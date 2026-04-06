The BBC always discusses the current USA-Israel vs Iran war in terms of International Law. Occasionally, at the end of these discussions, there is a pragmatic voice reminding us that the USA, Russia and China do not always consider themselves bound by ‘International Law’.

The BBC discussions are as if the UK is still living in a period 50 years ago when the UK had a much louder voice in International affairs than today.

In 1985 the UK was the third ranked military power in the world, in 2026 it is 8th ranked. In 1985 the UK was the 6th largest economy in the world and in 2026 it is 10th ranked. (IMF/World Bank, GDP in PPP terms).

The current ranking of the UK as 8th military power does not account for the fact that 7 of its 8 destroyers and one of its two aircraft carriers are laid up for maintenance and it is dependent on the USA, Italy and Japan for its fast jet aircraft (Tempest, F35) so the Royal Air Force is like that of a client state. The army is greatly under strength and very small by international standards (70,000 troops):

In 1946 the the UK was the 2nd or 3rd ranked military power in the world. WWII was an Anglo-American victory over most of the world. This resulted in the UK being a senior partner in the establishment of the post-war World Order.

The current ‘Rules based Order’ stems from the Atlantic Charter in 1941 where Churchill persuaded Roosevelt to sign up to a new vision of the post war order. This led to the Declaration of the United Nations (1942) in which those opposed to the Axis (the Tripartite Pact) called themselves the ‘United Nations’ and agreed the principles of the Atlantic Charter. (The Left should note that the Soviet Union had previously applied to join the Axis in 1940).

The current World Order was founded through a partnership between the UK and USA. The Americans might demur. The reason the Americans might demur is that they look at the state of the UK today and find it absurd that such a no-account island off the coast of Europe was a pivotal founder of the World Order of the second half of the 20th century.

How did the UK become of no-account in the 21st century? The main reason is that the EU was founded by the Anglo-Americans to disempower Europe. The primary purpose of the EU was to prevent another European war that would drag everyone into a global conflict. The British were so poorly governed in the 1960s and 1970s that they fell into their own trap.

Nowadays, of course, numerous non-European countries could drag the world into war. The threat from France and Germany has gone. The Europeans have been neutralised. Few in the EU would even fight for the EU. The EU is unable to support Ukraine let alone mobilise serious power.

What of the British? The Atlantic Charter, composed by Churchill and the UK Government, contained noble sentiments such as the right of self determination for all countries (the end of empires) and the drive towards global peace. The British created and obeyed the Charter and changed the world. But now?

The USA still respected the UK as a junior partner in global affairs from 1985 until about 2010. When the USA unilaterally invaded Panama and Granada the UK made almost no protest. When the UK was genuinely concerned about violating International Law the USA generally listened. After the Lisbon Treaty in 2009 the Conservative Government gutted the British forces so that the UK was no longer a military power. The Labour Party decided to treat the Republicans in the USA as political enemies and senior Labour figures made comments about US politics and politicians that will never be fully forgiven. The UK is now of no account to the USA. We can, at least, thank Trump for making this public.

So here we are. Back to the international politics that prevailed before the League of Nations. That is the reality but our journalists and chattering classes still witter on about ‘International Law’ and castigate the USA and Russia as if this would have some effect. It has as much effect as the EU castigating the USA, Russia or China: none whatsoever. International Law lacks a police force and is as impotent as the people who invoke it. The UK has enfeebled itself and as a result its civilising mission has gone, International Law has gone, the world will career towards war.

Details

Military strength:

The biggest cuts to UK forces have been made by the Conservatives. The UK seriously reduced its armed forces after signing the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 (c.50,000 troops slashed) and the Lisbon Treaty in 2007 (c.30,000 troops slashed). The USA was still protecting Europe and Conservative governments took defence dividends from the Treaties. The UK oriented itself towards the EU after the Lisbon Treaty. It claimed to have increased its voice in the world but, of course, without real power no-one listened to its new voice and instead the world turns to the horses mouth in Brussels and realizes it also has no teeth.

The Internationalists in the UK have almost finished the task of destroying the country. About 30% of the population of the UK really want to see the end of the UK as a separate nation and in doing so have removed our strategic economy and spread disloyalty.

Without a strategic economy (that can supply electronics, metals, energy etc. in times of emergency) the country is at risk. Without loyalty to the People and Nation there is no point in having a country. The Internationalist traitors have not realised that the EU does not offer a strategic economy or a loyal population. The traitors are just destructive traitors.