrators of the welfare system. They will use the ‘Matrix’ model of humanity with everyone at home and given digital currency tokens for meaningless activity.

The robotic revolution will suddenly happen next to you out of the blue. Be prepared, at least be aware that this time it really is going to happen soon.

UPDATE: The first self driving taxis were introduced in the UK in September 2026.