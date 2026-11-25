A new release of the “National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal-4)” came out yesterday. The survey is a collaborative effort by numerous universities and government agencies (About Natsal-4).

Most of us have realized that this is a new, secular puritan age but the Natsal-4 survey puts figures on the change. The number of young women who have never had sex has doubled over 14 years:

Source: Natsal

A factor that may be influencing these figures is that over the past 20 years 40% of the 16-24 age group are no longer what the government and academia call ‘White British’ (ie: indigenous English, Scots, Welsh, Irish) but this cannot account for a doubling of young women not having sex.

The smartphone revolution, that occurred as smartphones became cheap from 2007 to 2012, is probably the major factor with 20 year olds spending 6 hours a day alone in 2023 compared with 4 hours alone in 2010:

Source: Edward Conard/FT

Young people are also having many problems with mental health and ceasing to date (US data):

The frequency of sex is going down:

Source: Natsal

Homosexual sex has been de-stigmatised and is now positively advertised in the media. There has been a remarkable growth in gay sex in the last 15 years, with a doubling among women and trebling among men:

Source: Natsal

It seems that having sex with the opposite sex has become too difficult. The argument that being gay could be a lifestyle choice for many people is supported by this data but will I be sent to jail for noticing it?

One in six women of 25-34 years say they do not want children.

Although Smartphone use correlates with this data it is obvious that young women are less relaxed about forming relationships with young men. Many of the changes started in the 1990s but accelerated dramatically after 2010.

There is evidence that an epidemic of emotional mental illness is particularly affecting young women as is shown in this graph of prevalence of experiencing any common mental health disorder (CMD) in the past week, by age, males and females, England, 2014:

Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey 2014

Our society has become a source of fear and anxiety for women which makes it harder for them to ‘go out’ and socialise. British women are afraid. However, women have been instrumental in changing and shaping society over the past 50 years:

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Many women will say that the problem with society is men and it is now possible to control this factor. The future will probably entail the full domestication of society with total surveillance and automated intervention in behaviours that are not approved so that women are safe despite their new, exposed roles. Whether such changes will lead to increased ‘going out’ with more dating, sex and reproduction is improbable. However, it will make it easier for women to have one parent families, especially given that the male population has no problem with financing these from their taxes.