The French under funding of education seems to have upset people across Europe. It is so supportive of the Italians and Belgians to burn down their own towns to help poor little French children who need more teachers. Or is it under funding? Could it be Antifa and the Far Left?
Is it just the British mainstream media who have stuck with the rioters being upset children?
Almost all the migrant protestors have had a uniform supplied by Antifa or similar, some of the French have had to make up their own clothing.
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ITALY
BELGIUM
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Niall Ferguson thinks it's because pensioners are pillaging the State. Personally I think someone, or some group, or a number of convergent manipulators, want Europe to collapse. Incompetence and venality cannot fully explain how this has come about. It has been obvious for a long time where it was all headed. I predicted it
to my own children 30 years ago (in a supermarket car park just outside Versailles), unless things changed. They haven't. The politicians doubled down on their nonsense. And here we are.
Two types of good were left untouched by looting: books and ham. QED.