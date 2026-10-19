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Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
7d

Niall Ferguson thinks it's because pensioners are pillaging the State. Personally I think someone, or some group, or a number of convergent manipulators, want Europe to collapse. Incompetence and venality cannot fully explain how this has come about. It has been obvious for a long time where it was all headed. I predicted it

to my own children 30 years ago (in a supermarket car park just outside Versailles), unless things changed. They haven't. The politicians doubled down on their nonsense. And here we are.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
8d

Two types of good were left untouched by looting: books and ham. QED.

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