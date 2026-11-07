Most central banks have been made independent, the successful Bundesbank (1957) and Federal Reserve (1951) were copied by the creation of a whole rash of independent banks in the 1990s. (Bank of France 1993, ECB from its creation in 1998, Bank of Japan 1998 etc.). The Bank of England was given a large measure of independence on 6th May 1997. It was freed to set interest rates and ‘manage monetary policy’.

The 1990s wave of granting Central Banks independence was the result of the grudging acceptance of monetarism as an explanation of inflation. It became clear that when prices rose across the whole economy it was usually due the central banks devaluing their currencies by issuing excessive amounts of money.

The amount of money that the central bank allows into the economy through central bank loans, other bank loans, loans without collateral etc. can affect an economy in many ways. In excess it devalues the currency. The measurement of inflation and of the money supply have problems and there are numerous ‘measures’ such as RPI, CPI, M1, M2, M3 etc.. A clear link between the amount of money in the economy and inflation can be seen if M2, also known as ‘Broad Money’, is used. M2 is all of the various bank deposits for people and businesses that exist in the system, like checking accounts and savings accounts, as well as physical currency in circulation.

Notice that these are growth figures, not absolute amounts and are smoothed over 5 years.

M2 has had a big influence on inflation in the West but it is only part of a wider picture. M2 has the biggest effect when industrial growth is sluggish so that more money does not lead to a big increase in production.

In the 1950s to 1980s governments had a habit of ordering their central banks to relax constraints on loans, especially by lowering the bank rate, to flood the economy with money. This was supposed to stimulate the economy because it was supposed to cause extra house building and greater business investment etc. It looks like a no-brainer to people without brains. This was called ‘naive Keynesianism’ as opposed to what Keynes ‘actually’ proposed.

In the 1970s there was a gradual movement in economics called ‘monetarism’, that gained traction from the status of the Nobel Prize winner Milton Friedman. Monetarism held that ‘increasing the money supply faster than the growth in real output will cause inflation’.

It is hard to believe but some people were genuinely shocked that if the economy is awash with cash then prices might go up unless industry can competitively meet the extra demand.

Monetarism led to a tension between politicians and central banks. In the 1970s there was high inflation so the politicians blamed the central banks for pumping out too much money and the central banks blamed the politicians for making them do it.

Margaret Thatcher was numerate and so understood what was happening. She instructed the banks to set the base rate of interest on loans at a high level.

This seemed to do the job. People stopped borrowing. It was a pity that a lot of people lost their houses because they could not afford the mortgage but Maggie was not called the ‘Iron Lady’ for nothing. (Those lucky Boomers had it so easy…..).

Controlling inflation needed huge political courage. Poor old Maggie, the socialists still hate her. However, she did prove that monetarism does cure some episodes of inflation.

In the 1990s people realised that something had to be done to make sure that the government and the Bank of England never let inflation rip again. One way of doing this was to make the Bank independent with a specific brief to keep inflation near to a target level by modulating interest rates and the money supply. This would allow politicians to avoid blame for inflation and might even stop it from happening again.

The Bank of England now runs a statutory Monetary Policy Committee that mainly uses the bank base rate to control inflation. This was set up by Labour in 1998. The Labour Party had squealed all through the 1980s about the ‘evil of monetarism’ and then seemed to accept monetarism by giving it statutory recognition.

The Monetary Policy Committee has a target of 2% inflation per annum.

Inflation was held under control until the noughties but since then it has fluctuated with the Bank missing the target as often as meeting it.

The Bank makes excuses but there is no excuse. It was obvious that the huge expenditure during COVID would be inflationary, the oil price spikes would be directly inflationary etc. but the Bank seems to get away with blaming everyone else even though its remit is to plan for the ‘unexpected’.

What is happening is that the Bank is getting involved in politics. It takes a ‘view’ on the economy. Letting out a bit of money because the economy ‘needs stimulating’ seems reasonable to the Monetary Policy Committee but it should not be their responsibility to control the whole economy. Their role is to maintain the purchasing power of the pound by stopping inflation.

The Bank is not elected. It is not accountable.

Recently the Bank has got directly involved in politics. One of the simplest levers that it can use is to increase or decrease the liquidity of the banking system so that speculators can gamble on currencies. Just the rumour of a massive increase in money supply can reduce the value of a currency. The speculators are being sensible because inflation is a debasement of the currency, debasement used to be done by adding base metals to gold coins but is now done by injecting billions of pounds through loans and ‘instruments’.

The value of a currency is set by inflation and inflation depends on the change in the money supply:

The Bank of England uses the ‘fall in the pound’ as a major weapon against central government. If the Bank does not like a policy or a government they announce a massive money injection ‘to save the economy’ and the pound falls. The press love the headline: “Pound falls!”.

