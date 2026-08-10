“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.

But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.

Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

Elon Musk May 18th 2022

George Orwell “The English People” 1947.

“Indeed, it is becoming ever more obvious that it is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes.”

Carl Jung EPILOGUE TO JUNG: “L’HOMME À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE SON ÂME”. Jung spotted the problem of mind viruses in 1950. Will Post-Marxism be the worst psychic epidemic? It has already turned the under 30s and educated middle class into zombies.