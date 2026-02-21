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Waylander The Slayer's avatar
Waylander The Slayer
Feb 21

Every Liebour MP that voted against an enquiry must be investigated! They are complicit in this vile scandal! 🤬

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Feb 21

The decades long tolerance, indifference or denial and cover up is a national shame on a scale that is hard to grasp. It beggars belief in a way.

The response has fallen far short of what is required which is public denouncement of the religion and culture that characterises the majority of perpetrators, a dedicated task force of thousands sent around the country, staffed by the army where police resources are inadequate with the law amended to give the task force all necessary powers, undercover agents identifying gangs. with warnings to councillors, social workers et al that anyone found to continue turning a blind eye will face jail. Resopurces of support to the vicitims needs to be visibly substantial. And much much more.

This is a civilisational emergency.

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