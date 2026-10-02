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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Oct 2

And those contributions to public sector pensions of course come from private sector workers. As do the "Employee contributions".

In fact every penny a public sector worker earns, spends, saves, gets taxed, puts in their pension pot was earned by a private sector worker.

Many of whom cannot save for a pension for themselves. But can afford to fund a pension for someone who can.

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Oct 2

https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/news/over-a-quarter-of-over-55-year-olds-purely-rely-on-state-pension-for-retirement/

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