The “Rape Gang Inquiry” has just ended although it is being extended because of an influx of testimonies. The report has not yet been issued but we do have a few testimonies.

The Testimony from Rape Gang Survivors:

(A)

“I was beaten black and blue, raped. Not only sexually raped with their body parts themselves but with objects as well.

There was an incident - I was taken to hospital. Its not even in my medical records. I was taken to A&E because my vagina was split open from a glass bottle.”

(B)

“It wasn’t just rape. It was violence as well. I’ve had a gun held to my head. I’ve been beaten so that I’m literally covered, head to toe in bruises. That was when I was spiked, when I was drugged. I’ve had a knife at my throat because he wanted me to “sort out” 10, 15 cars full of men. I’d get kidnapped.

I don’t think people realise, I think they think it’s rape, but it was torture as well. I’d be kidnapped and I’d be locked in a room. And I’d be beaten. I’d be told if I didn’t do this, I’m not going to go home. So it was a lot more than just rape.”

Mother of Rape Gang Survivor

“We’ve had to firebomb-proof our letterbox because we’ve had threats to have the house burnt down.

She’s had threats to get her throat slashed. I’ve had threats to get my throat slashed. This has been continuous for four years constantly.”

( C )

See “Details” below for more testimonies.

It is difficult to find accurate data on paedophilia. The papers on this subject frequently lump all forms of child sexual abuse into a single category that includes inappropriate touching and relations between children of similar ages. This has been used by the criminals posing as politicians and journalists who are attempting to cover up the rape gangs.

The statement that “the incidence of paedophilia among South Asians is no worse than that in the rest of the population” is a blatant cover up. It is a deliberate diversion. We are not talking about the incidence of paedophilia among South Asians. We are are talking about the incidence of a particular sort of paedophilia - gang rape and torture of girls - among Muslim Rape Gangs. You can see that the cover up is absurd by considering the correct statement: “the incidence of gang rape and torture of girls is no worse among Muslim Rape Gangs than that in the rest of the population”. This is obviously false.

Child sexual abuse is a nasty crime. In the same way as robbery can be classified into shop lifting, burglary, mugging, armed robbery etc. child sexual abuse can be classified into sexual relations between children, sexual relations within the family, sexual relations between members of the extended family, and sexual assaults by strangers. The types of sexual relation extend from inappropriate touching to brutal penetrative sex.

No police force, judges or government agency would use the same approach when dealing with pick pockets and armed robbers: they are two different sorts of crime. In the same way a different approach should be taken to rape gangs from that applied to sexual relations within the family etc.

No one would regard shop lifting as equivalent to armed robbery. Armed robbery needs special, priority treatment and harsh penalties because it is a livid danger to the public. This is what the rape gangs do to young girls:

“It is hard to describe the appalling nature of the abuse that child victims suffered. They were raped by multiple perpetrators, trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England, abducted, beaten, and intimidated. There were examples of children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone. Girls as young as 11 were raped by large numbers of male perpetrators.”

(Source: Alexis Jay 2014: Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham 1997-2013.)

The Muslim Rape Gangs are clearly the armed robbery of Child Sexual Abuse. Decent people would regard the behaviour of Rape Gangs as worse than armed robbery.

The Establishment apologists for these rape gangs are themselves sickening criminals. They are guilty of conspiracy. A female minister even said that the problem was not Muslim Rape Gangs, it was men. Would she say that all robbers are equal because they are men? Would she really treat armed robbers the same as shoplifters because they are all men?

If your middle class neighbour says “the Muslims are no worse than the rest of the population” in the context of Rape Gangs they mean “Muslim rape gangs are no worse than the rest of the population”. They are deliberately lying. They have no honour and no morality, they are just indoctrinated, virtue signalling robots.

The issue of whether Islam is a contributory factor is open to debate but prior to the occurrence of large Muslim ghettoes widespread rape gangs using this level of violence were rare in the UK (only about 450 young girls a year were raped by strangers 50 years ago).

We have still had no real action on grooming gangs. There is no need for a Public Inquiry that reports on the issue in 2029. The police should be ordered to find all those who have covered up the issue and charge them with misconduct in a public office. The perpetrators must be punished and deported. What the hell is wrong with our police and judicial system?

Both Labour and Conservatives have failed to deliver justice to thousands of tortured female children. Yet some people might still vote for them. What is wrong with these people? They are cruel Internationalists, ideologues who truly care for nothing.

Starmer has apologised for Epstein’s victims because these are the responsibility of the US police. Perhaps as many as tens of thousands of English girls have been savagely attacked and Starmer reluctantly appointed an enquiry that will do nothing until 2029, when he is out of office. Meanwhile thousands more English girls will be tortured and raped.

Details

More testimonies:

(D)

“On one occasion went there with [my friend].We were give bottles of red wine. After being forced to have sex with between 15 and 20 men [my friend] became violently ill from the alcohol. I took her home to avoid her parents seeing the state she was in. My own parents called the police but they were not interested in pursuing what had happened.”

(E)

“Despite all this the authorities treated me as I was the one to blame for what was happening. I felt completely powerless, trapped between violent perpetrators and a system unwilling to protect me”.

Facts and figures

6.5 to 7 million women in the UK aged 18 to 34 (Census 2021) out of 34.5m in total. 6% of these were raped/assaulted when they were under 18 = 405,000.

11.6% of rapes or assaults by penetration in girls who were under 18 were performed by strangers. Approximately 47,000 girls have been raped by strangers between 2009 and 2025 (about 3000 a year). If the estimates of rape gang victims are correct then over 10000 girls were raped by largely Muslim rape gangs (20% of all girls under 18 who were raped by strangers). According to the 2021 Census, there are approximately 3.9 million Muslims in the UK, representing 6.5% of the total population. Nationally Muslims commit three times the number of paedophile rapes by strangers that might be expected from their numbers in the population. Muslims are probably responsible for almost 100% of rapes by organised crime gangs (gang rape by strangers).

Of course, these rapes do not happen nationally, they happen in areas with high concentrations of Muslims. In these areas young English girls are relatively highly likely to be the victims of Muslim Rape Gangs. Almost all rapes of English children by strangers in Muslim areas will be perpetrated by Muslim Rape Gangs. This will drive out English families. The lack of accountability for this horror among Council staff, police etc. will encourage these bodies to discriminate against the English population.

Incidence of rape or assault by penetration in girls who were under 18

Data from https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/datasets/abuseduringchildhoodinenglandandwales

Numbers of victims

Rotherham 1,400 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grooming_gangs_scandal

Telford 1000

Aylesbury, Banbury, Bristol, Derby, Huddersfield, Manchester, Newcastle, Oxford, Peterborough, Rochdale, Telford , we can add thousands more in London and Birmingham where the authorities have refused to investigate.

See: