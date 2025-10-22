I have sisters. I can remember them as 12 year old children. You may have daughters of that age. I can imagine them being thrown into a ‘care home’ when their parents have died or failed. I can imagine the gut aching, tear drenched pain. The brittle recovery masking the inner loss and alienation.

As human beings we are distinguished from each other by our ability to take a genuinely moral decision. Especially if it hurts us. Some people cannot do this. This difference is the biggest difference between us.

This first hit me forcibly when I was a twelve year old standing on a bridge over a stream with five or six other boys. One of the boys found a frog. It jumped around on the concrete path. One boy said ‘smash its leg, see how it jumps then!” A brick was fetched. I said “No! Let it go!”. The leg was duly smashed. Someone said “Smash its other leg!”. I tried to pull the brick wielder back but one of the older boys threw me to the ground. The leg was smashed. I shouted “evil bastards!” and walked away from my friends. I lay in another field and was shaking. It was not just the unnecessary infliction of pain, it was also the group mania that shook me. It was the first time I had seen this shared, contagious emotion of evil.

Thousands of young women are dragging the broken parts of their being behind them as a result of the torture that council workers, social workers, police and politicians have deliberately permitted.

I am no saint, I have done morally bad things. But I know I have a moral compass and know when I have done wrong and know when wrong is being done.

Creating ‘care homes’ that become places where paedophiles can torture helpless and wounded young girls is morally wrong: there are few things as morally evil as gangs of wicked men torturing helpless children.

We are electing politicians who are morally evil. They are protecting their friends, council workers, police, social workers and protecting the entire system and the ideology that enabled these horrors. There are no excuses. Call me ‘Far Right’ throw me to the ground, but I know evil when I see it.

The whole world can see the evil here, in our own country. Why are our politicians blind? They are blind because we keep voting for them, we believe what they say rather than judging them by what they do. We have still not learnt that when they say they will investigate and act, what they mean is that they will pat us on the head and give us another Whitewash. They have no moral compass.

Another rape gang Whitewash must be stopped. The people responsible for perpetuating this evil must be cut out of our institutions and punished so that this horror stops happening.

Perhaps the worst of these evil people are the journalists and editors, especially those at the BBC. They have read the testimonies, they know that one of the most wicked crimes in British history has occurred, and then, because the crime contradicts their ideology, they suppress coverage. This suppression supports the paedophile, torturing rapists of little girls, it sacrifices justice in the cause of preventing their political and ideological enemies from gaining power. These ideological enemies are people who are sworn to justice for the victims of this organised crime. However, the journalists will never accept that it is they themselves and it is their own ideological cult that are evil.

The journalists and editors are flexing every muscle to derail justice. Who could be more evil? For God’s sake, why don’t they just do their job and report fearlessly what has happened and who is responsible for it? The headlines should not shift from this evil until those responsible are brought to justice and so purged from our society.

See this article for how Burnham conspired to bury coverage of the organised crime gangs: