The pensions ‘Triple Lock’ was introduced in 2011 by the Conservative-Liberal coalition government. It is an undertaking to maintain the real value of the state pension if there are increases in prices and wages.

The triple lock is a government guarantee that the state pension will increase each year by whichever is the highest of the following: the annual inflation rate (CPI), average earnings growth, or 2.5%.

The State pension is:

£9,614.80 a year for those who reached pension age before 6 April 2016 and have paid 30 years of NI contributions.

£12,547.60 a year for those who reached pension age on or after 6 April 2016 and have paid 35 years of NI contributions.

The pension amount is reduced if the pensioner has not paid the full number of years of National Insurance. In other words the State pension is a contributory pension which was promised in return for contributions. It is not a ‘benefit’.

Compare the State Pension with the UK minimum wage which is £26,436.80 per annum for those who have worked a 40-hour week.

The Triple Lock was introduced as a protection against the rising cost of living for the most vulnerable in British society.

The reason that the Labour Party have made a huge issue out of the Triple Lock is that only 20% of over 70s vote labour and the Labour (and Green) votes from migrants are growing. The older, indigenous population owns the property in the country and receives the pensions. A Party that courts the young and migrant vote can tax private property and pensions without alienating their target population.

The Triple Lock issue has grown to be a major news item. Journalists and politicians have created the impression that the State Pension is a huge pot of gold that old people are stealing from the rest of the population. However, there are several problems with this lie.

The first problem is that the State Pension is contributory. If people fail to pay their full NI Contributions it is reduced. Raiding the State Pension is stealing from pensioners.

The second problem is that if the pension is not protected from inflation the poorest pensioners will not be able to pay their bills and the government will need to pay social security benefits to pensioners. Any savings on pension payments to the old will be counterbalanced by costs paid out as benefits. (28% of those over 55 are currently relying on the State to provide a pension).

Lastly, and most importantly, the Triple Lock is a protection against inflation. When inflation occurs the whole economy usually increases in nominal value but the real value of the pound falls. This means that the ability to pay the increases in pensions remains the same. The only motivation for removing the Triple Lock is to make pensioners poorer and to use the money that is not given to pensioners to finance general government spending.

By comparing the total cost of pensions with GDP we can see the way that inflation increases the nominal size of the economy so that the Triple Lock is financed :

The pension increased in real terms from 2008 to 2018 which meant it was an increasing fraction of GDP and of government spending.

Over the past 10 years the cost of the State Pension has stabilised at about 5% of GDP despite the recent high inflation (from 2021 to today). The Triple Lock has worked.

Inflation has increased both nominal GDP and pensions by almost the same amount. In other words, the real value of the pension has stayed fairly constant despite inflation and the real cost to the taxpayer of the State Pension has remained the same even though the nominal cost has increased.

(Just for reference, the cost of the State Pension to the taxpayer is about £154 billion a year (It was £152 billion in 2024)).

But surely pensioners are all millionaires? They can afford to pay. This ‘millionaire’ smear is the result of using the ‘actuarial value’ of pensions to calculate wealth. If a pensioner gets £30,000 a year from a private pension fund that pays 3% interest on the the value of the fund then the media and rapacious politicians declare that the pensioner is a millionaire because the fund’s actuarial value would be £1 million.

Using the same reasoning a benefit claimant who gets 20,000 a year is ‘worth’ £660,000 at 3%. We hear no-one declaring that benefit claimants are almost millionaires.

Private pensions differ from benefits because the pensioners have saved for them. The money actually exists and is not just taken from current taxpayers. George Osborne in 2015 realised that this money could be taxed by the government if people were allowed to take the cash out to be spent. It might be argued that, after Osborne’s changes, the pensioner can withdraw their £1m pension pot and so is truly wealthy. However they will pay 45% income tax on most of the money and would lose the guaranteed income from it. Only about £560,000 of a £1m pension pot can be realised after tax and allowances so the millionaire smear is a lie as well as a smear.

Remember that the private pension pot was not a gift, it is savings, it was paid by the pensioner as part of their remuneration when they were working.

It is true that after a life spent working pensioners have, on average, larger amounts of assets than other sectors of the population. Some pensioners have assets that finance their private pensions and have saved and paid for houses and this lets them live without paying rent.

Pensioners are asset rich and income poor but they do pay a lot of tax. They pay income tax on their private pension income, VAT on their purchases and rates on their houses. Income from private pensions and from other assets mean that pensioners pay about £42 billion a year in tax. This figure for how much pensioners contribute will decline rapidly if pensioners are deliberately impoverished by the government, not only will the income liable to tax decrease but ever more pensioners will become eligible for benefits. (28% of those over 55 are currently relying solely on the State to provide a pension).

If Labour steals their assets then pensioners will have no private income and will not be paying taxes. How will Labour fill the £40 billion+ black hole due to the lost taxes and extra benefits? Benefits are tied to inflation so if the Triple Lock is ended and pensioners need to live on benefits nothing will have been achieved.

The simple truth is that ending the Triple Lock is not a clever way of fixing the public finances. The Triple Lock is a protection for pensioners against inflation and is largely financed by the nominal increase of the whole economy during inflationary episodes.

The objective of keeping the Triple Lock in the public eye is to sow division between young and old and divert attention from the mass migration that is driving up rentals and house prices and depriving the young of work.

Labour are far left socialists, they live and breathe the idea of revolutionary tension resulting from division in society.

Details - Public Sector Pensions

The annual cost of Public Sector pensions is c. £54 billion a year. This includes Police, Fire, Army, NHS pensions. The standard argument is that these pensions cost nothing because they are heavily funded by contributions from public sector workers. Of course, almost the same argument applies to State Pensions generally, they are fully funded by workers in the national economy. The truth is that Public Sector wages, Public Sector pensions and State pensions are all funded by the taxpayer. Given that Public Sector workers receive a State Pension and a Public Sector Pension, both paid by the taxpayer, the obvious source of pensioner ‘gold’ is to steal it from public sector workers. However, Public Sector workers are a major source of Labour votes so that will not happen.