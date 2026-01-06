After World War II the USA used the Marshall Plan to create a customs union in Europe. Put simply, the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy could not receive US money on favourable terms in 1948-1950s without forming the first stages of the EEC. (See Details below).

The UK refused to accept these terms and finally repaid its war debt to the USA in the 21st century.

Why did the USA invest $137 billion (2024 value) in what was to become the EU? Both the UK and USA agreed that war must never happen again in Europe. The European countries were so powerful that their wars had dragged the whole world, including the USA, into the conflicts. Something had to be done to stop Europe from warfare. Customs Unions (Zollverein) had been used before to remove nations and this was the preferred method post WWII.

The USA was upset that the UK did not immediately join the customs union because it had spent the past century trying to undermine British power globally. In fact the USA considered the UK to be its principal enemy for over a hundred years (see for instance War Plan Red - the only fully developed US war plan in the 1930s - and plans for the Dismantlement of the British Empire).

The prevention of wars seems to be fairly easy if, like the USA in 1946, you control all the potential combatants. This was the plan: link the economies of the countries so tightly together that they can no longer fight independently, encourage ‘free movement’ so they no longer have national identities, provide a defence umbrella so there is no need for large national armies. The USA enforced its political desires using puppets such as Jean Monnet to mediate the transition and maintained a large military force in Germany.

Eventually the nations of Europe disarmed as they thought that other countries in the EU would take the strain of defence and, if that did not happen, the USA would save them. The EU “defence dividend” can be seen in the way that Europe disarmed:

(Source: Kiel Report September 2024)

The national identities of Peoples were seen by Brussels as the main obstacle to European Union and mass migrations were used to destroy allegiance to Nations and Peoples. A program of social engineering mixed the Europeans and imported people into the continent on a scale that had not been seen since the Roman Empire.

What no-one could have foreseen in 1948 was that the people of Europe would begin to construe the world as the USA wanted them to see it. The people began to believe that the world was a place where a ‘benevolent’ superpower would protect them from outside threats and ensure that the rule of ‘International law’ would apply between them. The American dream of a Europe that was powerless was realised in the late twentieth century. The USA became global hegemon by 1999. The EU was a total success.

Like all dreams about war this became a nightmare as China developed to challenge the US in the 21st century. Countries like India will soon join the superpowers and Russia will rejoin the pack. Now the USA would rather like some powerful European countries to mind its back.

Europe is populated by privileged children who think that there is a benevolent global god (the old USA) that ensures the affairs of man are controlled by International Law. The problem for the Europeans in this new age is that they believe in nothing. When they lost their gods in the 20th century they still believed in their People and Nation but now they have lost this as well.

The national governments in Europe have ceased telling the People what is great about their Nations. But no-one will die for Brussels. There is nothing great about the EU and there never will be. The European children have been celebrating that there is ‘nothing to kill or die for’, as John Lennon put it in his ode to International Socialism “Imagine”:

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

John Lennon was highly sophisticated and viewed ‘Imagine’ as an artistic creation, separate from himself. He lived in a mansion. He was just pleased that so many people liked his pipe dream. What an artist!

However, if you have nothing to kill or die for you will be meat for those people who do want to kill you, rape women and steal all your stuff. You will be spectators as the superpowers carve up the world for their own advantage.

Britain could return to being a substantial military power but to do so it would need to unite its People by teaching them what is great about Britain. It would need to re-home strategic industries and persuade the People that there is something worth dying for in this country. Unfortunately the People have been turned into Internationalists who childishly believe that there is a god of International Law like the USA had been, out there, somewhere in Brussels or New York.

This article is not a plea for a return to inter-state anarchy, it is a reminder about the reality of the world. The countries of Europe need to re-draft International Treaties so that they include the importance of National Identity and preserve the peace between Nation States. These treaties will need to take account of subversion, such as the use of mass migration, cyber warfare and narcotics, to destabilise enemies. Most importantly the treaties must guard national sovereignty.

The absence of independent power in the countries of Europe has silenced half the voice of the democratic West. Will it ever return?

Details

Note 1: Marshall Plan Aid was contingent on the formation of a Common Market:

See US Foreign Assistance Act 1948



The CEEC specifically pushed for a Customs Union which was adopted by the 6 Common Market Countries in 1957 but had started with the Coal and Steel Community of 1951 which created the Benelux Customs Union. As the experience of German Unification had shown, a Customs Union (the Zollverein) is the first step to Unification.

Note 2:

Financing of European Movement.



Note 3: The USA stationed hundreds of thousands of troops in mainland Europe and as late as 1980 still had 350,000 troops on the continent.