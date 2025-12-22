A group of people can only survive as a nation if they live sustainably. Living sustainably involves two truths. If a group has too few children the group will die out. If a group has no sustainable, common culture it will cease to be a group or become a different group.

The English have too few children to survive as a nation. English women in Britain have about 1.4 children on average over their lifetime. A birth rate of 2.1 children per woman is needed to sustain a population. The English group will be halved in number in the UK within about 75 years (2100 AD).

The English are not sustainable as a People. But is current English culture sustainable?

A ‘Culture’ is a set of beliefs, morals, manners, myths, historical truths, artistic styles etc.. It is aware of itself and its survival and should be able to adapt to physical threats such as war and ecological crises. It is a philosophy of life that is transmitted from one generation to another.

The moral and philosophical foundation of a culture is usually based on a religion. A religion is a prescription for a way of life and a foundation for morality. Religions have holy texts that can preserve their ideals for centuries. In the absence of a religious foundation to a culture the People rely on a form of moral relativism where they accept what has become normal in society as the ruling moral code. This allows the culture to change rapidly according to the requirements of the governing class. The governing class can decree that behaviours that were immoral twenty years ago are highly moral now. Fashionably moral people substitute virtue signalling for politics.

How long can the culture of a group survive after it has abandoned a religious foundation? This depends on how long the people in a group continue to believe that the old morality is absolute despite being non-religious themselves. Once the foundation for morality and ethics has become lost the original idea of the group is lost. The group is an empty vessel accepting almost any change. It may become a group with a different, persistent culture, such as a police state, it may adopt a new religious foundation or it may just disappear by merging with other, sustainable cultures.

English culture was sustainable for c.300 years but the English lost their culture over about three generations (from 1950 onwards). In the Soviet Union the people lost Tsarism in about two generations. China removed its old, Qing culture over about 40 years. If a ‘generation’ is 25 years long then it takes about two to three generations to change a previously stable culture sufficiently to replace it.

Western Europe has undergone a textbook example of cultural subversion, first the religion is removed then behaviours (divorce, single parents etc) that undermine the previous culture are legalised and declared moral . The Church is replaced by a politically controlled mainstream media that indoctrinates the People. A subversive ‘culture war’ is designed to destroy the previous culture with continuous change so that a small, determined group or a foreign power can seize control.

Western European culture is now putty in the hands of the political-media class. However, it will not be sustainable without a police state or a new religion.

There seem to be two paths to a sustainable future for Western Europe:

Western Europe becomes an authoritarian socialist state with capitalist industry. This entails a police state with high migration to replace the population as the indigenous birth rate falls. Migration and differences in fertility rates result in the Muslim group becoming a majority across North Western Europe within a century. The police state is confident that modern surveillance and control techniques can suppress religious or any other rebellion. Western Europe returns to being separate democratic nation states, each with a single culture. Either an existing religion is adapted or a new religion is adopted that focuses on the family and love for members of the family. The birth rate would increase to sustain the population. Atheists and Agnostics would accept the religious narrative sponsored by the State for the greater good.

It is a binary choice. Which would you prefer?

Apathy leads to the first alternative or worse. If neither alternative is chosen the culture will continue to change endlessly, the population will decrease and fall into disarray and Western Europe will be ruled by external forces that restore order.

Option (2) is the only rational choice for the English. Even if you do not believe in God you need to go to church to save your country. The clergy have been captured by Post Marxists but this can be reversed.

Details

Religion and Culture

A religious culture has a firm moral foundation because it answers moral questions with “God or gods will it” or varieties of this absolute injunction. Non-religious cultures fail to answer the problem of the root of morality.

Consider the treatment of murder in a Christian culture and in a secular culture. If I believe in the Christian God then my soul will be punished eternally if I murder someone. If I am only constrained by the law then I should not, rationally, be troubled about murder if there is little chance of being caught.

Religions can be captured by tyrants or the Political Class so that they can change the morality and culture of the People. In the UK the State Religion has been captured by postmodernists and much of the English culture is now secular and freely susceptible to indoctrination. This allows the Political Class to impose a wide range of behaviours and manners whilst claiming that the changes are ‘moral’.

Few people realise that the EU is founded on the concept of race based culture war as the method of dismantling its component nation states so that a totalitarian socialist state can be created. See “Practical Idealism” by Coudenhove-Kalergi. Coudenhove-Kalergi is idolised as the founder of the EU. He even chose the EU anthem and has his head on postage stamps.

Fertility Rate

The Total Fertility Rate of of the English is 1.4 children per woman. The English population will fall to about 50% in just three generations (about 75 years).

The under 18 population is halved within 50 years at a TFR of 1.4. Only about 25-30% of British children will be English in 50 years. In 10 years only half of British children will be English - only c.60% are currently English.

This problem of Total Fertility Rate is crucial in a multicultural society because if one group has a low fertility and another group has high fertility the low fertility group will be replaced.

The Muslim population of the UK has a TFR of c.3.0:

Even without further migration the Muslim group will eventually replace the English group.

See the article below for details of how cultural subversion is being used to wash away national cultures: