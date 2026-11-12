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Michael
11h

Population is falling in the developing world, hence the unconditional surrender of Western borders, and given the requirement of our new incoming replacement populations to have multiple wives and very very large families, the Wirld population unfortunately is going to grow again but this time without a brake of constraint and inevitably famine, war and destruction will follow.

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