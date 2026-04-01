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Va Gent's avatar
Va Gent
Apr 1

Absolutely demonic all this is. How can the police possibly be in on it?!?

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TK's avatar
TK
Apr 3

The violent domination of young vulnerable children is remarkably unconcerning for way too many people. USA has an Epstein problem, UK has a Mohammed problem.

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