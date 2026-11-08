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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
10h

There'll always be an England

And England shall be free

If England means as much to you

As England means to me

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2 replies
CPL Antero Rokka's avatar
CPL Antero Rokka
8m

So sad...so very sad.

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