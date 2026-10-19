The French under funding of education seems to have upset people across Europe. It is so supportive of the Italians and Belgians to burn down their own towns to help poor little French children who need more teachers. Or is it under funding? Could it be Antifa and the Far Left?

Is it just the British mainstream media who have stuck with the rioters being upset children?

Almost all the migrant protestors have had a uniform supplied by Antifa or similar, some of the French have had to make up their own clothing.

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ITALY

BELGIUM