Why has Reform UK received £72m in donations in the past 2 days?

The answer is simple. Reform is our only hope for the survival of England. The millionaire donors have, like the rest of us, witnessed how the Internationalists have closed ranks and mounted simultaneous attacks on Reform. In recent days Reform has not been doing well in the opinion polls:

It is astonishing how Conservative support is slowly returning. This was a party that supported woke equality legislation and was responsible for the Boris wave. Yet the voters believe that Badenoch, Queen of Woke Policing and high migration, has reformed the Tories!

(Above is Kemi Badenoch in 2018 praising increased migration)

Unfortunately their donations may backfire. It was Chris Harborne’s £5 million gift to Nigel Farage in 2024, before he resumed an active role as Reform’s leader, that has done great damage to Reform. The steady attack by the Parliamentary Standards Committee has been amplified by all of the other parties and most of the mass media. The Parliamentary Standards and Privileges Committees usually complete their deliberations in a few months but seem intent on keeping Farage on tenterhooks until 2029. The Commons hearing for Boris Johnson took a year but Farage’s hearing is proceeding at an even more glacial pace.

The change in Reform’s popularity can be traced in the recent More in Common Poll, Reform’s victory in the local elections revived their support in the opinion polls and this extra support was kept for almost a year.

However, Reform’s recent loss in popularity at the polls since June/July 2026 has been due to the ‘Burnham Bounce’. This bounce has also reduced support for the Greens and independents.

Notice that Restore Britain has also increased in popularity, reducing Reform’s support. It is likely that Reform would have 29% support and be well ahead in the opinion polls, were it not for Restore Britain.

There can be no doubt that Restore Britain was established to prevent victory by Reform at the next General Election. Whether this was the result of Rupert Lowe’s bitterness or due to outside subversion or to both is difficult to decipher.

(Rupert Lowe)

Restore Britain’s quest to restore the UK looks likely to end in its utter destruction as a Labour-Green Coalition win the 2029 election.

The £72m gifts to Reform could be highly positive if the money is spent on publicity, building local organisations, events to attract people to Reform and permanent staff to control finances and ensure that the whole Reform team know what it is to be professional.

The Uniparty is using a lot of its resources to fight Reform and still has funding that dwarfs that of Reform.

In the short term all of this money flowing into Reform looks bad to the electorate. The MSM will portray it as graft. Reform will fall further in the polls. We can only hope that it will be forgotten by the next election. The money should be used to ram home the message that the English are on the brink of demographic destruction. See: