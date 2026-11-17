As usual the UK government is hiding data about the state of our society and economy. This article teases out the data on 16 to 24 year olds who are Not in Employment, Education or Training.

The most significant change in UK society is that the English population is becoming a minority. This is especially acute in the under 24 yr old group in the population:

As will be seen below, the English ethnic group are probably already under 50% of the school population. The ONS try to avoid this embarrassing fact by classifying people with white skins as all having the same ethnicity. The Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Chinese etc. are all identified as separate ethnic groups but the English are deliberately being lost in the label ‘White British’ or even ‘White’. The White British category includes Scottish, Welsh, Irish, English and anyone who considers that their passport and white skin colour make them White British. When the White category is used it includes Romanians, Poles and ex-EU citizens generally as well as the White British.

This extreme skin-colour racism by government agencies is used to cover up the dire state of the English population of England.

About 50% of the 16-24 year old population in England are not of English ethnicity. The Census data shows that about 36% of this population are not White British but this is out of date.

The graph above is a careful update of the 2021 Census data. It shows the proportion of the population who are not White British (which is not the same as the proportion without English ethnicity). In the 4 years after the 2021 census the UK experienced epic levels of immigration (the Boris Wave about 2.6m mainly young people net plus 205,000 young illegal migrants) and high migrant birth rates. The under 18 yr old proportion can be checked from the school pupil figures (c.40% non-white British). This, together with the fact that the census only records people who are ‘normally resident’, means that the 2021 Census figures will greatly under report the 0-50 year old group when they are used to describe 2025-26.

The government data boasts that 81.7% of the population of England and Wales is ‘White’ and 74.4% are ‘White British’ so ‘only’ 25.6% of the population were not White British in the 2021 Census. This reflects the fact that there are almost no migrants in the older population. It does not describe the demographic reality of being a 20 year English person in England today.

As a best estimate, about 50% of 16-24 year olds in England are not English. The range is from 40% (White British from Census, School and ONS statistics) to 60%.

So what has happened to our poor English 18-24 year olds? Many of their opportunities, perhaps a half, are being taken by swelling the population with recent migrants.

However, being pushed out of the nest by people from overseas is not the only problem facing English 18 to 24 year olds. Our Political class, who should be governing the country so that they leave a legacy of prosperity and security to our children, have been utter traitors.

To finish the job of disadvantaging the children of the English the Political class have been offering foreigners the employment opportunities that should normally go to our children when they leave school. The “Number of non-EU under 25s on UK payrolls increased by 290,000 since January 2020 – up 355 per cent – compared to just 11,000 extra young UK nationals” ( CSJ ) Jobs for young English people are going to foreigners.

Alan Milburn knows that migration is to blame for the NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) problem in the UK. He knew this while he was producing his much publicised report on: Young people and work: interim report (paragraph 276 et seq).

Ultimately the problem lies with the electorate. English voters should not give a single vote to the existing Conservative and Labour Political Class or to any other party that puts their children to the bottom of the pile. When will the English electorate realize that the Political Class hate them? Do they really want to leave nothing behind for their children?

Mass Migration Causes NEET There and Where · Jun 1 I can scarcely believe the fanaticism of the government, BBC and mainstream media. The evidence is crystal clear that mass migration is throwing young English people out of work yet they are saying nothing. Read full story

Details

The first source is:

Young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), UK: August 2026

There were an estimated 981,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK who were NEET in April to June 2026.

This was 13% of this age group.