Braverman is a woman of principle who was sacked by Sunak for opposing Badenoch’s two tier policing. She is now being attacked for making the honest statement that she is not English:

Braverman is one of the few politicians who has been honest about the fact that English people do not have a nationality.

Everyone knows that the only racism that is permitted in the UK is racism against the English ethnic group. Those who deny the existence of English ethnicity are racists. Those who suppress the English for celebrating their ethnicity are racists. We are governed by racists.

The reason that people whose parents come from other countries think they are English is that the Uniparty are dedicated to the racist destruction of the English People.

Thanks to the Uniparty the English only have an ethnicity, not a nationality. How it came to pass that the English then voted at every subsequent election for the Uniparty MPs who had stripped them of a nationality is a bit of a mystery. See

Also see this article that explains the origins of English ethnicity: