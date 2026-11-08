They were ordered to risk death to save their country so that there would be an England for their children.
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They were ordered to risk death to save their country so that there would be an England for their children.
.
.
.
Thanks for reading There and Where Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
There'll always be an England
And England shall be free
If England means as much to you
As England means to me
So sad...so very sad.