Preliminary calculations suggest that most adult paedophile gang rape activity is due to Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs (see Details). It will be shown below that the data has been deliberately managed by Internationalist governments to hide this truth.

This is a relatively new crime. Thousands of poor, English girls, who are often a minority in their inner city schools, are being targeted by Muslim/Pakistani men. This is a racist crime: 90% of the victims of the gangs are little English girls who are selected from a mix of nationalities (See 2014 Report 5.5).

This crime is almost as bad as it gets: “There were examples of children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone. Girls as young as 11 were raped by large numbers of male perpetrators.” (2014 Jay Report). This happened and is still happening to thousands upon thousands of English children.

What other country allows this to happen?

We need to stop here for a moment and reflect on the horror of what we are witnessing. Please reflect for a moment on the thousands upon thousands of little English children, who are frequently a minority in their schools, being tortured and raped.

The Internationalists have justified the racist, paedophile gangs by burying their occurrence in all types of paedophilia and child abuse, including sexual abuse of children by fellow children. This is like saying that genocide is just part of deliberate murder, death in fights, domestic murder, manslaughter etc.

How many times have we heard the Pakistani paedophile gangs justified by Internationalists who say that ‘grooming gangs’ also happen in the ‘White British’ community? Did any of these Internationalists say that Stephen Lawrence was just another young male murder victim? Yet they changed the law and policing for this single victim. However, it is far worse than this, these paedophile gang rapes by adults are mainly a racist Muslim/Pakistani crime. They scarcely ever happen outside the Muslim/Pakistani community (see Details).

In the Details below the abject failure of the police to investigate or even document the racist rapists is explored. A comparison of the public data with the police data suggests that racist Pakistani rape gangs are responsible for far more victims than other adult paedophile gangs.

No wonder the victims do not want an inquiry headed by the police or social workers. These people are hiding the truth and perpetuating the gang rapes to protect their Internationalist ideology.

This is an undeclared civil war and your Internationalist English neighbours do not care who is raped and tortured so long as they win. It should also make us shudder to realise that what the Internationalists are prepared to do to poor English children today they will be prepared to do to all of the English, as the English become a minority over the next 30 years. If they will not protect the very most vulnerable English people today what will they do to you and your children and your children’s children in the future? The Internationalists must be beaten. The leaders of the Internationalists, such as Andy Burnham, have covered up terrible crimes. We must prosecute the Internationalist accomplices of organised sex crime in the police, councils etc. and never vote Uniparty (Labour, Tory, Libdem) again.

Some 30% of the UK population are Internationalists who will regard this article as ‘racist’. However, they are the racists. They cannot escape from the fact that there have been arrests of Muslim/Pakistani paedophile gangs who are responsible for large numbers of paedophile attacks or that victims have reported these gangs to be racist with girls being called vile racist names such as “white trash” and “kaffir girl” as they were raped. These rapes by Muslim/Pakistani paedophile gangs constitute almost all paedophile rapes by adult gangs who are strangers to the victims. This is a particular category of offending that is relatively new to the UK: the offenders are adult, migrants, strangers and racist towards the victims. The use of the term ‘Muslim/Pakistani’ rape gangs is not “stereotyping an entire community (Pakistanis/Muslims ~2–9% UK population) as the dominant threat”. It is describing a category of crime that is extremely serious with many thousands of victims. If using the the term ‘Muslim/Pakistani’ paedophiles is racist against Pakistanis then calling the attackers of Stephen Lawrence ‘White’ was racism against White people. We cannot and must not countenance ‘two-tier’ racism and policing in the UK.

The desire to wash away this major category of crime by losing it in the data for all paedophile activity is itself racist: it is special treatment for Muslim/Pakistani offenders that would never be given to gangs of English offenders raping Muslim girls, if such gangs existed.

The organised crime of ‘Muslim/Pakistani’ gang rape is a new and particularly nasty form of offending. We would not accept the merging of shoplifting figures with armed robbery or premeditated murder with manslaughter to ‘show’ that there was no problem. However, this is exactly what the Internationalist apologists for the rape gangs are doing. These new crimes of racist paedophile gang rape by adult strangers are not just uncommon, they are almost unknown outside of Pakistani organised crime.

Something that Internationalists cannot seem to appreciate is the extreme seriousness of these dreadful crimes that they are deliberately perpetuating. This failure to confront the problem occurs because the existence of this racist crime against English girls challenges the ideology and even the personal identity of an Internationalist.

Details

The government does not want you to know that there is a serious, new crime being committed. Racist Muslim/Pakistani gangs are targeting White British (ie:English) girls. They are raping and torturing them. The White British (ie: English) girls are often a minority in their schools (in inner London only 20% of pupils are English and this is repeated in other towns). This is racist sexual violence. Preliminary data suggest that as many as 90% of rape gang perpetrators are Muslim/Pakistani men and about 90% of their victims are poor English girls.

The government and their Internationalist supporters are New Racists. They are obviously racist against English people but they accuse anyone who defends the English girls of racism. The Internationalists are the cause of the rape gangs because they have subverted the authorities to ignore them.

Next time you hear a middle class Internationalist claiming “grooming gangs are just as bad in the ‘White British’ community” you should know that they are lying for ideological reasons.

There have been many pleas for a proper inquiry into the rape gangs. The Internationalists have refused to comply. Some inquiries have been held but the reporting on Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) by Rape Gangs (‘grooming gangs’) is in a state of deliberate disarray.

Theresa May set up the Operation Hydrant Team in 2014 to investigate ‘grooming gangs’ and seems to have briefed them to obfuscate the issue of Muslim/Pakistani Rape Gangs.

The Hydrant Team considers Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation by two or more perpetrators to be ‘group-based’ activity (two people is not a gang). The brief for Hydrant also deliberately included institutional and familial (in family) CSAE offences.

In 2023 the team introduced: COCAD - Complex and Organised Child Abuse Database. We might be forgiven for believing that this database was about “complex and organised abuse” but it included 32% of cases involving family members.

Incidentally, the graph above is typical of Operation Hydrant reporting. It has poorly defined and overlapping terms so that no clear data can be extracted.

The “National analysis of police recorded child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAE) crimes (2023) report for England and Wales” (See here), was slightly clearer. It itemised ‘group’ CSAE on page 55 as:

• Familial (26%, n = 1,125)

• CSE (17%, n = 717)

• Institutional (9%, n = 366)

• Ritualised (no offences identified in 2023)

• Other (39%, n = 1,636)

The report stated that 55% of offences in the ‘other’ category were identified as CSAE offences committed by children. Yes, much of the serious “Complex and Organised Child Abuse” they investigated was mainly teenage boys reported to be abusing teenage girls (many of these included ‘boyfriends’).

If we are interested in grooming gangs the 717 cases for CSE and 1636 cases for Other are of interest. Of the 1636 cases of Other only 732 were perpetrated by adults (45%). The proportion of CSE cases is probably similar at 322 perpetrated by adults. This means that, according to the database, there were 1050 cases of sexual abuse by adult grooming gangs in 2023. This figure includes crimes with 2 perpetrators as a ‘group’.

We have public data for some of the Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs that suggests they are perpetrating over 900 cases a year which is almost 90% of the cases on the Complex and Organised Abuse (COCAD) database. In other words, the public data alone suggest 90% of the COCAD adult group cases committed by strangers are due to Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs. When uner reporting is taken into account it is probable that 99% of stranger gang rape is due to Muslim/Pakistani organised crime gangs. In other words gang rapes of children are scarcely found in the general population, they are organised crime perpetrated by Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs.

Pakistani Rape Gang Victims. The public data on Muslim/Pakistani rape gang activity:

Rotherham 1,400 children at about 100 per year.

Telford 1000 children perhaps 50 per year.

Rochdale 260 over 8 years, perhaps 32 a year.

Oxford 373, c 50 a year.

Oldham c. 30 a year.

Huddersfield c. 20 a year.

Bristol, probably 20 a year.

London 9000 over 15 years (BBC). c. 600 a year. These cases are all on police records.

These public cases are probably no more than 10% of the true frequency of these crimes across England.

Several local inquiries provide insight into victim numbers, though national estimates are less precise. The Jay Report, published in 2014, estimated that approximately 1,400 children were sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, predominantly by men of Pakistani heritage en.wikipedia.org

. An independent inquiry into Telford found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited, with reports dating back to the 1970s. Telford suspects shown below:

theguardian.com

. In Rochdale, a 2024 review identified 74 children believed to have been sexually exploited between 2004 and 2012, though other sources suggest up to 260 potential victims greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk Rochdale suspects:

. Oxford saw a serious case review in 2015 estimating 373 children could have been groomed and sexually exploited bbc.co.uk Oxford suspects:

.For Oldham, a 2022 review found children were failed by authorities but did not specify a victim count, suggesting a need for further inquiry theguardian.com

. Other cities like Huddersfield have seen convictions, with 42 perpetrators convicted by April 2023, involving 15 girls, but exact victim numbers remain unclear. en.wikipedia.org Huddersfield grooming gang:

.Bristol. Guardian

.