Mark Carney was made governor of the Bank of England in 2013 to steer Britain through the EU Referendum that the Tories, who ran the Remain campaign, were planning. Carney is a globalist fanatic and could be relied upon to torpedo a vote for Brexit. In 2016, after the Leave vote, the Bank of England used its monetary levers to exacerbate the sale of pounds by speculators. This intervention came in the form of a large scale release of cash. After a Leave vote Carney announced that the “Bank of England stands ready to provide more than £250bn of additional funds through its normal facilities. The Bank of England is also able to provide substantial liquidity in foreign currency, if required.” How sweet of them. The newspapers were immediately full of “Brexit Referendum causes crash of the pound! (Gallant Carney intervenes with bail out)”.

Mark Carney, the globalist governor at the time, probably thought ‘Serves those evil Leavers right’.

In 2020 Andrew Bailey, a dedicated Fabian (Far Left Internationalist) who had run the Cambridge University Fabian Society, was appointed Governor of the Bank of England. He still is the Governor. He performed the same trick of making the pound fall immediately after the Truss mini-budget:

The Globalist Tories wanted Truss out. She had been elected as party leader by the membership but the Parliamentary Party wanted the globalist Rishi Sunak. The Bank crashed the pound in the guise of a rescue. They were ‘saving’ the country by pumping billions into the economy but they were actually after the headline: “Truss wrecks economy”, it was a rerun of 2016. In fact the Bank really hated Truss and used every possible lever to get her out - see Liz Truss and The Tory Civil War. Truss was no heroine and should have been far more careful with her enemies. At the least she should have spent a few months swapping friends for enemies.

The Bank of England is Internationalist, vicious and unaccountable but how good is it at its job of regulating the high street and commercial banks and how good is it at controlling inflation?

The Bank of England failed to control the headlong expansion of UK banks before the financial crisis of 2007/2008. As a regulator it was a disaster. The Economist and other major publications were screaming “there is going to be a financial crisis!” throughout 2007 but the Bank sat on its hands. I sold all my shares in 2007 because trouble was obvious. See “Could the Financial Crisis have been foreseen by the Bank of England?” in Details below.

The Bank has also been poor at controlling inflation. Apart from the first 7 years of the Monetary Committee (1998 - 2005) it has done very badly, failing to keep inflation at or under 2% except for brief periods around 2010, 2015 and 2020. In those periods there were other events than BoE intervention keeping inflation down such as the production crashes of the Financial Crisis(2008) and COVID(2020):

The Bank of England should not be independent because this has not been effective and has created a centre of power that interferes in politics. The Monetary Policy Committee should be moved into the Treasury to advise government.

Details

The role of money supply becomes obvious from the equation of exchange, taught to most economics students:

MV=PQ

M is Money Supply: Total amount of money in circulation usually M1 or M2 - cash, checkable deposits, and savings accounts.

V is Velocity of Money: The speed at which money changes hands in transactions.

P is Price Level: The average price of goods and services (inflation measures the change in P).

Q is Real Output): The physical quantity of goods and services produced by the economy.

If Velocity and Output are constant:

Change in money supply = Constant X Change in Prices

Of course, the transaction rate (Velocity) and Output depend on lots of things other than price or supply of money so are never very constant.

Could the Financial Crisis have been foreseen by the Bank of England?

(Note: many of the links below no longer work because this part of the article was written in 2008)

The media were full of the statement that “no-one could have foreseen the Financial Crisis” but this was a complete lie.

The Bank of England was totally incompetent.

On February 21st 2007 Business Week warned of a spread in the risks associated with sub-prime repayment failures to the financial system in general (Business Week article)



The Economist magazine, perhaps the most influential economics journal, ran an article every few days on the coming storm throughout 2007 (A list of a few of the articles is appended)



On 9th August 2007 Business Week reported that the subprime crisis was going global (See Business Week article.



On the 21st November 2007 the BBC gave a clear description of the crisis to come. See BBC Article which has the predicted crisis outlined with copious data and graphs showing the coming disaster.



On December 2007 the IMF reported that there was a crisis in the subprime sector that was threatening the entire financial system. See Dodd's IMF Report 2007.



On 7th September 2008 the US Government rescued Fanny Mae and Fredddy Mac. See BBC Report.



In other words everyone saw the crisis coming a year before it fully hit the fan!



Why journalists are giving Britain's Gordon Brown such an easy ride when he was one of the architects of the crisis is a complete mystery. Are they ignorant of the past?



There was an entire year when the world sat on its hands, hoping that the crisis would pass but even before 2007, when the global crisis was clearly coming, there was plenty of warning of a debt bubble.



On the 9th August 2005 the BBC ran the headline House prices too high - Prescott. So even in 2005 it was obvious that there was a credit bubble and the government knew there was a credit bubble. Of course, everyone knew that house prices were getting far too high all through the "noughties". If you want clear evidence look at the ratio of house prices to income and it is obvious to anyone that this ratio left the realms of credibility in 2004 (also see Nationwide historical data, Halifax data). In 2004 the ratio of price to income exceeded 4.5 which is a level that has always been associated with a housing boom-bust cycle, the stable long term ratio being about 3.5.



So, could the UK government have foreseen and averted the current crisis in the UK? The answer is clearly "yes". In 2004/5 they should have prevented banks and building societies from arranging home loans where the borrower's income was less that 25% of the value being borrowed. In 2007 they should have insisted that British banks limit their exposure to "collateralised debt obligations" - the Spanish acted against this and their major banks are now some of the strongest in the world (see Note 1).



The British electorate need to decide whether they want governments that provide a stable and secure environment or governments that operate a roller coaster of high risk policies.



On the 20th June 2007, when the Economist and other leading economics journals were literally screaming warnings about the coming economic catastrophe, Gordon Brown responded by saying that he was dedicated to "enhancing a risk based regulatory approach" and would not react to the regulatory failures that had led to corporate failures over the previous decade (Mansion House speech 2007). Just for reference, consider the following headline in the Economist of 21st June 2007, the day after Brown's speech: "The subprime meltdown. A prominent hedge fund's implosion revives fears about the poisonous influence in America's subprime-mortgage market". Brown was extraordinarily negligent.



He said in his Mansion House speech of the 20th June 2007:



"So I congratulate you Lord Mayor and the City of London on these remarkable achievements, an era that history will record as the beginning of a new golden age for the City of London."



"And I believe it will be said of this age, the first decades of the 21st century, that out of the greatest restructuring of the global economy, perhaps even greater than the industrial revolution, a new world order was created."



Why has no-one made him eat his words?



Note 1: "According to the Bank of Spain (November 2007 bi-annual report), Spanish institutions have developed a less complex securitization model than their British and American counterparts, have securitized only what are (in theory) good quality assets (94% have triple A rating) and have favoured the maintenance of some part of the risk within their balance sheets. This, it is argued, has lead them to pursue a more rigorous credit policy than the British or US banks, but when we look at the rate at which the Spanish loan portfolio has expanded, we might like to raise an eyebrow or two in the face of this argument. In the strict sense of securitization, 20.9% of mortgage loans were securitized in 2006 (in the form of MBS). Combining the two securitization techniques (MBS and covered bonds), this proportion reached 37.3%." (See Training Session on the Spanish Bank Bailout Plan. Edward Hugh).





References



Business Week (2007) Fears Reignite for Subprime Lenders. Business Week February 21, 2007 http://www.businessweek.com/investor/content/feb2007/pi20070221_154714.htm



Business Week (2007) Subprime: The Ugly American Hits Europe. French bank BNP suspends subprime-linked funds. Europe's central bank responds; stocks tumble. Business Week August 9th. http://www.businessweek.com/globalbiz/content/aug2007/gb2007089_266456.htm



BBC (2008) US rescues giant mortgage lenders Sunday, 7 September 2008 http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/business/7502310.stm



BBC (2007) The downturn in facts and figures 21st November 2007. http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/business/7073131.stm



BBC (2008). Northern Rock to be nationalised BBC 17th Feb 2008 http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/business/7249575.stm )



Dodd, R. (2007) Subprime: Tentacles of a Crisis. Finance and Development. December 2007, Volume 44, Number 4. http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/2007/12/dodd.htm



Economist Articles:



(Just a few to show the atmosphere when Brown made his speech).

# FINANCE & ECONOMICS: Stockmarkets

Turmoil in the markets

What lies behind the latest upheavals

Jul 27th 2007



# FINANCE & ECONOMICS:

Market.view Not so creditable

How the subprime sickness might spread

Jul 22nd 2007



# FINANCE AND ECONOMICS: Debt markets

Another pounding

Problems in America's housing market begin to undermine confidence in the global credit bubble

Jul 12th 2007



# FINANCE AND ECONOMICS: Debt ratings

AAAsking for trouble

Not all triple-A ratings inspire total confidence

Jul 12th 2007



# FINANCE AND ECONOMICS: America's mortgage giants

Fannie and Freddie ride again

The subprime mess provides an opportunity for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to salvage their reputations

Jul 5th 2007



# FINANCE AND ECONOMICS: Credit markets

You only give me your funny paper

Debt markets turn grouchy as creditors ask for more

Jun 28th 2007



# FINANCE & ECONOMICS: Market.view

Unsinkable junk The corporate-default rate must rise—but when?

Jun 24th 2007



# FINANCE AND ECONOMICS: The subprime meltdown, continued

Bearish turns

A prominent hedge fund's implosion revives fears about the poisonous influence in America's subprime-mortgage market

Jun 21st 2007



Mansion House Speech 2007. (Link now removed: http://www.hm-treasury.gov.uk/press_68_07.htm)



Nationwide historical house price data. http://www.nationwide.co.uk/hpi/historical.htm