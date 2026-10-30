It seems that the police have had substantial evidence for some time about who assassinated Ann Widdecombe and who attacked the home of Nigel Farage.

The copious CCTV of both incidents is fairly clear. I cannot improve on the coverage of these events by Mark Collett:

It is now likely that Ann Widdecombe was killed for political reasons, it was an act of terrorism inspired by the Internationalist Far Left that the police and Home Office have been covering up. The arson at Nigel Farage’s house was also an attempted political assassination.

How could those who are employed to protect the people and State have turned against us?

The Police, Home Office, Prime Minister’s Office and much of the Mainstream Media have been working together for over a decade to combat what they consider to be the ‘menace of Nationalism’.

It was the rise of UKIP that started the problem. The Conservatives had been losing votes to UKIP since it was founded in 1993. Some Conservative MPs were leaning towards UKIP so the Conservative Party felt that their existence was threatened. The Conservative media and Tory supporters maintained a steady barrage of negative coverage against UKIP.

The Conservative Party was consumed for 15 years by the battle against UKIP. The senior Conservatives were upper class, arrogant and hated the English chavs that they, as MPs, were supposed to represent. The last thing they wanted was for the UK to leave the EU and to make Britain Great Again: they were hoping for a quiet life rewarded by a highly paid job in the EU. Even retirement to a corporate sinecure as a reward to Senior Tories for Internationalist policies was threatened.

PR Companies such as Bell Pottinger were consulted and UKIP was to be portrayed as racist at every opportunity. This attack on UKIP was typical of all late 20th century attacks on errant Tories from Enoch Powell to the present day (the demise of Powell was actually about his opposition to the EEC and bid for the Tory leadership). The fact that all UKIP members had been Labour or Tory voters was overlooked, they were all portrayed as racist. 15 years of war against UKIP by both the Tories and Labour created an Anti-Nationalist feeling across the UK. The political class and mainstream media linked nationalism with racism for campaigning purposes to suppress UKIP support. But UKIP kept growing as did polarisation. The love of England and Britain and the desire to have a country for the English race was declared racist despite the fact that to attack a whole race of people, the English, was itself racist. Politics deals in indoctrinated emotions, not reality. (Most haters of the English love the Scots, Welsh and Irish races).

The Tories decided to root out all the UKIP sympathisers from its own ranks and destroy the raison d’etre of UKIP by holding a Referendum on EU Membership in 2016 that would settle the issue once and for all. When they took this decision ‘Remain’ was leading in the opinion polls. The EU Referendum campaign doubled down on ‘Nationalism is Racism’.

The general population became imbued with “Nationalism is Racism”. They were told that Nationalism was Nazism even though the truth was that Democratic Nationalists had defeated Nazism.

After the EU Referendum the Internationalists (EU Supporters) did not go quietly. Prior to leaving office, David Cameron instructed the Civil Service to make no plans for Brexit. His successor, the Remain voting Theresa May, developed an attack on Nationalism through the security services, policing and the courts.

The Conservatives had led the Remain campaign but won the 2017 and 2019 elections on the platform of implementing Brexit. These elections were basically further referendums on leaving the EU because Labour and Libdems were committed to a second referendum. The Home Office was in open rebellion and increased demographic warfare on the English with the ‘Boris Wave’ (with the sanction of the idiot Johnson and his hench-woman, Patel).

The net result of these years of warfare between the Internationalists and the Nationalists is that a whole generation has been indoctrinated with two ‘certainties’: racism is the ultimate crime and nationalism is racism. This is the background to the UK police and Home Office supporting of terrorism by permitting far left/Internationalist assassinations of nationalists.

The Internationalist part of the Establishment are now acting like terrorists.

See

Details

In truth all of these shenanigans were about classism but that is another story: