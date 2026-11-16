If you write political blogs that have a nationalist leaning it is only a matter of time before you catch the eye of one of the Internet monitoring groups.

The United Kingdom leads the world in monitoring and suppressing the enemies of Internationalism. It hosts the Global Network on Extremism and Ideology (GNET) which is the research arm of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT). Notice that “ideology” is being combatted as well as Terrorism and Extremism.

I moved across to Substack a couple of years ago because my blogs had attracted attention. One article, on globalism and the WEF, Bilderberg etc., resulted in site views going down to almost zero within a month. It could just be that I got boring but when I searched for the blog in Google it could not be found although it was easily discoverable in Duck Duck Go. Any mention of the blog in Twitter just disappeared.

Something happened in 2017 that completely changed online freedom. GIFCT was founded in 2017. This change is very evident when the visibility index of major publications is considered:

The Daily Mail had become listed as extremist and containing dis/mis-information.

Nowadays the screening is undoubtedly done using AIs. Offending sources are put in a database by the Global Network on Extremism and Ideology (based in Kings College London) and the members of GIFCT (Meta, Alphabet etc) shadow ban or totally ban the offenders.

Once you are on the database you are unlikely to recover.

I was stupidly entranced by an AI generated video on illegal migration and shared it with my readers.

This triggered a shadow ban of this substack on social media but Google still allows it to be found in search results, and of course, you can always use the email link if you subscribe.

It is interesting that AI is all over this story. We are entering a new world of censorship and control.

The censors promote an Internationalist view of the world.

Google is not always impartial. This was very evident after the ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ during COVID which advocated ending lockdowns. The Great Barrington Declaration is now listed at the top of Google searches, but in 2020 Google demoted the story of the actual Declaration:

Google’s top story on the Gt Barrington Declaration was about the ‘experts’ being fake. The story even disappeared from Google for a while. I was not the only one who spotted the disappearance of the Great Barrington Declaration from Google see the entry on Google support page, shown here: