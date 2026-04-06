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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
Apr 6

Britain never recovered from WW2.

Future historians will never believe Britain destroyed itself over Poland.

Intresting book is Churchill H1tler and the Unnecessary War by Patrick Buchanan.

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
Apr 6

Good book is Vassal State by Angus Hanton.

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