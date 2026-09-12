There and Where Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
Sep 13

More opinionated slop.

Reply
Share
1 reply by There and Where
Aloft Fondness's avatar
Aloft Fondness
Sep 13

Lowe and Garage surely have a moral duty to work together if either of them take their positions seriously.

Reply
Share
2 replies by There and Where and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 There and Where · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture