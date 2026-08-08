Regular readers of this Substack will have noticed that recent articles have been investigating the origins of the ‘morality’ expressed by the British media, Labour, Green and even LibDem Parties.

This ‘morality’ is sometimes called the ‘mind virus’ or ‘woke mind virus’.

The mind virus was traced to the use of ‘Equality’ as a moral foundation. It is now normal for politicians and pundits to claim victory in a discussion if they can show this ersatz moral superiority. When the other side accept or create inequality they lose the argument.

The ‘mind virus’ infects people with the belief that Equality is the foundation of morality.

Creating and disseminating this virus was truly the great success of post Marxist political philosophy. It appealed to adolescents who were rejecting the Christian faith and to students who had lost their moral compass. All political and social issues could, naively, be judged using a single question: ‘Does this create equality?’.

The Marxists have already had great success using early versions of this meme and those who are losing their belief in God or Marx can cling to ‘Equality’ as a moral life raft.

Equality of outcomes is a rotten ambition. It is uniformity. The WEF attempted to avoid this accusation by including ‘Diversity’ in its DEI campaigning so that ‘equity’ was linked to opportunity rather than to the ‘right’ to equal outcomes. Unfortunately the postmodern concept of Equality of Outcome is now mainstream. Figures like Sadiq Khan argue that imbalances between the ethnic groups are due to systemic racism (New Statesman). This is the postmodern interpretation of inequity: that inequity exists wherever outcomes differ and that inequity is always ‘wrong’.

However, at the personal level, there are blindingly obvious flaws in the mind virus. The most obvious is the belief that it is moral to steal from anyone who has an above average level of wealth. Another flaw is that by working working too hard, or becoming expert, a person becomes unequal and this is held to be immoral. At the social level the virus is also flawed because it favours uniformity and uniformity contains no aspiration for a better life for anybody.

The Post-Marxist, Post-Christian who is infected with the mind virus will begin to flounder if they are forced to consider what Equality actually means or how it can be implemented. Like all fanatical believers, its adherents will cancel and suppress any challenging ideas.

Equality is not a foundation for morality. It is a foundation for leftist political movements. Teachers and academics who are infected spread the virus to children because they have no other concepts on which to base their morality. Unfortunately the simplicity of the ‘Equality’ mind virus means that it even infects conservatives who have not thought through their politics.

The term ‘mind virus’ for postmodern ideology was probably first coined by Elon Musk. You can test whether you are infected by your reaction to this. Musk was a software engineer and familiar with software viruses. He could see how naive brains could be infected with malicious code like computers and how the media, corporate and educational establishment could spread the damage.

The Left has spent the past century attempting to create a mind virus that would spread through society. This was the subject of Russell Kirk’s philosophical reflection in 1984 where he identified how ideology corrupts society and mentions how it was resisted by:

“..an underlying set of moral and political assumptions, common to nearly everyone in these societies [USA & Britain], which were the products of a venerable historic experience, and which served the purpose that political dogmas serve in nations less governed by general prejudice, prescription, and custom”.

The creators of the mind virus also understood Kirk’s analysis and targeted the expression of the virus at Britain’s historic experience and customs. They undermine our history and even attack Christmas, calling it ‘Winterfest’. We can see how using mass migration to drastically reduce the numbers of English people in the working population was the weapon of choice for removing historic experience, prejudice, prescription, and custom.

Many people understand the mind virus. The latest case is that of Professor Jason Arday who realised that most Cambridge Dons had been infected and played them for all it was worth. I have a sneaking admiration for the ‘professor’ despite his corruption and lies. He saw the Dons as mentally sick people who had lost their grip on reality. He laughed in their faces and declared that if they truly believed in their postmodern ethics they would make him, a proven liar with a degree in PE and 2 GCSEs, into a professor. The damaged Dons complied.

Even some of the infected briefly shook off their virus at the absurdity of Cambridge University.

We can all shake off the virus if we once again believe in our own identity embedded in our history and customs. Once we are free we can find a true meaning for our lives rather than a one word path to extremism like ‘equality’.

The virus has horrifying real world effects. Only the infected would vote for those who enabled, and covered up, this: