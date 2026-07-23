There is only one thing that really matters about Andy Burnham. He is the man who protected the Rape Gangs in Manchester. This tells us what sort of man he is. Worse, he has now overseen the very early release of Shabir Ahmed, one of the worst rapists and organisers of Rape Gangs.

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Whistle blowers, victims and campaigners are screaming:

“What is the point now? The man who buried the cover-up question in Greater Manchester runs the country, so we will never see justice done.”

But no-one seems to be listening.

This is serious. The paedophile rape involved organised crime gangs that tortured, gang raped and even murdered thousands of girls who were as young as 11 years old.

Readers of this Substack will know what the rape gangs do but new readers should be reminded:

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham 1997-2013 says of the 1,400 girls who were assaulted:

“In just over a third of cases, children affected by sexual exploitation were previously known to services because of child protection and neglect. It is hard to describe the appalling nature of the abuse that child victims suffered. They were raped by multiple perpetrators, trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England, abducted, beaten, and intimidated. There were examples of children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone. Girls as young as 11 were raped by large numbers of male perpetrators.”

This is from an official inquiry by Alexis Jay.

Why doesn’t the BBC repeat this summary every time that Burnham is mentioned?

Think for a moment about the last line:

“Girls as young as 11 were raped by large numbers of male perpetrators.”

Andy Burnham was Mayor of Manchester. He was the police and Crime Commissioner for Manchester. His dominion, shown below, encompassed most of the districts where the Rape Gangs operated:

(Source: Wikipedia)

Almost all reviews of the Manchester Rape Gangs mention that an “anti-racist” conspiracy among Labour Councillors, Social Services and the police protected the Rape Gangs. As Mayor, Burnham is the man who should be jailed for Misconduct in a Public Office. Instead, he is Prime Minister.

What sort of country do we live in where the main suspect in the most terrible, organised, criminal conspiracy to occur in the UK over the past 50 years is Prime Minister?

See the article below for an account of Burnham’s whitewash of the rape gangs.

There is a layer of evil in British society. It lives in our Journalists and Public Sector. It also lives in academia.

Rape Gangs are about Evil, not Politics There and Where · October 22, 2025 I have sisters. I can remember them as 12 year old children. You may have daughters of that age. I can imagine them being thrown into a ‘care home’ when their parents have died or failed. I can imagine the gut aching, tear drenched pain. The brittle recovery masking the inner loss and alienation. Read full story

The whole world can see the evil here, in our own country. Next time you put a poll card in the ballot box know that you are part of this evil unless you actively vote against it.

The Uniparty, especially Labour, are telling the electorate that dealing with the Organised Crime of the Rape Gangs will give Reform UK power. They portray the desire to purge the evil of the Gang Rapes as ‘Far Right’ or ‘Dog Whistle Politics’.

If you have a moral compass it should be obvious that people who vote Uniparty, especially those who vote Labour, are part of the layer of evil in British society. We will never purge ourselves of evil if we keep supporting it.

How do you know you are part of the evil? In Rotherham 11 year old, terrified little girls were doused in petrol and threatened with being burnt to death, they had guns put to their heads as they screamed and cried for mercy. The men who did this were almost all foreign. Most were Pakistanis. They targeted the white children of the previous population in the City. This happened. In your mind you might have an indoctrinated picture of a Reform government issuing deportation notices to illegal migrants. If you decide that deportation notices are worse than actual instances of the terrifying torture, trafficking, gang rape and murder of little girls you are evil. It is clear as daylight.

It is only because we have a layer of evil in British society that lives in our Journalists, Uniparty and Public Sector, that the electorate cannot instantly see the truth: the evil people want you to protect them. They protect themselves by indoctrinating us with a fear of Reform ‘hate’, They want you to elect them as Prime Ministers and form governments that will let them continue in their evil.

Those who protected the Rape Gangs should be prosecuted, starting with Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester and now Prime Minister.

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