The nationalist view of society

Wherever you go in the world there are families. Raising a child is an arduous business that, without friends or economic support, requires more than one person. Until the twentieth century it was extremely difficult for a socially isolated, single woman to even keep her baby alive.

Historically, families were far more successful at raising children than individual women and extended families were more successful than nuclear families. The extended family created a tribe and the tribe was yet more successful. The tribe could hold land by force and distribute resources. The way of life of the tribe was personified in the tribal god.

Until the mid nineteenth century tribes and coalitions of tribes (nations and empires) ruled in most parts of the world. Over a period of thousands of years ethnonationalism was the universal view of society. Ethnonationalism construes society in the home country as an extension of the family. This favoured a limited amount of care being given to the needy because other people in the nation were regarded as distant relatives.

Centuries of ethnonationalism gave rise to further separation into various races, where race is ethnicity and nationality. It created the various cultures, musical forms, architecture and religions that we find in the world. Ethnonationalism has been almost erased by migration in the West but the idea of the importance of children, family, nation and God are still prevalent.

The first of the two widely held views of society is that society is a population of families and the diverse groups, called nations, that they create when they combine. The goal of an adult is to love and provide for children so that they can be happy and successful as individuals and found their own families. This is the Nationalist view of society.

The Socialist view of society

In the mid-nineteenth century a secular education, with a broad, non-religious curriculum, was extended to the whole of society throughout Europe and some of the European colonies. This form of education was needed to provide workers for the new, industrial economies.

Widespread secular education resulted in political philosophers and activists who developed an idea of society as a school where the pupils were workers and the staff-room staff were the governors. This was easy for the population to understand and became popular. The philosophy that fitted this outlook was Socialism. Similar philosophies had existed for millennia but ex-school pupils, indoctrinated in the education system, could see that socialism made sense.

Karl Marx created Marxism as a prescription for a socialist society. Marx was an eternal student and his work appealed to academics. Marxism was proselytised throughout the educated world. It received a huge boost when the “Commune” in Paris was confused by the press with the ‘communism’ of Marxism in 1871. Marx had little to do with the 1871 Commune but gained the plaudits and supported the action after it had begun.

A 19th century ‘romantic’ depiction of the Commune of 1870-71.

In the UK the Fabian Society was founded in 1884 to promote socialism. Between 1884 and WWII the Fabians were the main intellectual input to British, and much of Western, democratic socialism. The Fabians set up the London School of Economics in 1895. They helped found the Labour Representation Committee in 1900 which was instrumental in the creation of the Labour Party in that year and were closely aligned with the Co-operative Movement.

The Fabians saw themselves as members of the school staff room whose role was to organise the lower classes. They considered themselves to be enlightened and superior:

“Leading figures in the early Fabian Society such as Sidney and Beatrice Webb, George Bernard Shaw, and H. G. Wells argued that a rationalised socialist state required the 'improvement of the human stock' to ensure social efficiency through the gradual elimination of undesirable elements through compulsory sterilisation and segregation.[30] They were also influenced by the idea that the lowest echelons of society, sometimes termed the 'residuum', "had hereditary defects and would increasingly degenerate” (Wikipedia).

The emblem of the Fabians was the ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ which expressed how steady subversion was the objective.

The Fabians penetrated the Conservative Party and even helped establish the Conservative Staff College at Ashridge House. Ashridge was to act as a school for Conservative intellectuals creating, in their own words, 'Conservative Fabians'.

British Socialism became a patronising world view in which academics and the wealthy saw themselves as guardians of the lesser classes.

The Fabians were subversive but in the twentieth century their Labour Party and other socialist organs were rapidly subverted in turn by Marxism. The academic Fabians at the LSE and academics working in the Social Sciences were seduced by academic Marxism.

Marxists believe in state ownership of industry, and view the family as the foundation of the hated capitalism and, as such, must be destroyed.

This second widely held view of society in England is that it is a mass of dependent people who are managed by the ‘enlightened’ few who control the Party. This is called socialism. Elsewhere, socialism has created uniform countries based on the equivalent of school rules that are implemented by fairly ruthless surveillance and policing operations. Most socialist countries have failed but this has not stopped the Fabians and Marxists of socialist parties from trying.

The crucial difference between the two views of society is the importance given to the family. In the Nationalist view the family is the foundation of society. In the Socialist view the family is the foundation of inequality and the family should not educate or transmit culture to the child, that is the role of the State. No wealth should flow from the family to be inherited by the child.

A few socialist countries, such as the UK in the past 60 years, have almost been a success. The relative success of socialism in the UK was due to its exceptionally strong ethnonationalism resulting from being an island. The British were prepared to accept policies that favoured equality because they saw their fellow citizens as family. Many observers have remarked on the unusual, communal sense of identity in the English that had been embedded for so long that it created unity and strength (cf: George Orwell).

“England is not the jewelled isle of Shakespeare's much-quoted message, nor is it the inferno depicted by Dr Goebbels. More than either it resembles a family, a rather stuffy Victorian family, with not many black sheep in it but with all its cupboards bursting with skeletons. It has rich relations who have to be kow-towed to and poor relations who are horribly sat upon, and there is a deep conspiracy of silence about the source of the family income. It is a family in which the young are generally thwarted and most of the power is in the hands of irresponsible uncles and bedridden aunts. Still, it is a family. It has its private language and its common memories, and at the approach of an enemy it closes its ranks. A family with the wrong members in control – that, perhaps, is as near as one can come to describing England in a phrase.” (Orwell: England your England)

I have had several long conversations with people in communist China where we have compared the costs of education, health, pensions, housing, price of food etc. and my Chinese companions have remarked “but England is the communist country!” .

Nowadays the socialists have developed an equality cult that they use as the foundation of their politics and morality. This form of socialism is known as Post-Marxism and has become the philosophy of ‘democratic’ socialist parties. It has the post-modern mania of continuous revolution with grown adults crying “change! change! change!”. Of course, no Post-Marxist party will remain democratic because it endlessly construes people as victims who are oppressed by society so it is inherently unstable and can never succeed. Society is always construed as the oppressor whatever it does. The fate of democratic socialism is always authoritarianism as the staffroom must re-assert control to prevent anarchy. The children must be forcibly returned to their desks.

The end result of socialism is National Socialism as in modern China, Vietnam, and Russia. In National Socialism the industry of individuals and families is rewarded but the people are still rigidly controlled and not allowed to be free.

Europe will also adopt a new National Socialism over the next couple of decades. The socialists, usually unwittingly, have been preparing the ground for this in England by a concerted attack on ethno-nationalism that has also been supported by the Fabian branch of the Conservatives (the “wets”). The new ‘National’ Socialism will be Internationalist but may still be harsh on some ethnic groups.

The socialists are already beginning to arrest nationalists as terrorists but it is just conceivable that Democratic English Nationalists will save the day. They will resist the socialist ideologues and allow the population of these islands their freedom to quietly tend their gardens, love their families, do up their houses, joke about foreigners, follow their hobbies and drink beer with their friends, families and labrador dogs.

Details

The Family in Marxism

A quote from the Communist Manifesto:

On what foundation is the present family, the bourgeois family, based? On capital, on private gain. In its completely developed form, this family exists only among the bourgeoisie. But this state of things finds its complement in the practical absence of the family among the proletarians, and in public prostitution. The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital. Do you charge us with wanting to stop the exploitation of children by their parents? To this crime we plead guilty. But, you say, we destroy the most hallowed of relations, when we replace home education by social.

The Internationalism of Socialist Ideologues:

“In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized. They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident thought. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during ‘God save the King’ than of stealing from a poor box. All through the critical years many left-wingers were chipping away at English morale, trying to spread an outlook that was sometimes squashily pacifist, sometimes violently pro-Russian, but always anti-British. It is questionable how much effect this had, but it certainly had some. If the English people suffered for several years a real weakening of morale, so that the Fascist nations judged that they were ‘decadent’ and that it was safe to plunge into war, the intellectual sabotage from the Left was partly responsible. Both the New Statesman and the News Chronicle cried out against the Munich settlement, but even they had done something to make it possible. Ten years of systematic Blimp-baiting affected even the Blimps themselves and made it harder than it had been before to get intelligent young men to enter the armed forces. Given the stagnation of the Empire, the military middle class must have decayed in any case, but the spread of a shallow Leftism hastened the process.” (George Orwell. England Your England)