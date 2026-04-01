The crowd funded Rape Gang Inquiry has been releasing testimonies on ‘X’. This truly independent Inquiry will hopefully produce a report soon.

The systematic paedophile rape and torture of thousands of young, white girls has been covered up and is now being suppressed.

This is an entirely different crime from child abuse in the home, abuse by priests etc. or sexual relations between young teenagers. Apologists for the Rape Gangs have attempted to persuade everyone that the Rape Gangs are no different from what happens everyday in the population at large. The Rape Gangs are far worse and are committing a different sort of crime.

The Rape Gangs are organised gangs of racist, sadistic paedophiles who are drugging and beating girls as young as 11 years old. They are forcing them into sexual slavery on an industrial scale. This is organised crime.

Please read the “Details” below. You will see that this is a different crime from the ‘Child Sexual Exploitation’ that the Apologists compare it to.

Some people who were close to the Councils that were involved in expediting the Rape Gangs explained the torture and paedophile rape of young girls as due to Labour politics. The Labour Party has definitely conspired with the Rape Gangs but it goes wider than this. Whenever this terrible crime is discussed there are sickening, middle class, Internationalists who will happily sacrifice thousands of young girls for their ideology. They make light of the terrible assaults and suffering by equating what is happening in the Rape Gangs to what happens elsewhere in society. They accuse the people who want to stop this terrible, industrial scale, paedophile, sexual slavery and torture of being ‘Far Right’.

It is likely that some police officers were actively involved in the Rape Gangs and there is no doubt at all that Councillors, Social workers, care workers and other officials who should have been protecting these girls were both Conservative and Labour, they expedited the abuse because they were Internationalists.

Some of the testimony has been so harrowing and serious that the Rape Gang Inquiry has released an interim statement:

The Rape Gang Inquiry has been releasing testimony in the form of images on ‘X’ such as that below:

I am concerned that the Government will ban ‘X’ and prevent the final Report of the Rape Gang Inquiry from appearing so the images have been run through OCR Software and reproduced as text below.

Only the first tranche of testimonies on ‘X’ are given here, the rest are in the article Testimonies from the Rape Gang Inquiry 2.

Details

Statements from Rape Gang Survivors

PLEASE REMEMBER AS YOU READ THAT THESE ARE LITTLE GIRLS

Rape Gang Survivor:

“In September, my abusers made contact with me again through social media. They sent me a video of the rape and threatened to share it with people I knew. I was already being bullied, and I assumed that I would be the one in trouble if this got out. At this time, my mental health was already extremely fragile, and receiving the video made my situation significantly worse. I did not believe that reporting the threat would stop the video from being shared, and I felt too frightened and ashamed to tell anyone what happening. As a result, I kept the contact and the threats to myself . I was around 13 years old.”

Mother of rape gang survivor:

“I heard [the police officer’s] radio go and I heard them say that they was taking [my daughter] to Mohammed’s brother’s address. I begged them not to take her there. I was like, they’re the people that are doing this to her. You cannot take her there. They’re gonna kill her. Because I did believe they was going to. And they didn’t listen to me. They did take her there. And like I said, she was abused there by them, by Mohammed.”

Rape gang survivor:

“I remember being with my friend, and she lived in a children’s home. And they would come and pick us up from outside. And then the care home would ring the police and obviously tell them. And then the police would come out, and they would call us prostitutes.

I don’t think the services, even down to social services, I don’t think they really cared. I think that they had the same thought as most other people, that we were prostitutes and that we wanted it. I don’t think they saw it how it really was, that it was grooming and rape.

They blamed us for it. It was our choice.”

Mother of rape gang survivor:

‘I expected them to help me. and they said, this isn’t a police concern, can you ring an ambulance? And I said, ring an ambulance? To where? I don’t know where my daughter is. And then I realised they weren’t going to help me, so I just said, don’t worry,

I’m going to go and look for her myself, which I did.”

Rape gang survivor:

“I was beaten, black and blue, raped. Not only sexually raped with their body parts themselves, but objects as well.

There was an incident — I was taken to hospital. It’s not even in my medical records. I was taken to A&E because my vagina was split open from a glass bottle.”

Rape gang survivor:

“It wasn’t just rape. It was violence as well. I’ve had a gun held to my head. I’ve been beaten so that I’m literally covered, head to toe in bruises. That was when I was spiked, when I was drugged. I’ve had a knife at my throat because he wanted me to “sort out” 10, 15 cars full of men. I’d get kidnapped.

I don’t think people realise, I think they think it’s rape, but it was torture as well. I’d be kidnapped and I’d be locked in a room.And I’d be beaten. I’d be told if I don’t do this, I’m not going to go home. So it was a lot more than just rape.”

PLEASE REMEMBER AS YOU READ THAT THESE ARE LITTLE GIRLS

Mother of rape gang survivor:

“Muhammad’s brother had a flat. This is where she was strangled and mentally and physically abused by all of them.”

Rape gang survivor:

“It was just getting like more and more. Non stop phone calls. Everyone knew who I was. I couldn’t walk down the street without cars pulling up and just saying, get in now.”

Inquiry panellist:

“And what would happen when you’d get into a car?”

Survivor:

“They’d just take us off to a house or wherever and that’s when all the bad stuff would happen.”

Panellist:

“They’d rape you?”

Survivor:

“Yeah. They wouldn’t take no for an answer. It was on a daily basis. It was like... you’d be in one car, and then you’d get a phone call, ‘you’d better come and meet me now. So you’d get out of that one car, you’d be in the next car, the next car, so it was about ten in one night.”

