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white extinction is real's avatar
white extinction is real
Oct 27, 2025

It’s time to return London and the UK to its rightful owners.

Half the occupant invaders have no right being there.

This country was only ever white

Not Indian, not African not middle eastern or Asian

Multiculturalist ideology was the greatest lie EVER PERPETRATED ON THE WHITE RACES AND OUR COUNTRIES.

India is 99.9% Indian race

Africa is 99% African race

Asia is 99 % Asian race

Middle Easterns are 99% middle eastern race and Muslim

So white race for white countries should be no less than 99%

That’s what I call fairs fair global multiculturalism

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