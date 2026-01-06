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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Jan 6

Internationalism is under strain. The EU is increasingly firefighting nationalist parties and, one hopes, ultimately forlornly. The civil wars takes different forms in each country but seem to be gathering momentum. A glimmer of hope at least.

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Alicia Sinclair's avatar
Alicia Sinclair
2d

A brilliant and wide ranging take that explains so much.

The madness of pooled sovereignty , and no God . No limits either? Well, thats hubris. And Gods dealt with that.

Its now up to us to find ourselves a remnant who've not bowed the knee to Baal. Who are SAS or Warsaw Ghetto calibre of people, who will cause maximum damage at minimum risk . It will happen. Weve seen how its done .

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