Rape gang survivor:

“I openly admit that I would hesitate to report anything to the authorities now, even if I received death threats, because I believe it would ultimately be used against me. This belief comes from past experiences where asking for help resulted in negative consequences for me rather than protection.”

Inquiry panellist:

“You said around 100 men, What races were there?”

Rape gang survivor:

“Mainly Pakistani.”

Panellist:

“Were there any white men?”

Survivor:

“No”

Panellist:

“Did they ever speak about religion?”

Survivor:

“Yeah, Loads of times. They used to, like, tell me things about the good angel and the bad angel that I’ve been, like, kind of possessed and they’ve got to punish me to get the badness out of me. That’s why they have to rape me and do all this stuff to me, to get the badness out of me. I’ve got to be punished. Yeah. And it was just all kind of stuff like that. The words they used to say to you, you’re ‘Gora’. White trash and white skin.”

Rape gang survivor:

“There’s a very big network. It’s in Derby, Birmingham, there’s Sheffield, there’s Newcastle, there’s Leeds, there’s Barnsley. So you’d get taken to, say, Burton, and then he’d take you to a house, and then they’d send men in, like a conveyor belt.”

Rape gang survivor:

“He took me to the police station and forced me to retract my statement on one of the other men. And then the police dropped it all.

The police allowed him to be my appropriate adult.”

Rape gang survivor:

“Also, it’s worth noting that [female gang member] would also threaten to tie people up to a lamppost and get them raped by black men whenever she was angry at them. So I stayed silent. I stayed quiet and I thought I need to figure out this myself. I’m going to stop eating completely. Cut all my hair off really really short, dyed it neon pink and I cut myself: I cut myself to shreds. I made myself as ugly as possible.”

Rape gang survivor:

“And I can tell you now not a single one of them men during that time that I met were coming here fleeing war and were scared of what were going on at home.

They were coming here because they thought that they could have fun.

None of them were good people. Not a single one had any other mindset other than drinking, drugs and taking a girl whether she wanted to or not.”

PLEASE REMEMBER AS YOU READ THAT THESE ARE LITTLE GIRLS

Rape gang survivor:

“[They were] all Muslims. They weren’t all Pakistani. Some of them was Indian, some of them was Kurdish. But the point is they were all close-knit together. They all knew each other. so one way or another. Some of them were related. Cousins, brothers.”

Rape gang survivor:

“When I was 15 they trafficked me to Birmingham. I walked into the bathroom in the flat and there was a dead girl in the bath.”

Father of rape gang survivor:

“LT asked Jess Phillips to look into this, and she completely agreed with me and said, oh yeah, we can do that, we can do that in a couple of months.

That was 18 months ago. Nothing has changed”

Inquiry panellist:

“Do you know how many men abused you over that period if you had to guess?”Rape gang survivor: “Hundreds. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds.”

Rape gang survivor:

“I didn’t want to do it. I went for a cigarette by this window, and one of the men came over to me, hand on my throat, next to the window, going, no, you need to do it, you need to do it. And I thought, I’m going out this fucking window if don’t do what I’m told. So I did.”

Mother of rape gang survivor:

“She disappeared on Christmas Day. The first time the police brought her back, I said to the police, she’s with a strange guy in the flat, charging her phone, apparently, and they didn’t want to talk about who the man was, where he was from, anything.

All the police had to say to me is, can you come to some agreement where you both can work together so she doesn’t go missing again?”

Rape gang survivor:

“So [rape gang member] is like, do you want to kiss me? And I’m like, no, not really. He’s like, right, okay, we can get it on. And I was like, no. I said, I’m on my period. That was the first thing that came to mind. I wasn’t.

But that was my first excuse. He’s like, oh, it’s okay, it don’t matter. So I was like, no, no, no, pushing him away. And he pulled my legs forward so that I was almost laid, like slouched. And he pushed me back. And he pulled my pants down, got on top of me and raped me. And I was saying no, I was kicking at the same time. I was 12 years old.

This guy, just so I can say this clearly, was taken to trial and caught. He was put on a retrial and he walked away. He’s now walking the streets.”

Rape gang survivor:

“I even got asked to get married to someone from Pakistan for money. You don’t have to sleep with them if you don’t want to, but if you want to be with them, you can, and things like that.”

Mother of rape gang survivor:

“We’ve had to fireproof our letterbox because we’ve had threats to have the house burnt down.

She’s had threats to get her throat slashed. I’ve had threats to get my throat slashed. This has been continuous for four years, constantly.”

You can help. Please ensure that these testimonies reach as many people as possible. The testimonies are being cancelled and suppressed by the mainstream media.

Only the first tranche of testimonies on ‘X’ are given here, the rest are in the article Testimonies from the Rape Gang Inquiry 2.

Note: In 2016 Caven Vines, a UKIP Councillor, was ordered to pay £80,000 in damages to Labour MPs John Healey and Sir Kevin Barron. (Guardian). Apparently these MPs proved that they were not aware of grooming gang activity despite Anne Cryer, Labour MP for Keighley and Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham having given these publicity. Cryer had to stand down in 2010 and Champion was forced to resign in 2017. Healey and Barron seemed to prove that they knew nothing of the investigations surrounding the scathing 2014 Alexis Jay Report on Rotherham.

(The judge and the appeal judge in the Vines court case were Privy Councillors who knew John Healey).