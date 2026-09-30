The EU is always portrayed in the UK mainstream media as the Promised Land. Apparently all our problems will be solved by Rejoining the EU. The EU is seldom considered as a real place and the mechanics of rejoining are religiously never mentioned.

Two things have happened since Brexit. The EU has changed and the UK would need to accept and fulfill the Copenhagen Criteria before it can consider rejoining.

The Copenhagen criteria for membership of the EU were established by the Copenhagen European Council in 1993 and strengthened by the Madrid European Council in 1995.

Any supplicant state must have:

stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities; [ie: the UK must keep the Human Rights Act and the ECHR].

a functioning market economy and the ability to cope with competitive pressure and market forces within the EU; [ie: No reliance on national tariffs, quotas or state subsidies] .

the ability to take on the obligations of membership, including the capacity to effectively implement the rules, standards and policies that make up the body of EU law (the ‘ acquis ’), and adherence to the aims of political, economic and monetary union. [ie: Acceptance of eventual government from Brussels, the Euro and control of the economy from Brussels. The ‘acquis’ also includes the Schengen Agreement which will allow free movement of EU migrants from E. Europe to the UK].

Notice that the Copenhagen criteria are much more demanding than the original requirements for membership of the EEC in the 1970s. The requirements of EEC membership devastated UK manufacturing industry in the 1970s (see Tariffs are Necessary: Part 2).

The mainstream media in the UK have continued their task of indoctrinating the UK with Rejoining the EU. They never mention the Copenhagen Criteria but, worse still, they are silent about EU politics. The EU is the “Promised Land” and the mainstream media do not wish to soil this with grubby truths.

Despite the fact that the Conservatives led the Remain Campaign in the 2016 Referendum the most fanatical of the Rejoiners are Left Wing. The Left truly see the EU as a socialist utopia. The EU was never a utopia but it was socialist. Things have changed since 2016, the EU is now veering towards National Socialism. The 2024 EU elections created a right wing EU Parliament:

(Source data: Politico Poll of Polls)

Right wing and Far Right parties are now the majority in the EU Parliament.

Left wing Rejoiners in the UK should be careful what they wish for. Were the UK to Rejoin the EU the Reform Party would probably win even more seats than UKIP won in the past.

The Socialists and Centrists in the EU would be trounced. The UK would have signed a treaty agreeing to “political, economic and monetary union” so it would enjoy right wing politics into the far future….

Rejoiners might believe that the swing to the Right would be limited to the EU Parliament but this would be wishful thinking.

The polls for the upcoming Presidential Election in France in 2027 show Marine Le Pen, leader of the ‘Far Right’ National Rally party will be the victor:

National Rally also look like they will be far and away the most popular party in the French Parliament:

They will easily form a coalition with the LRLC if the other parties gang up on them.

In Germany the AfD are already the second party and the polls show they will soon be the biggest party at the next election although they will find it difficult to obtain a governing majority. In the Netherlands the ‘Far Right’, Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, is now in power. In Italy Giorgia Meloni leader of the Right Wing ‘Brothers of Italy’ is Prime Minister. Across the EU the centre right and right wing are edging into the majority.

The British Left Wing should tame their enthusiasm for the EU if they wish to avoid utter dominance by the Right in Europe because Reform and Restore will make the Right unassailable.

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The economics of rejoining makes little sense. The UK is as prosperous as EU countries. The whole EU is in economic difficulties.

The UK has maintained it’s position relative to other EU countries for 20 years:

Brexit has had no effect because the Withdrawal Agreement had no tariffs or quotas on trade and allowed relatively free movement of money. The UK has a wide ranging, free trade agreement with the EU and is still effectively in the EU in economic terms.

The UK still has a £100 BILLION trade deficit with the EU, without this it would become more prosperous. See ONS Balance of Trade in Goods and Services.

Since 2016 The USA has tackled its trade imbalance and since 2024 has applied tariffs to correct the problem:

The beneficial results of re-homing production are obvious:

Those who wish to Rejoin the EU would prevent the UK from correcting its balance of trade.

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Although Rejoiners often think of themselves as go-ahead Internationalists they have been conned. Internationalism suits multinational corporations and international investment banks, it is of no benefit to you and me.