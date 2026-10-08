Kemi Badenoch is a true Conservative. She will say whatever she thinks will give her power. This is standard Conservatism, remember Cameron promising migration levels of under 100,000 per annum? The Tories let migration soar, the promise was just to fool you into voting Tory. Remember Johnson saying he would get back control of migration? The figures rose to millions a year in a deliberate mass migration organised by the Tories. Or maybe remember Theresa May saying ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and then negotiating to keep the UK in the EU Customs Union ? (Johnson stopped this but concluded a free trade deal that left the UK as exposed as ever). Remember the Tories pledging to lower taxes at every election then leaving the country with almost the highest level of taxes in history in 2024?

Yes, Kemi swears she will deal with migration and the ‘small boats’ but she favours mass migration:

She says she will sort out the justice system to stop two tier policing but Kemi Badenoch led the changes that created two tier policing. The Police Race Action Plan (p.5) explicitly credit’s Badenoch’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities as its inspiration.

It was Kemi Badenoch’s work as Minister of State for Equalities that was the basis for the Police Anti-Racism Committment. Badenoch’s work led directly to the police stating that a commitment to racial equalty “..does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘colour blind”. It was Badenoch who formalised two tier policing and Keir Starmer who implemented it with obscene enthusiasm. Police rules now impose a two tier approach:

This was Badenoch’s invention.

Badenoch is bad news. She is a classic Tory who will say anything to get in power then do exactly the opposite. Voting Tory is voting for liars who treat you as fools.

PS: Notice the “producing equality of outcomes for people from different ethnic groups” in the Badenoch inspired guidance above. This is straightforward postmarxism from the police, approved by a Conservative leader. We really are confronted by a Uniparty. Labour, Conservative and Greens are all the same. They are all infected: