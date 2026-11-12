I like a good conspiracy theory but, having looked at the physics of global warming I am happy that the accepted science is close to a fair description of what is happening. Over the past 30 years the climate has roughly followed the “RCP 4.5” model which assumed limited interventions, especially the phasing out of coal.

(Graph by Gemini).

Many people will say that this success must not lead to complacency. I do not see complacency as the main risk, the main risk is ‘net zero’ fanaticism. It might be nice to get to net zero but if this costs too much there will be a reaction. We are already seeing this reaction with pressure mounting not just to abandon net zero but to abandon emission controls entirely. Net zero was a crazy target, not because it was a wholly bad idea but because it is the sort of thing a bunch of university students would set in stone to block their enemies. It is far better to have moderate controls and to restore the carbon sinks for CO2 reduction.

The Earth will probably be OK if we just stick to RCP 4.5 or its successor SSP2-4.5. Politics is the art of the possible. Once everyone is comfortable with RCP4.5 it is probable that improved green technologies will permit further reductions in emissions or even CO2 removal from the atmosphere.

(Source: Understanding SSPs)

The current SSP2-4.5 still allows 2 to 3 degrees of warming but, barring tipping points, provides a stabilised climate in the 22nd century. Technological change and ecological action would allow the SSP 2-4.5 pathway to begin lowering temperatures in the later 21st century provided population does not boom again.

What is happening to the Environment.

What are the major environmental issues? Is the major issue how much plastic we recycle? Is it “nimby” resistance to wind turbines?



No. By far and away the greatest issue is that human beings have destroyed about half of all life on earth and it is still happening. We have been politically cunning and created reserves for plants and animals so that it is possible to say “mass extinction, what mass extinction? Very few species have become extinct!” whilst gaily converting the land into urban wastelands and agri-deserts.



The main environmental issues were fully understood sixty years ago. When global population was only 4 to 5 billion the founders of environmentalist parties realised that a population explosion was under way that has inevitable consequences.

Population Matters

Even before “global warming” became an issue it was obvious that the environment was being degraded. Britain was becoming heavily urbanised:

Tranquillity Map - See MN Consultors

Unfortunately, as can be seen from the graphs and maps above, the environmentalist parties and lobbyists had almost no effect. The disaster has largely happened. It has happened over several generations so each generation only gets an inkling of the sheer extent of the damage as it gets too old to have any real influence.



The green problem was always, at its heart, population growth. The Green Party has been a key player in the failure to mention population. It utterly failed to make it clear that global warming is largely a problem of population growth.

Of course some parts of the globe use more resource than others but then the others catch up so that overall, in the long term, it is population that is the governing factor. (Can anyone really argue that if the population of the world had stayed at, say, 3bn, then human beings would have had the same impact as they do now? - see Note 1).

Yet environmental campaigners weakened, they let the religious, feminist and other lobbies (including Big Business) shut down the whole idea of controlling population growth.

The UK Green Party seems to be a pale shadow of its former self. It has conceded defeat on the major issues and now specialises in policies to allow people to feel “Green” whilst continuing the policies that are devastating nature. It has been captured by the post-Marxist Left so is incapable of rational policy.

The UK Green Party is part of the problem. In the UK, as in the world in general, the problem is still population growth which, in the UK, is almost entirely due to migration.



The Green Party actually favours open borders. This will be an environmental catastrophe for the UK. Yet Green Party members think they are environmentalists.

In 2012 8% of UK land was covered by buildings, roads and construction sites ( Corine Land Use ) Between 2006 and 2012 “Over 7,000 hectares were converted from forest to artificial surfaces, and over 14,000 hectares changed from agricultural areas to artificial surfaces” - 81 square miles of complete urbanisation in 6 years! Yet the UK Green Party joins in the chorus of “racists and xenophobes!” against anyone who stands in the path of Big Business desires for the free movement of capital, labour and goods to enable the exploitation and destruction of every part of the globe.



You cannot be an environmentalist and support population growth. The two are opposites.



The extent of humanity’s effect on the environment makes you shiver in horror.

Our species has halved the entire biomass of the globe:

Humans have reduced the global biomass of all wild land mammals to 15% of its pre-human level. Sea mammals have been reduced to 20% of the pre-human level. Humans have removed 50% of global fishery stocks.

(Graph shows pre-human biomass in green and current biomass in red)



See The biomass distribution on Earth

Yinon M. Bar-On, Rob Phillips, and Ron Milo

PNAS May 21, 2018. 201711842; published ahead of print May 21, 2018.



and Harvesting the Biosphere: The Human Impact



Note 1: Being environmentalist is not about global warming and saving humankind however, on the subject of global warming, per capita CO2 emissions stabilised after 1970:

Over almost 30 years each person, on average, was emitting the same amount of CO2. The reason that CO2 emissions rose between 1970 and 2000 is that the number of people increased.

It is population growth that has led to the huge rises in total global CO2 in the later 20th century. The growth of Chinese (and to a lesser extent Indian etc) emissions in the 21st century increased global per capita CO2 output by 25%. However, even with this 25% increase in emissions per head, had global population stayed at the 1970 level there would have been no global warming. From the environmental viewpoint global warming is not the issue, it is the gigantic footprint of humanity that has created an environmental disaster on this planet.