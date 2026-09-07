Britain has a serious problem. Government services are controlled by a public sector that has been created by both Conservative and Labour governments to treat the population as enemies who must be controlled.

All governments, from totalitarian China to democratic France, hate it when they cause protest by making mistakes or moving too slowly. Poor government can create widespread discontent. This discontent is now called a ‘populist movement’.

Governments justify their interventions and actions against protest as the ‘fight against populism’. Governments allege that populist political movements only focus on issues that upset the population for the purpose of gaining power rather than amending their policies and governance. The governments of the past 30 years have indoctrinated a willing public sector, from schools to Councils with the idea that popular political movements are wrong and must be opposed.

Democracy evolved to defuse the pressure for protest on the streets or with weapons. However, authoritarian governments are so convinced of their own rectitude that, instead of turning to elections to resolve issues they actively suppress the People. The hallmark of authoritarian government is the suppression of the People.

In the democratic West the governing bureaucracy has discovered that it can offer suppression as a tool of government and so save itself from being swept away. ‘Democratic’ representatives of the people are enticed by this option. Populism is now characterised by a battle between an established public sector and the needs of the People. It is a battle between the governing, public sector elite and you and I.

The suppression of the People is most evident in the behaviour of the Police. The Home Office has crafted laws and issued ‘guidance’ to turn the police into a willing tool of oppression. This has involved two major thrusts. The first is two tier policing:

WEF, DEI and Racism There and Where · Jun 3 British governments and businesses, with government sanction, have imported huge numbers of people from all over the world to provide cheap labour and avoid training costs. Our governments have treated the British as irritating people who just also happen to live in the the land called Great Britain. Read full story

Two tier policing is the inevitable consequence of treating the UK as a hotel for a corporate workforce rather than as a nation and country.

The second major thrust against the People is the suppression of free speech. See Britain’s Free Speech Problem. A series of communications Acts and the Online Safety Act have been passed to ‘deal with’ populist sentiments. The fact that the Online Safety Act was introduced on the pretext of protecting children shows exactly what the governing elite think of the electorate.

At least 62,199 people in the UK were arrested for communications offences over 5 years; 18,520 were charged and 12,292 convicted. Notice that only 20% of those arrested were convicted. A single individual, corporation or party can complain to the police about a social media post and cause an arrest. The action against Free Speech is designed to harass populists.

Theresa May doubled down on ‘Non-Crime Hate Incidents’ to harass populists.

Non-Crime Hate Incidents: The Foundation of a Police State. There and Where · May 14, 2025 In the late 1950s and 1960s the UK government gave numerous work visas to Commonwealth citizens. Ostensibly this was because British workers were not willing to work in dirty or mundane jobs. In reality it was to provide cheap labour, especially in the Public Sector such as in health and transport. Read full story

No-one can be jailed or prosecuted for ‘non-crime’, instead they are bullied and recommended to attend Thinking Skills courses.

See The Intervention Hub and Red Snapper Managed Services which are examples of sinister “Thinking Skills” vendors. When the Soviet Union applied similar techniques to its population, using psychiatrists and psychologists to deal with the ‘mental illness’ of opposing the State, there was an outcry in the West.

The worst problem faced by the UK is that it has public sector broadcasters, the BBC and Channel 4, that receive huge funding to produce news and dramas that characterise populism as evil. See:

BBC Staff are the Very Worst of Society There and Where · November 13, 2025 The speech by the ex-Director General, Tim Davie, in which he declared that the BBC staff were the “very best of society” was insulting to all of us. He was praising those who had deliberately violated the trust that had been placed in them. Read full story

The asylum system clearly exposes the extent of the problem posed by the Public Sector elite. In the year to June 2026 the UK had 69,800 asylum applications:

Although it is obvious that Labour governments (1997-2005 and 2024 onwards) have correlated with both the number of applications and grants of asylum there is growing evidence that Home Office staff are complicit in high grant rates. The latest Home Office whistle blower reported that only 1% of claims were genuine (LBC, Times). It is the public sector staff and management in the Home Office, let off the leash by Labour, who are just waving fake asylum seekers into the country by the tens of thousands and blaming ‘populists’ for being angry about this.

The UK needs the great fear of the public sector governing elite to occur: an election that returns a party that sweeps the worst of them away. Unfortunately the governing elite are using every tool at their disposal to stop this from happening and the electorate has been kept unaware of what is going on.

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The Free Speech Union has an article on the case above.