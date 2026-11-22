In my whole life I have never seen a UK government and mainstream media that has simply lied and lied again without any response to these lies being published or aired.

On every UK news programme there are politicians saying that trade with the EU has been severely damaged by Brexit. But this has not happened, the government’s own data from the Office of National Statistics shows that Brexit had almost no effect on the export of goods from the UK to the EU. Furthermore exports of services have grown more strongly since Brexit. The interviewers and presenters make no challenge to the politician’s incorrect claims.

On every news programme there are politicians claiming that the UK needs a Trade Agreement with the EU such as joining the EEA or Rejoining the EU. Both of these options will involve large payments to the EU. The interviewers and presenters fail to mention that the UK already has a full and comprehensive trade agreement that involves no payments to the EU.

Our Labour, Green and LibDem politicians are lying straight to our faces and being allowed to get away with it.

The economic data in 2026 is crystal clear - rejoining the EU will inflict huge damage.

Fact 0: Europe has a terrible economy, Brexit had little effect on the relative position of the UK.

The Free Trade Agreement has kept the UK in the European pack of failures. Staying in the EU would have made no difference. The EU is a zone of poor growth. The reason you feel poor is that we are still joined to the EU.

Fact 1: Rejoining the EU involves accepting Shenghen, the Euro, Political Union and Huge Payments.

The UK cannot rejoin the EU unless it adheres to the Copenhagen Criteria. The Copenhagen Criteria state that countries applying for membership must have:

“the ability to take on the obligations of membership, including the capacity to effectively implement the rules, standards and policies that make up the body of EU law (the ‘ acquis ’), and adherence to the aims of political, economic and monetary union.”

The ‘acquis’ also includes the Schengen Agreement which will allow free movement of EU migrants from E. Europe to the UK. This will also permit migrants from Asia, the Middle East and Africa who have settled in the EU to move to the UK for improved benefits payments, especially housing.

The UK would commit to adopting the Euro if it rejoined the EU. The last time that the UK attempted to join the Eurozone (Black Wednesday in 1992) the UK economy went into meltdown. The UK economy has departed even further from alignment with the EU than in 1992.

The UK will have to pay between £20 billion and £40 billion a year to suffer all this.

Fact 2: The UK and EU already have a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that was implemented in 2021

This agreement has NO TARIFFS and NO QUOTAS.

See UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement

It explains why Brexit had so little effect. It was still shackled to the EU. The reason you feel you have got poorer over the past decade is that the whole of the EU, including its UK appendage, had the same problems.

Fact 3: Growth in Exports of goods from the UK to the EU has not been affected by Brexit.

Source: ONS Trade in Goods (T): EU: Exports: BOP: CP: SA

The straight line maps the growth in trade in goods. The same straight line covers both before and after Brexit. There is no effect from Brexit. The Free Trade Agreement has allowed UK companies to export as they did before Brexit.

Rejoiners state that UK trade in goods with the EU has struggled since Brexit but it is obvious from the graph above that growth is the same as before Brexit. Any ‘struggling’ is as difficult now as it was when the UK was a member of the EU.

Fact 4: Growth in Exports of Services to EU has actually increased since Brexit

Source: ONS Exports trade in services EU SA

The growth in exports of services to the EU has increased since brexit (the growth line is steeper).

The import of goods from the EU has continued growing at a steady rate, unaffected by by Brexit because of the Free Trade Agreement:

Source: ONS

The UK continues to have an appalling trade deficit of about £100 billion a year with the EU (for goods and services). This is having a seriously negative effect on the UK economy:

Source: Balance of trade in goods & services EU SA